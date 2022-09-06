ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paint trends: How interior designers want you to decorate in 2022

I am a millennial, born into an era characterised by its magnolia-painted walls and greige carpets. Among an addiction to oat milk flat whites, a wardrobe of exclusively high-waisted garments and a dusty collection of late-nineties tapes from which I could never part, I also harbour a weakness for colour in the home, a quiet act of rebellion against the clotted cream walls of my childhood home. My parents’ generation is still reeling from wallpaper borders, brightly carpeted bathrooms and their parents’ penchant for matching wallpaper to curtain to cushion, so much so that each anachronistic instance of the 1960s...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Outdoor Life

The Best Snake Boots of 2022

When I’m turkey hunting creek bottoms or overgrown field edges, snake boots provide me with the reassurance that my feet and legs are safe from snake bites. And when I try to slip in on a roosted tom in the dark, even if I happen to step on a snake, I’m still protected. Spring turkey season isn’t the only time I use snake boots. As a forester, I spend almost everyday in the woods, with snake boots on my feet. Throughout my career, I’ve worn several pairs, and the best ones always provide enough snake protection without sacrificing breathability. Whether you’re hunting, scouting, or working, the best snake boots should fit those applications and protect you from snake bites.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative#Tapestries#Santa Claus#Camel
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: ‘Dirty Difficult Dangerous’ Wins Europa Cinema Labels Award

Dirty Difficult Dangerous from French/Lebanese director Wissam Charaf has won the 2022 Europa Cinemas Label award for best European film screening at this year’s Venice Days, a sidebar of the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The feature is a love story set in Beirut between two migrants: Mehdia, an Ethiopian migrant domestic worker, and Ahmed, a Syrian refugee who struggles to survive by selling scrap metal. With nothing to lose, the pair seizes the chance to flee the city in a desperate attempt to start over elsewhere.More from The Hollywood ReporterWriter Recalls Queen Elizabeth II's James Bond Sketch and Her Telling...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: African mask plant

The foliage of the African mask plant (Alocasia amazonica ‘Polly’) has a pop art look to it, and its dark green, waxy leaves contrast beautifully with its thick silvery-green veins. Light or shade?. Bright indirect light. Where should I put it?. On a side table close to a...
GARDENING
The Independent

8 best armchairs to sink into

With sprawling corner sofas and family-friendly modular seating so popular, it would be easy to overlook the trusty armchair.But this is a furniture piece that offers a singular experience to cherish. Indeed, there’s nothing like curling up in an inviting chair for one – preferably with a good book and a glass of red in hand. Gone are the days of matching three-piece suites. In buying a separate armchair we’re given permission to go for a standout statement piece that complements, but also contrasts with, our existing decor.There’s a wealth of designs to choose from with price tags as diverse...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Country
China
Apartment Therapy

You Should Consider Adding Disco Balls to Your Nightstand, for the Fun of It

Kelly Dawson is a media consultant based in Los Angeles. She is a prolific writer for notable publications including Cup of Jo, Vox, AFAR, Dwell, Martha Stewart Living, McSweeney's and Architectural Digest. Kelly is the three-time guest editor for Refinery29's "Voices of Disability" series, two-time guest host of "Call Your Girlfriend," and deputy editor at Apartment Therapy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
homedit.com

Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration

Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Japanese designs for lovers of minimal architecture

There’s something about Japanese architecture that instantly soothes your soul, and envelops you in a warm and fuzzy feeling. Maybe it’s the unique minimalism, the timeless elegance, the artful usage of wood, or simply the zen-like essence of the structures. Whatever it may be, whenever I come across a Japanese-inspired building, I instantly feel like making it my home, or else I feel like Marie Kondo-ing my own home and giving it a makeover, hoping to integrate some of the clean and clear Japanese design philosophy I just encountered. In this spirit of admiration for Japanese architecture, we’ve curated a collection of simple, tasteful, and heartwarming designs that’ll add a bit of Japanese zen to your otherwise hectic workday! From a minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden to a Japanese-inspired office pod – these intricate structures promise to be the epitome of Japanese warmth and minimalism.
WORLD
Sourcing Journal

Scandi Textile Tastemaker Shakes Up Floyd’s Fabric Portfolio

Sustainability has been a key component for direct-to-consumer home goods brand Floyd. The company made a commitment to go carbon neutral in 2022, and they’ve taken care to incorporate sustainable materials such as fabrics made from upcycled marine plastic and repurposed fast fashion apparel. Now Floyd has partnered with Kvadrat Textiles, maker of sustainable, high-performance home fabrics and collaborator to Prada co-creative director Raf Simons. The collaboration taps two of the Danish firm’s fabrics—Tonus and Sisu—in multiple colorways. The fabrics are made with natural wool, which is harvested sustainably and woven into fabrics designed to last for years. “We also saw many...
APPAREL
The Guardian

Artful lodgers: 10 great Arts and Crafts hotels and houses in Britain

With medieval origins and largely built in Tudor times, Owlpen Manor is deeply revered in Arts and Crafts circles. In the 1920s, architect Norman Jewson bought and restored it alongside key Arts and Crafts figure Ernest Gimson, furniture maker and architect, using traditional methods and craftspeople trained by Morris. Still privately owned, Owlpen has a collection of nine self-catering cottages to rent, all of which are dog-friendly, and an estate to explore with miles of glorious woodland walks close at hand. The house – still with its original furnishings – is also open to groups.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy