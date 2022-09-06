Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue touts record faculty increase
Purdue University says it has added more than 200 new faculty members over the past year marking the largest single-year increase in the school’s history. The university cites record enrollment and increased investment as reasons for the jump. Purdue hired 213 new faculty members at its West Lafayette campus,...
readthereporter.com
Football: more than sport for Sheridan, it’s about celebrating community’s past
Football is a big deal in the town of Sheridan. After all, the high school has sported a football team since 1900 and held the first football Homecoming in the state of Indiana in 1923. That made last Friday’s Homecoming number 99 for Sheridan!. “One of the many things...
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lafayette, Indiana
Located 125 miles southeast of Chicago, Lafayette, Indiana, is a bustling city that is rich in national history and a wide array of cultures. Named for the famous French general and revolutionary war hero Marquis de Lafayette, the city was founded in 1825 on the bank of the Wabash River.
wfyi.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy company growing co-warehousing model
An Indianapolis-based company is continuing to expand its co-warehousing services in central Indiana with an eye for more locations. RISE Commercial District’s model, similar to coworking spaces, allows small businesses to lease up to 3,000 square feet of warehousing, office or business storage space. The company, which has a goal of 25 locations by 2025, recently completed construction on its Noblesville location and last month received approval for a location in Avon.
Current Publishing
Raising Awareness: Zionsville ovarian cancer survivor helps others with early detection
A bumpy horseback ride led to Pam Faerber being diagnosed with ovarian cancer and, ultimately, might have saved her life. “Most women don’t survive ovarian cancer because it’s diagnosed in Stage 3 or 4,” Faerber said. In 1994, Faerber knew there was something wrong with her because...
Fox 59
First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville
INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
wbaa.org
West Lafayette city council member David Sanders dedicates salary to city employees traveling for abortion care
West Lafayette city councilman David Sanders announced he will dedicate his council salary to city employees who need to travel for abortion care. The announcement came after a city council meeting that largely centered around various West Lafayette budget matters. Sanders said it was unclear whether West Lafayette could offer...
readthereporter.com
Osteria: Carmel’s latest hip, refined Italian eatery
Recently, I tried the new Osteria, a restaurant by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, with a group of friends. Osteria is a rustically refined eatery by celebrity chef, hospitality developer and TV personality Fabio Viviani, a Top Chef alum. This signature venue offers seasonally inspired dishes, including elevated takes on his favorite comfort foods, as well as local craft drafts and cocktails. Osteria features housemade pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, barrel select bourbons, and an extensive wine list.
Hamilton County celebrates the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822
A once destructive part of Hamilton County's past is now a point of celebration for central Indiana Hoosiers.
rejournals.com
Dead mall in Indiana town to become mixed-use retail, housing development
A “dead mall” once considered an eyesore in the Indiana town of Logansport is being transformed into a retail and housing hub local leaders call “transformative.”. The Junction at Logansport is taking shape on Logansport’s east side, generating renewed interest in a part of town long neglected by many.
WLFI.com
LPD names person of interest in Walmart shooting
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police have identified the person they're looking for in connection to a fatal shooting in Lafayette on Sunday night. According to a press release, The Lafayette Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez of Lafayette. He's considered a person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, in the parking lot of the Walmart on Commerce Drive.
WLFI.com
Roundabout part of Concord Road redesign
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic jams have officials re-thinking the layout of Concord Road south of Veterans Memorial Parkway. As part of a new intersection, a roundabout would connect an extended Eppingham Drive to a planned development on the other side of Concord. Meanwhile, the existing entrance to Stones Crossing subdivision would close.
WISH-TV
State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
cbs4indy.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
WLFI.com
Memorial organized for Walmart shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Family members of Casey Marie Lewis, the 33-year-old victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette, have organized a memorial for her. Police have determined the shooting was targeted. The suspect is still at large. The memorial will be in the parking spot...
WLFI.com
Walmart shooting suspect was on work release
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is learning more about the person of interest on a homicide that occurred at Walmart on Sunday, September 4. In a news release, the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections said that Perez was a participant for TCCC for possession of methamphetamine from August 18.
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville considers $150K request for outside legal services
City leaders in Noblesville are considering appropriating $150,000 for outside legal services because of a vacant city attorney position. Noblesville Common Council members are expected to vote on an ordinance for the matter during its 7 p.m. Sept. 13 meeting. An initial proposal was brought forward at the council’s last meeting on Aug. 23, where CFO/City Controller Jeff Spalding explained the need for funding.
Current Publishing
Westfield City Council seeks more details from developer
Westfield City Council members are expected to hear more information this month from a developer who says a global company is seeking to locate its business on more than 180 acres on the north side of State Road 38. Indianapolis-based Holladay Properties is seeking to obtain approval from the city...
