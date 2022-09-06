ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

Prince Harry touches down in London after rushing to Balmoral following Queen’s death

Prince Harry has left Balmoral 12 hours after arriving following the Queen’s death.The Duke of Sussex was seen leaving the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands at about 8.15am on Friday, with a convoy of two cars passing flowers that had been laid in tributes to his late grandmother. Two dark Range Rovers arrived at Aberdeen International Airport, led by five police motorbikes, just over an hour later at about 9.20am.Images showed Harry dressed in a black suit and carrying a black backpack over one shoulder as he boarded a British Airways flight.He was accompanied by a woman wearing...
US News and World Report

Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
The Guardian

Harsh reality of finding a home to rent

I was saddened but not surprised to see the article on the rental crisis in the UK (‘It’s a total disaster!’ How soaring rents, cutthroat competition and unscrupulous landlords are breaking tenants, 1 September). I am in a similar situation. I am a midwife, so a key worker, and after living in Mexico for the last four years, decided to move back to the UK to work for the NHS.
Nature.com

Imaging hydrodynamic electrons flowing without Landauer"“Sharvin resistance

Electrical resistance usually originates from lattice imperfections. However, even a perfect lattice has a fundamental resistance limit, given by the Landauer1 conductance caused by a finite number of propagating electron modes. This resistance, shown by Sharvin2 to appear at the contacts of electronic devices, sets the ultimate conduction limit of non-interacting electrons. Recent years have seen growing evidence of hydrodynamic electronic phenomena3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18, prompting recent theories19,20 to ask whether an electronic fluid can radically break the fundamental Landauer"“Sharvin limit. Here, we use single-electron-transistor imaging of electronic flow in high-mobility graphene Corbino disk devices to answer this question. First, by imaging ballistic flows at liquid-helium temperatures, we observe a Landauer"“Sharvin resistance that does not appear at the contacts but is instead distributed throughout the bulk. This underpins the phase-space origin of this resistance-as emerging from spatial gradients in the number of conduction modes. At elevated temperatures, by identifying and accounting for electron"“phonon scattering, we show the details of the purely hydrodynamic flow. Strikingly, we find that electron hydrodynamics eliminates the bulk Landauer"“Sharvin resistance. Finally, by imaging spiralling magneto-hydrodynamic Corbino flows, we show the key emergent length scale predicted by hydrodynamic theories-the Gurzhi length. These observations demonstrate that electronic fluids can dramatically transcend the fundamental limitations of ballistic electrons, with important implications for fundamental science and future technologies.
TechCrunch

Sequoia India and SEA taps international operators to help startups launch and expand overseas

In addition to providing founders with advice, connections and help, the operators will also invest in the startups as part of the program, called Pathfinders, the storied venture firm said. The program’s launch comes at a time when an increasingly growing number of Indian startups, especially in the SaaS space, are expanding to the U.S., the UK, Europe and other international markets. Startups including Byju’s, Freshworks, Chargebee and Clevertap today count U.S. and Europe as some of their biggest markets.
Nature.com

Photoacoustic imaging radiomics in patient-derived xenografts: a study on feature sensitivity and model discrimination

Photoacoustic imaging is an increasingly popular method of exploring the tumour microenvironment, which can provide insight into tumour oxygenation status and potentially treatment response assessment. Currently, the measurements most commonly performed on such images are the mean and median of the pixel values of the tumour volumes of interest. We investigated expanding the set of measurements that can be extracted from these images by adding radiomic features. In particular, we found that Skewness was sensitive to differences between basal and luminal patient derived xenograft cancer models with an \(\eta ^2\) of 0.86, and that it was robust to variations in confounding factors such as reconstruction type and wavelength. We also built discriminant models with radiomic features that were correlated with the underlying tumour model and were independent from each other. We then ranked features by their importance in the model. Skewness was again found to be an important feature, as were 10th Percentile, Root Mean Squared, and several other texture-based features. In summary, this paper proposes a methodology to select radiomic features extracted from photoacoustic images that are robust to changes in acquisition and reconstruction parameters, and discusses features found to have discriminating power between the underlying tumour models in a pre-clinical dataset.
TechCrunch

Seedstars Africa Ventures appoints new partner to back more founders in the continent

Seedstars Africa Ventures — which is part of Seedstars Group, an accelerator and VC that is active globally in more than 30 emerging markets — provides early-stage capital of up to $2 million in seed and Series A rounds. The fund counts the French equity firm LBO France among its limited partners, and has, so far, invested over $5 million in five startups, including Kenya’s ISP Poa Internet and Nigeria’s grid management SaaS for electricity distribution utilities Beacon Power Services, since it was founded in 2020.
Nature.com

A diamond voltage imaging microscope

Technologies that capture the complex electrical dynamics occurring in biological systems, across fluid membranes and at solid"“liquid interfaces are important for furthering fundamental understanding and innovation in diverse fields from neuroscience to energy storage. However, the capabilities of existing voltage imaging techniques utilizing microelectrode arrays, scanning probes or optical fluorescence methods are limited by resolution, scan speed and photostability, respectively. Here we report an optoelectronic voltage imaging system that overcomes these limitations by using nitrogen-vacancy defects as charge-sensitive fluorescent reporters embedded within a transparent semiconducting diamond device. Electrochemical tuning of the diamond surface termination enables photostable optical voltage imaging with a quantitative linear response at biologically relevant voltages and timescales. This technology represents a major step towards label-free, large-scale and long-term voltage recording of physical and biological systems with sub-micrometre spatial resolution.
