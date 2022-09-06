LONDON – The head of the Anglican church says the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a moment of enormous change for Britain and the world. The queen – who was monarch and supreme governor of the Church of England -- died Thursday at 96 after 70 years on the throne. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says that for many people, “a part of our lives we’ve taken for granted as being permanent is no longer there.” He says that with her death “there is an enormous shift in the world around us, in how we see it and how we understand ourselves.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO