Age 85 of Pulaski, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Wythe County on July 3, 1937, and was the son of the late Emma Collins Hopkins and Charles Vinton Hopkins, Sr. Marion was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Pulaski, was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired as a supervisor at Jefferson Mills in Pulaski. Marion loved gospel and blue grass music, and attended the Galax Fiddlers Convention for over 50 years.

PULASKI, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO