California State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana's wild 'whoopers'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a state record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts sound alarm as record heat strains Texas power grid

Record heat in Texas this summer strained but didn't break the beleaguered power grid, but experts still question its reliability. One way to improve its performance is by reducing demand. That's the message the Biden administration has been pushing and through action is now responding to by incentivizing Texans to consider greener energy solutions at home.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul drops mask mandates on mass transit

Masks will no longer be required when riding mass transit in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday morning during a news conference in Brooklyn. “Masks are encouraged, but optional. This is what you’re going to see on our subways and our mass transit throughout the state of New York,” Hochul said, pointing to updated signage that will soon make its way to mass transportation hubs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hurricane Dorian produced a devastating storm surge on Ocracoke 3 years ago

Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Dorian moved up the North Carolina coast. The storm came just under a year after Hurricane Florence produced devastating flooding in the state. Dorian's flooding problems came more from its storm surge than from the rain. That was especially the case on Ocracoke Island...
OCRACOKE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York moves to boost biodefense firms

New York state is distributing millions of dollars to help boost biodefense firms to help research and combat infectious diseases. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the state would spend $40 million on distribution to startup companies after an initial $15.3 million round of grant funding. The money is meant to...
INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York lawmakers want to exempt student loan relief from taxes

New York lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation that would formally exempt federal student debt relief from state taxes. The bill, backed by Deputy Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris, state Sen. Brad Hoylman and state Sen. Kevin Thomas, would codify the policy set by the state Department of Taxation and Finance to not count as income the debt relief following a plan announced last month by President Joe Biden.
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas politicians mourn passing of Queen Elizabeth II

AUSTIN, Texas — As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, condolences for her are coming throughout Texas and the world. The queen died Sept. 8, at her summer residence in Scotland. She was 96 years old. Gov. Greg Abbott today released a statement following the passing...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect as we head toward midterms

Lawmakers return to Washington, D.C., with about two months to go till midterm elections. Reuben Jones reports on Congress' agenda. The campaign season traditionally ramps up after Labor Day, and Tim Boyum talks with Western Carolina University political science professor Chris Cooper, Public Policy Polling director Tom Jensen and John Locke Foundation president Donald Bryson about what we can expect over the 63 days until Election Day.
WASHINGTON, DC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Child tax credit checks to hit mailboxes soon

Millions of dollars in tax relief checks will be hitting mailboxes in the coming weeks for New Yorkers who are eligible for the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. Hochul's office said the checks will arrive by the end of October....
INCOME TAX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say

Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fairport flotilla and party will celebrate the Erie Canal bicentennial

PERINTON, N.Y. — ​Perinton is celebrating 200 years of the Erie Canal in Fairport. The 363-mile canal means a lot to the village and they’re planning a party to honor the landmark waterway. The bicentennial celebration is going to be at Perinton Park Saturday, Sept. 17. It...
PERINTON, NY

