ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Inverter#Energy Storage#Storage System#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Government Of India#Erd#Providi
Motley Fool

Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?

California is banning all gas-powered cars by 2035 and several states are following its lead. The electric power grid likely can't handle the influx of every car being an EV. More worrisome is the lack of natural resources to produce all the EVs envisioned. You’re reading a free article with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California's electrical load could top 51,000 megawatts on Tuesday – highest demand ever seen

SACRAMENTO — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasted record levels of energy use, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state's electrical grid. The state has additional energy capacity at the moment "but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility," Mainzer said, calling additional conservation "absolutely essential."The CAISO...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

US launches major new plan to stop disastrous debris in space

The FCC has drafted a new order that would shorten the amount of time it takes for operators of low-Earth satellites to deorbit their craft.The agency’s proposal would set a “five-year rule” that would require operators to “complete disposal as soon as practicable” after the mission has been completed.The order would mean that any satellite in low-Earth orbit – which is defined as below a 2,000-kilometre altitude – would need to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere so that it does not exacerbate the problem of space debris.The rule would apply to satellites launched two years after the order is ratified and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Solar Power
BBC

Cost of living: Click Energy to increase prices by 28.2%

Click Energy, the smallest of the five household electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland, is increasing prices by 28.2% by the start of October. The price increase will affect about 26,000 customers. On Tuesday, gas supplier Firmus Energy announced a 56.3% price rise across both its networks in Northern Ireland. Energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Asahi Glass Foundation: Survey on the Awareness of Environmental Issues Among the General Public (in Japan and 24 other countries)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- The Asahi Glass Foundation, chaired by Takuya Shimamura, conducted an online survey of 13,332 people in Japan and 24 other countries in total, with 6,585 participants aged 18-24, and 6,747 participants aged 25-69. Its goal was to assess awareness and action regarding environmental issues. The survey was supervised by Professor Norichika Kanie of Keio University. Its main findings were as follows: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005178/en/ Environmental Issues Thought to be Most Pressing in Participants’ Country or Region of Residence (Graphic: Business Wire)
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

United Airlines lifts 3Q revenue estimate after busy summer

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines said Wednesday that third-quarter revenue will be higher than it had expected due to strong summer travel demand, and the upbeat outlook helped push airline stocks higher. Separately, United said it will end flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York unless it can expand operations at the congested airport. Chicago-based United estimated that July-through-September revenue will be 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019, up from its previous projection of an 11% increase over pre-pandemic levels. United paid slightly more than it had expected to for jet fuel, but that was offset by a slightly smaller increase in other costs on a per-seat basis. Profit margins, excluding special items, was about 10.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 10%, the company said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideevs.com

Report: Three Tesla Semis Spotted Together

As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
CARS
The Guardian

Out of thin air: new solar-powered invention creates hydrogen fuel from the atmosphere

Researchers have created a solar-powered device that produces hydrogen fuel directly from moisture in the air. According to its inventors, the prototype produces hydrogen with greater than 99% purity and can work in air that is as dry as 4% relative humidity. The device would allow hydrogen to be produced without carbon emissions even in regions where water on land is scarce, they say.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photoacoustic imaging radiomics in patient-derived xenografts: a study on feature sensitivity and model discrimination

Photoacoustic imaging is an increasingly popular method of exploring the tumour microenvironment, which can provide insight into tumour oxygenation status and potentially treatment response assessment. Currently, the measurements most commonly performed on such images are the mean and median of the pixel values of the tumour volumes of interest. We investigated expanding the set of measurements that can be extracted from these images by adding radiomic features. In particular, we found that Skewness was sensitive to differences between basal and luminal patient derived xenograft cancer models with an \(\eta ^2\) of 0.86, and that it was robust to variations in confounding factors such as reconstruction type and wavelength. We also built discriminant models with radiomic features that were correlated with the underlying tumour model and were independent from each other. We then ranked features by their importance in the model. Skewness was again found to be an important feature, as were 10th Percentile, Root Mean Squared, and several other texture-based features. In summary, this paper proposes a methodology to select radiomic features extracted from photoacoustic images that are robust to changes in acquisition and reconstruction parameters, and discusses features found to have discriminating power between the underlying tumour models in a pre-clinical dataset.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy