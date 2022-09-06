Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Rats, Tourists & NYCSarah RoseNew York City, NY
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | How Do We Deal With Project Veritas?
Last week, video surfaced of a Greenwich Public Schools elementary school assistant principal telling his unseen companion about how he discriminates against conservatives and Catholics in hiring. The video was released by Project Veritas, a famously discredited right-wing organization that has often been caught releasing deceptively edited videos or other materials designed to “prove” various conservative conspiracy theories.
ctexaminer.com
Gadkar-Wilcox Focuses on Jobs for Grads, Police Relations, Tax Relief in Run For Trumbull Seat
Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, a Democrat, is vying for 123rd state Representative District seat for the third time after losing to Trumbull incumbent David Rutigliano, a Republican, in 2018 and 2020 by a slim margin. Gadkar-Wilcox is an associate professor of legal studies at Quinnipiac University. She serves as a faculty fellow...
ctexaminer.com
Times Take On Affordable Housing Lacks Evidence, Balance
It’s important to address some of the claims and assumptions made in Ms. Lisa Prevost’s recent piece in the NY Times, Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut. The piece spurred a lot of discussion in many towns in the Nutmeg State and as an...
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
trumbulltimes.com
Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters
GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
newcanaanite.com
Objections Filed to Town’s Application for Relief from State Affordable Housing Law
A prominent Connecticut attorney specializing in housing law last week filed comments with the state that are critical of New Canaan’s recent application for relief from a widely discussed affordable housing law. Raphael L. Podolsky of New Britain-based Connecticut Legal Services, who served on the first Blue Ribbon Commission...
WGRZ TV
Have we forgotten the true meaning of Labor Day?
NEW YORK — Story from The Conversation by Jay L. Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer, Questrom School of Business, Boston University. Labor Day is a U.S. national holiday held the first Monday every September. Unlike most U.S. holidays, it is a strange celebration without rituals, except for shopping and barbecuing. For most people it simply marks the last weekend of summer and the start of the school year.
New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation
Another allegation of racial slurs being used by a DOT employee toward a Black coworker have sparked an investigation. The post New allegation of racial slurs at DOT garage under investigation appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NewsTimes
Danbury finance director ousted after city leaders OK separation agreement in closed-door meeting
DANBURY — The city’s ousted finance director who oversaw nearly $1 billion in operating budgets, bond packages and employee pensions spoke for the first time Thursday after being put on paid leave, thanking the city he served for 15 years. “I want to thank the wonderful people of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiltonbulletin.com
Concern mounts over drought in Wilton
WILTON — A particularly wet Tuesday could not quell the unease of town officials who are dealing with the effects of a drought that has lasted over a month. “We are very concerned about the ongoing drought,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said Tuesday. “Today and tomorrow’s rainfall will not be enough to make up for the lack of rain over the last several months.”
Register Citizen
Former Woodbridge man sentenced in $400,000 fraudulent international tax return scheme
NEW HAVEN — A former Woodbridge man has been sentenced to six months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, after he and others obtained more than $400,000 through fraudulent tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Diego Aucapina, who was one of four people...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News; Bridal Party Fight
Update: The 2 left prior to police arrival. 2022-09-08@9:22pm–#Fairfield CT– Police on the way to Penfield Pavilion for 2 males in tuxedos fighting in the parking lot.
Guilford parents file suit against Board of Education over race, diversity in classroom
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of parents in Guilford filed a lawsuit against the school district, claiming their children were being retaliated against because of their political beliefs. The suit also opposed how race and diversity are being taught in the classroom. “The parent plaintiffs have objected to this pedagogy as little more than […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2M Remarkable Modern Masterwork in Stamford Features Distinctive Relief Detailing
The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featured in Architectural Digest magazine now available for sale. This home located at 103 S Lake Dr, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 10,427 square feet of living spaces. Call Monica Webster – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203 952-5226) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
Severed Deer Head Found In Driveway Of Home Of New Canaan Town Official
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after a severed deer head was left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan Police confirmed that the head was found just before 3 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 27, but have released few other details, including the town official's identity. “At this time,...
12 B Heritage Hills Unit: B, Somers, NY 10589 - $472,000
SOMERS, N.Y. — A property at 12 B Heritage Hills Unit: B in Somers is listed at $472,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
9/11 ceremony; Oyster Festival; sunset party at Farm Creek
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring those killed in the 2001 World Trade Center attack, is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 8 at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport, according to a news release from Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. The date was chosen to accommodate the families and friends of the 161 victims who had ties to Connecticut, and whose names will be read at the ceremony. In 2002, a nine-foot granite memorial bearing the names was installed in the park at a point from which the Manhattan skyline is visible on clear days.
Comments / 3