Plumas County, CA

Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
DOWNIEVILLE, CA
Paddleboard who died at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County identified

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue team and other emergency responders discovered the body of a missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County Monday afternoon at 1:47 p.m., according to sheriff's deputy Chandler Peay. The name of the deceased paddleboarder has been confirmed by the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:25 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said one person died following a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County on Monday afternoon. A helicopter was requested for the crash on Highway 99 at Richvale Highway but four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Gabby Petito’s Dad Reacts to Reports Claiming Kiely Rodni’s Body Has Been Found

After a search-and-rescue dive team reported locating the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, Gabby Petito’s father has offered his condolences to the family. My condolences to #kielyrondi’s family,” he began the sorrowful tweet with a picture of Rodni. “May she rest in peace. The emotions all come back to the surface when you see things like this. #missingpersons #togetherwecan.
TRUCKEE, CA

