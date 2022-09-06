DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Attendees at IMTS in Chicago, September 12-17, will be the first to experience what OnRobot has been preparing for years: the industry’s first automated, application-centered software platform for robotic deployment. D:PLOY is a turning point in OnRobot’s strategic evolution that began with its line of intuitive robotic tools and software, expanding the concept of collaborative automation. “The dramatic 80% reduction in deployment time is just one powerful illustration of what D:PLOY offers,” says Kristian Hulgard, General Manager of OnRobot’s Americas division. “Now system integrators can take on more projects with existing resources. Robot manufacturers benefit from dramatically greater accessibility for their products. And end users gain powerful new abilities to implement, manage, and redeploy automation across their facilities for long-term success.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005936/en/ OnRobot is now previewing D:PLOY, the industry’s first automated, application-centered software platform for robotic deployment. At the IMTS show in Chicago, attendees will witness how D:PLOY automatically discovers and configures all the components in a robotic machine tending cell. (Photo: Business Wire)

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO