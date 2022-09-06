ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pcpatriot.com

Local Emergency Declared Due to Weather

Due to forecasted life threatening cold temperatures with winds at 50 mph and possible power outages Pulaski County has declared a Local Emergency. Warming Shelter set up. This allows Pulaski County to take life safety precautions in order to protect the lives our citizens.
pcpatriot.com

Couple allegedly steals 31 cans of baby formula

On Dec. 17, 2022 at approximately 11 a.m., a male and female entered Food City in Pulaski and stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula. The female entered the store and sat in a motorized shopping cart and the male accompanied her to the baby formula aisle. The male and...
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Radford boys fall to Glass by 11

The Radford Bobcats lost for the first time this season Tuesday, falling to Class 4 E.C. Glass of Lynchburg, 65-54. The Bobcats lost despite a big game by Gavin Cormany who finished with 32 points on 13 of 26 shooting from the floor. He hit five three-pointers. Elijah Kelly added...
RADFORD, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Marion O’Dell Hopkins

Age 85 of Pulaski, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Wythe County on July 3, 1937, and was the son of the late Emma Collins Hopkins and Charles Vinton Hopkins, Sr. Marion was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Pulaski, was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired as a supervisor at Jefferson Mills in Pulaski. Marion loved gospel and blue grass music, and attended the Galax Fiddlers Convention for over 50 years.
PULASKI, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy