Scientists successfully turned thin air into green hydrogen for 12 days
Scalable technology can work in relative humidity of four percent too.
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
OPEC agrees to cut production after oil price slump
OPEC said Monday it would reduce oil production next month, the cartel's first output cut since the depths of the pandemic, as it braces for a global economic slowdown to hit demand.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
Motley Fool
Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?
California is banning all gas-powered cars by 2035 and several states are following its lead. The electric power grid likely can't handle the influx of every car being an EV. More worrisome is the lack of natural resources to produce all the EVs envisioned. You’re reading a free article with...
California's electrical load could top 51,000 megawatts on Tuesday – highest demand ever seen
SACRAMENTO — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasted record levels of energy use, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state's electrical grid. The state has additional energy capacity at the moment "but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility," Mainzer said, calling additional conservation "absolutely essential."The CAISO...
US launches major new plan to stop disastrous debris in space
The FCC has drafted a new order that would shorten the amount of time it takes for operators of low-Earth satellites to deorbit their craft.The agency’s proposal would set a “five-year rule” that would require operators to “complete disposal as soon as practicable” after the mission has been completed.The order would mean that any satellite in low-Earth orbit – which is defined as below a 2,000-kilometre altitude – would need to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere so that it does not exacerbate the problem of space debris.The rule would apply to satellites launched two years after the order is ratified and...
China claims its new rocket engines have two times more thrust than NASA's Orion
China continues to make progress in its ambitions as a world leader in space technologies. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASTC) claimed on Tuesday, September 6, that a ground test for its latest rocket engine was a "complete success." The South China Morning Post claims the new engine...
BBC
Cost of living: Click Energy to increase prices by 28.2%
Click Energy, the smallest of the five household electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland, is increasing prices by 28.2% by the start of October. The price increase will affect about 26,000 customers. On Tuesday, gas supplier Firmus Energy announced a 56.3% price rise across both its networks in Northern Ireland. Energy...
Dutch city becomes world’s first to ban meat adverts in public
Haarlem’s move is part of efforts to cut consumption after meat was found to contribute to climate crisis
AOL Corp
Oil prices could surge or crash more than 20% in the coming months based on a global recession, Europe, and these 6 other risks
Oil prices could fluctuate wildly in the coming months, Bank of America said. Analysts highlighted eight risks that could send oil up or down by $5 to $20 per barrel. They include OPEC+ production, global recession, and a possible Iran nuclear deal. Oil prices are set to face significant pressure...
The Asahi Glass Foundation: Survey on the Awareness of Environmental Issues Among the General Public (in Japan and 24 other countries)
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- The Asahi Glass Foundation, chaired by Takuya Shimamura, conducted an online survey of 13,332 people in Japan and 24 other countries in total, with 6,585 participants aged 18-24, and 6,747 participants aged 25-69. Its goal was to assess awareness and action regarding environmental issues. The survey was supervised by Professor Norichika Kanie of Keio University. Its main findings were as follows: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005178/en/ Environmental Issues Thought to be Most Pressing in Participants’ Country or Region of Residence (Graphic: Business Wire)
China-Built Tesla Model 3s Could Get a Range Boost From New Battery Tech
via Getty ImagesCATL's new battery chemistry could result in energy density up to 20% higher than current cells.
CARS・
United Airlines lifts 3Q revenue estimate after busy summer
DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines said Wednesday that third-quarter revenue will be higher than it had expected due to strong summer travel demand, and the upbeat outlook helped push airline stocks higher. Separately, United said it will end flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York unless it can expand operations at the congested airport. Chicago-based United estimated that July-through-September revenue will be 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019, up from its previous projection of an 11% increase over pre-pandemic levels. United paid slightly more than it had expected to for jet fuel, but that was offset by a slightly smaller increase in other costs on a per-seat basis. Profit margins, excluding special items, was about 10.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 10%, the company said.
insideevs.com
Report: Three Tesla Semis Spotted Together
As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
CARS・
Out of thin air: new solar-powered invention creates hydrogen fuel from the atmosphere
Researchers have created a solar-powered device that produces hydrogen fuel directly from moisture in the air. According to its inventors, the prototype produces hydrogen with greater than 99% purity and can work in air that is as dry as 4% relative humidity. The device would allow hydrogen to be produced without carbon emissions even in regions where water on land is scarce, they say.
China launches 2 orbital missions in less than 2 hours (videos)
The spaceflight doubleheader involved a Kuaizhou-1A solid rocket and a Long March 2D, which launched from different spaceports 115 minutes apart late Monday and early Tuesday (Sept. 5 and Sept. 6).
Climate Law a ‘Game Changer’ for Highways and Bridges
Concrete trucks wait to be refilled at a plant in Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 14, 2022. (Matthew Defeo/The New York Times) The manufacturing of the concrete, steel and asphalt needed to build the nation’s bridges and highways is a dirty business. Companies that make those materials produce a lot of the emissions that are heating the planet.
Nature.com
Photoacoustic imaging radiomics in patient-derived xenografts: a study on feature sensitivity and model discrimination
Photoacoustic imaging is an increasingly popular method of exploring the tumour microenvironment, which can provide insight into tumour oxygenation status and potentially treatment response assessment. Currently, the measurements most commonly performed on such images are the mean and median of the pixel values of the tumour volumes of interest. We investigated expanding the set of measurements that can be extracted from these images by adding radiomic features. In particular, we found that Skewness was sensitive to differences between basal and luminal patient derived xenograft cancer models with an \(\eta ^2\) of 0.86, and that it was robust to variations in confounding factors such as reconstruction type and wavelength. We also built discriminant models with radiomic features that were correlated with the underlying tumour model and were independent from each other. We then ranked features by their importance in the model. Skewness was again found to be an important feature, as were 10th Percentile, Root Mean Squared, and several other texture-based features. In summary, this paper proposes a methodology to select radiomic features extracted from photoacoustic images that are robust to changes in acquisition and reconstruction parameters, and discusses features found to have discriminating power between the underlying tumour models in a pre-clinical dataset.
