Family members urged the court to sentence an East Grand Forks man to the maximum allowed by law for the murder of Megan Gustafson nearly one year ago. Ahmed Abdullahi pleaded guilty in June to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm. Abdullahi was accused of shooting and killing the 28-year old year old woman during an argument on September 12th.

EAST GRAND FORKS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO