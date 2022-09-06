Read full article on original website
Related
Banks lift European shares higher, miners rise on soaring metal prices
Sept 9 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, with banks extending gains a day after the European Central Bank reinforced its fight against inflation with an unprecedented large interest rate hike, while soaring metal prices supported mining stocks.
Sweden holds election amid concerns over energy bills, crime
With election day in Sweden approaching, Joakim Sandell, the leader of the Social Democratic Party in the city of Malmo, pulled on a jacket with his party’s rose emblem and headed out to ring doorbells and urge people to vote. Many people in the Mollevangen district, an ethnically diverse neighborhood with roots in the labor movement, support Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats. But Sunday's election is expected to be very close and the center-left party is fighting for every last vote as it faces a strong challenge from the right.Sandell, who is running for reelection to the national...
17 Tips For Using Credit Card Points To Travel, According To A Man With 12 Million Airline Miles
Welcome to the confusing, rewarding world of credit card points.
King Charles III starts reign as mourning begins for late queen
King Charles III on Friday readied to address his mourning subjects on the first full day of his new reign, as Britain and the world commemorated the extraordinary life of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. At 73, Charles is the oldest monarch yet to ascend the throne, following the death of his "cherished" mother at her remote Scottish estate on Thursday. - Consistently popular - Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne aged just 25 in the exhausted aftermath of World War II, joining a world stage dominated by political figures from Churchill to Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin.
U.K.・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles becomes king
LONDON – The head of the Anglican church says the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a moment of enormous change for Britain and the world. The queen – who was monarch and supreme governor of the Church of England -- died Thursday at 96 after 70 years on the throne. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says that for many people, “a part of our lives we’ve taken for granted as being permanent is no longer there.” He says that with her death “there is an enormous shift in the world around us, in how we see it and how we understand ourselves.”
Oil supported by supply threats yet still set for weekly drop on demand fears
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Friday supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although crude was set for a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook.
Comments / 0