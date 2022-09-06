ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Bulgarian#Latvian#Canada Visa Solutions#The Canada Visa#Latvian Citizens
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
The Independent

Mourning period throws Liz Truss plans to ‘hit ground running’ into disarray

The death of the Queen has thrown Liz Truss’s plans to “hit the ground running” after becoming prime minister on Tuesday into disarray.Entering office at a time of crisis both domestically and internationally, the new PM had planned to cram a hail of announcements, visits and speeches into her first few weeks in office, aware that she had far fewer than the usual “first 100 days” to make an impact.In doubt are mooted visits to Kyiv, New York and Washington, speeches, visits and interviews to boost her profile and that of her newly-appointed ministers and an emergency budget to implement...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
The Associated Press

Jailed Kremlin critic: Government has ‘failed to shut me up’

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin may be in jail, but he refuses to be silenced. His social media accounts are regularly updated with anecdotes about his life in detention or video commentary criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s rule. He gives interviews to media outlets by providing written answers to questions through his lawyers from behind bars. He uses court appearances as an opportunity to speak out against the Kremlin’s devastating war in Ukraine — which is exactly what he is being prosecuted for. “So far the authorities have failed to shut me up,” Yashin told The Associated Press in a lengthy handwritten letter from a pre-trial detention center in Moscow, passed on via his lawyers and associates last week.
POLITICS
The Independent

Trade unions postpone annual congress ‘as a mark of respect’ to Queen

Trade unions have postponed their annual congress "as a mark of respect" following the death of the Queen.The conference – where unions were expected to rally support for industrial action to defend wages – had been due to take place in Brighton from Sunday 11 to 14 September.But a spokesperson on Friday confirmed it had been postponed “until later this autumn”.The decision comes after some unions, including those representing rail workers, cancelled strike days planned for this month.“The General Council sends our condolences to the King and the Royal Family on the death of the Queen, and recognises her many...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy