TechCrunch
Let’s get in the weeds about fintech AUM
In its note discussing the end of the transaction and its latest fundraise, Wealthfront shared some useful information about its financial health, including that it will soon stop consuming cash to operate. Why do we care about a transaction that failed to consummate? Information. Wealthfront’s notes on its financial results,...
Engadget
Learn how to manage risk at an enterprise level for $30
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Modern organizations to determine the types of . However, this information can be extremely sensitive, especially if negligent practices result in malicious actors leaking these details. Companies rely on risk practitioners who understand corporate governance to inform them on best practices for mitigating, identifying and responding to risks.
TechCrunch
Arize lands $38M to grow its MLOps platform for the enterprise
Machine learning operations, or MLOps, has to do with deploying and maintaining machine learning models in production. Similar to DevOps, MLOps aims to increase automation while improving the quality of production models — but not at the expense of business and regulatory requirements. Given the interest in machine learning and AI more broadly in the enterprise, it’s no surprise that MLOps is projected to become a large market, with IDC putting the size at around $700 million by 2025.
TechCrunch
Does economic and geopolitical instability affect your startup’s TAM?
For startups chasing a new or burgeoning market, TAM can be a very bullish indicator. A growing market will have plenty of room for upstart companies to attack incumbents; sometimes startups create their own market, but that’s a bit rarer. (Big TAM doesn’t always lead to outsize success, and smaller TAMs can still yield big companies that can yank strong margins from hooked customers.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Our 10 favorite startups from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 2
TechCrunch has coverage on discrete areas of startup work that were represented, including geographic breakdowns, a dive into AI startups and a look into fintech’s future. But here, we’re detailing a few startups from the batch that caught our eye. Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?. As...
TechCrunch
PolyAI lands $40M to handle contact center calls automatically
With the market for call center software estimated to be worth tens of billions, there’s a strong incentive to crack the code — or to come close, at least. Countless tech giants and startups have thrown their tech at the automated call handling problem, from Google (and Google’s Area 120 incubator), Microsoft and Amazon to Got It AI, Replicant and Tenyx. Now, a newer startup called PolyAI claims to be doing it more effectively — and points to its uptake as proof. Originally a spinout from the University of Cambridge, PolyAI provides a voice assistant service that answers calls for companies including FedEx and Marriott.
TechCrunch
Accel, Flourish Ventures and Future Ventures join Startup Battlefield judges
Like those who came before them, this year’s contenders will have to work hard to impress the seasoned VCs who will size up their pitches and follow up with exacting questions. We’re thrilled to announce our third group of judges (check out others here and here) ready to determine who wins the glory and the $100,000 prize.
TechCrunch
QA Wolf exits stealth with an end-to-end service for software testing
“As software developers ourselves — working in health tech and fintech, where even minor bugs could have an outsized impact on people’s lives — we know firsthand how critical robust end-to-end testing is for all software businesses,” Perl said. “Our vision is to become the ‘operating system for quality’ that companies use to improve the holistic quality of their applications, beginning with automated end-to-end testing.”
Fast Company
VCs will need deeper technical due diligence capabilities
In 2011, A16Z cofounder and general partner Marc Andreesen famously said, “Software is eating the world.” He was right; 11 years later, it has completely devoured it. Now, investors are wondering what the next megatrend is going to be that completely changes the way we live. With advances in computing power and global crises accelerating the need for innovative new technologies, startups commercializing scientific breakthroughs in energy, transportation, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, and human augmentation are poised to be the next wave of companies that “eat the world.”
TechCrunch
Gravitee nabs new cash to simplify API development and management
At least, that’s how Rory Blundell sees it. He’s the co-founder of Gravitee, a startup building a tool for designing, securing, managing and deploying APIs that supports both asynchronous APIs (i.e., APIs that return data at a later time) and synchronous APIs (APIs that return data immediately). It’s unlike some legacy, traditional API management solutions in use today, which only work with synchronous APIs — limiting the types of applications that they can orchestrate.
TechCrunch
Varjo, an early mover in building XR headsets and software for enterprises, taps $40M
Varjo, which builds hardware and integrated software for “professional grade” virtual and augmented reality for industrial and other enterprise applications, has raised $40 million, a Series D that it will be using both to continue R&D for its headsets, as well as to delve further into software applications and tools for the Varjo Reality Cloud, its own streaming platform that it launched earlier this year.
TechCrunch
Uiflow secures cash and Freshworks partnership to bolster its app dev platform
Eun co-founded Uiflow with Eric Rowell, who he met at Workday, in early 2020. While working at software developer Pegasystems, Eun says he saw the importance of lowering the barrier of entry to app development. Workday, meanwhile, further inspired Eun with its architecture for internal low-code software development, which was designed to speed up the development process significantly compared to traditional approaches.
