West Lafayette, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Purdue touts record faculty increase

Purdue University says it has added more than 200 new faculty members over the past year marking the largest single-year increase in the school’s history. The university cites record enrollment and increased investment as reasons for the jump. Purdue hired 213 new faculty members at its West Lafayette campus,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lafayette, Indiana

Located 125 miles southeast of Chicago, Lafayette, Indiana, is a bustling city that is rich in national history and a wide array of cultures. Named for the famous French general and revolutionary war hero Marquis de Lafayette, the city was founded in 1825 on the bank of the Wabash River.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy company growing co-warehousing model

An Indianapolis-based company is continuing to expand its co-warehousing services in central Indiana with an eye for more locations. RISE Commercial District’s model, similar to coworking spaces, allows small businesses to lease up to 3,000 square feet of warehousing, office or business storage space. The company, which has a goal of 25 locations by 2025, recently completed construction on its Noblesville location and last month received approval for a location in Avon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Osteria: Carmel’s latest hip, refined Italian eatery

Recently, I tried the new Osteria, a restaurant by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, with a group of friends. Osteria is a rustically refined eatery by celebrity chef, hospitality developer and TV personality Fabio Viviani, a Top Chef alum. This signature venue offers seasonally inspired dishes, including elevated takes on his favorite comfort foods, as well as local craft drafts and cocktails. Osteria features housemade pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, barrel select bourbons, and an extensive wine list.
CARMEL, IN
rejournals.com

Dead mall in Indiana town to become mixed-use retail, housing development

A “dead mall” once considered an eyesore in the Indiana town of Logansport is being transformed into a retail and housing hub local leaders call “transformative.”. The Junction at Logansport is taking shape on Logansport’s east side, generating renewed interest in a part of town long neglected by many.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WLFI.com

LPD names person of interest in Walmart shooting

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have identified the person they're looking for in connection to a fatal shooting in Lafayette on Sunday night. According to a press release, The Lafayette Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez of Lafayette. He's considered a person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, in the parking lot of the Walmart on Commerce Drive.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Roundabout part of Concord Road redesign

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic jams have officials re-thinking the layout of Concord Road south of Veterans Memorial Parkway. As part of a new intersection, a roundabout would connect an extended Eppingham Drive to a planned development on the other side of Concord. Meanwhile, the existing entrance to Stones Crossing subdivision would close.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Memorial organized for Walmart shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Family members of Casey Marie Lewis, the 33-year-old victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette, have organized a memorial for her. Police have determined the shooting was targeted. The suspect is still at large. The memorial will be in the parking spot...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Walmart shooting suspect was on work release

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is learning more about the person of interest on a homicide that occurred at Walmart on Sunday, September 4. In a news release, the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections said that Perez was a participant for TCCC for possession of methamphetamine from August 18.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

City of Noblesville considers $150K request for outside legal services

City leaders in Noblesville are considering appropriating $150,000 for outside legal services because of a vacant city attorney position. Noblesville Common Council members are expected to vote on an ordinance for the matter during its 7 p.m. Sept. 13 meeting. An initial proposal was brought forward at the council’s last meeting on Aug. 23, where CFO/City Controller Jeff Spalding explained the need for funding.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield City Council seeks more details from developer

Westfield City Council members are expected to hear more information this month from a developer who says a global company is seeking to locate its business on more than 180 acres on the north side of State Road 38. Indianapolis-based Holladay Properties is seeking to obtain approval from the city...
WESTFIELD, IN

