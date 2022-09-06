Read full article on original website
Related
OnRobot Previews D:PLOY for Machine Tending at IMTS; Powerful and Intuitive Automated Configuration Speeds Deployment of Robotic Machine Cells
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Attendees at IMTS in Chicago, September 12-17, will be the first to experience what OnRobot has been preparing for years: the industry’s first automated, application-centered software platform for robotic deployment. D:PLOY is a turning point in OnRobot’s strategic evolution that began with its line of intuitive robotic tools and software, expanding the concept of collaborative automation. “The dramatic 80% reduction in deployment time is just one powerful illustration of what D:PLOY offers,” says Kristian Hulgard, General Manager of OnRobot’s Americas division. “Now system integrators can take on more projects with existing resources. Robot manufacturers benefit from dramatically greater accessibility for their products. And end users gain powerful new abilities to implement, manage, and redeploy automation across their facilities for long-term success.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005936/en/ OnRobot is now previewing D:PLOY, the industry’s first automated, application-centered software platform for robotic deployment. At the IMTS show in Chicago, attendees will witness how D:PLOY automatically discovers and configures all the components in a robotic machine tending cell. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tyre Extinguishers claim more than 600 SUVs ‘disarmed’ in one night
The climate activist group the Tyre Extinguishers has claimed its largest night of action yet against SUVs, with more than 600 vehicles “disarmed” across nine countries. Over the night marking six months since the launch of the campaign, which encourages people to covertly deflate the tyres of SUVs, activists took action in the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Canada.
CARS・
BBC
Ashbourne poultry factory closure to cost hundreds of jobs
A Derbyshire factory that produces chicken food products is to shut with the loss of hundreds of jobs. Moy Park said it was closing its Ashbourne site after reviewing its operation. Last month the company reported a sharp drop in profits, which it blamed on rising costs. The factory has...
Comments / 0