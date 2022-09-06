Read full article on original website
Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
Paddleboard who died at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County identified
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue team and other emergency responders discovered the body of a missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County Monday afternoon at 1:47 p.m., according to sheriff's deputy Chandler Peay. The name of the deceased paddleboarder has been confirmed by the...
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:25 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said one person died following a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County on Monday afternoon. A helicopter was requested for the crash on Highway 99 at Richvale Highway but four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit.
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
Scuba-diving sleuths who cracked Kiely Rodni case reveal most traumatic part of job & why they can go where police can’t
A CRACK team of scuba-diving sleuths who claim to have found the remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni has helped to solve more than two dozen cold cases since 2019 - but say the work is emotionally draining. Adventures With Purpose (AWP), an Oregon-based volunteer diving search team, released a...
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Gabby Petito’s Dad Reacts to Reports Claiming Kiely Rodni’s Body Has Been Found
After a search-and-rescue dive team reported locating the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, Gabby Petito’s father has offered his condolences to the family. My condolences to #kielyrondi’s family,” he began the sorrowful tweet with a picture of Rodni. “May she rest in peace. The emotions all come back to the surface when you see things like this. #missingpersons #togetherwecan.
