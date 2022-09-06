ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | How Do We Deal With Project Veritas?

Last week, video surfaced of a Greenwich Public Schools elementary school assistant principal telling his unseen companion about how he discriminates against conservatives and Catholics in hiring. The video was released by Project Veritas, a famously discredited right-wing organization that has often been caught releasing deceptively edited videos or other materials designed to “prove” various conservative conspiracy theories.
GREENWICH, CT
ctexaminer.com

Times Take On Affordable Housing Lacks Evidence, Balance

It’s important to address some of the claims and assumptions made in Ms. Lisa Prevost’s recent piece in the NY Times, Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut. The piece spurred a lot of discussion in many towns in the Nutmeg State and as an...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Westchester County Airport's neighbors complain about 'overwhelming' noise from planes, jets, helicopters

GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Restaurant Wins National 'Best Traditional Hot Wing'

There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Have we forgotten the true meaning of Labor Day?

NEW YORK — Story from The Conversation by Jay L. Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer, Questrom School of Business, Boston University. Labor Day is a U.S. national holiday held the first Monday every September. Unlike most U.S. holidays, it is a strange celebration without rituals, except for shopping and barbecuing. For most people it simply marks the last weekend of summer and the start of the school year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

Concern mounts over drought in Wilton

WILTON — A particularly wet Tuesday could not quell the unease of town officials who are dealing with the effects of a drought that has lasted over a month. “We are very concerned about the ongoing drought,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said Tuesday. “Today and tomorrow’s rainfall will not be enough to make up for the lack of rain over the last several months.”
WILTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News; Bridal Party Fight

Update: The 2 left prior to police arrival. 2022-09-08@9:22pm–#Fairfield CT– Police on the way to Penfield Pavilion for 2 males in tuxedos fighting in the parking lot.
FAIRFIELD, CT
luxury-houses.net

This $3.2M Remarkable Modern Masterwork in Stamford Features Distinctive Relief Detailing

The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featured in Architectural Digest magazine now available for sale. This home located at 103 S Lake Dr, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 10,427 square feet of living spaces. Call Monica Webster – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203 952-5226) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

9/11 ceremony; Oyster Festival; sunset party at Farm Creek

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring those killed in the 2001 World Trade Center attack, is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 8 at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport, according to a news release from Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. The date was chosen to accommodate the families and friends of the 161 victims who had ties to Connecticut, and whose names will be read at the ceremony. In 2002, a nine-foot granite memorial bearing the names was installed in the park at a point from which the Manhattan skyline is visible on clear days.
NORWALK, CT

