Central Texas man makes police driving simulators by hand
GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - In a day and age when technology rules everything...sometimes it’s best to stick with the basics. For more than four decades, Walton “Bo” Ballew Jr., 78, of Gholson, has been helping police officers across the country avoid serious accidents. “I feel like I...
Treat of the Day: Tiniest Texans Top Gun tribute
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White Health dressed up the Tiniest Texans in tribute to Top Gun. They dressed up twins Alaina and Evan. “These Tiniest Texans have been on a mission, Great Balls of Fire, to liberate Texas from this brutal summer. With adorable smiles, cool costumes, and lower temperatures, we can’t help but to feel happier,” Baylor Scott & White said.
Portions of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, like clockwork, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases a new drought monitor. This week, it’s all good news. Portions of the Brazos Valley have been completely removed from drought conditions. Portions of Montgomery, Leon, and Houston counties have completely been...
The Thr3e: An’Jonae Woodson
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hellooooo, Brazos Valley! I’m so excited to welcome you into the world of “The Three!”. The Three, as you soon will learn, is a brand new lifestyle show airing at 3 p.m. on KBTX. I am one-third of the team that will be bringing...
Texas Leadership Summit coming to Brenham
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Registration is open for the Texas Leadership Summit at Brenham High School. “It’s really a grassroots movement,” Tim Webb, founder and board member, said. “It’s an opportunity to learn how to apply our Christian principles that helped found this nation and the great state of Texas. It’s the birthplace of Texas, Brenham, so what better place to focus on reviving leaders where leadership began.”
Record heat in California - Temperatures break record by 7°
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temperatures of up to 116° were recorded in Sacramento, California on August 6th of this year. Most of the western United States is currently sitting under a strong high-pressure system, driving the drier weather pattern and continually causing temperatures to climb. The state of California...
Be Remarkable: Dedric Grimes and his son use foundation to give back to hometown
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dedric Grimes is not only a father in his family but he’s a father figure for the entire community. Mr. Grimes has a non-profit organization called the Like Father, Like Son Foundation and they host and sponsor many events in and around his hometown of Calvert throughout the year.
Brazos Valley Gives to host annual fundraising effort with $1 million goal
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is hosting an 18-hour online giving event next month to raise money and awareness for area nonprofits. ”All this money goes directly to these nonprofits,” Julie Porter, Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair, said. “By doing this, large and small nonprofits are lifted up together because all ships rise together.”
