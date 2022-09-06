ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiantown, FL

Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
Large street gathering in Indiantown turns deadly

Martin County, FL (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that a large street gathering in Indiantown turned deadly. A Ft. Pierce man is dead, a second Ft. Pierce man is in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face after gunfire erupts during a street gathering of three hundred people, turning the event into chaos.
Man charged after punching 10-year-old boy, police say

VERO BEACH — A man was jailed after police said he punched his 10-year-old son several times on the arms and in the face earlier this week. The boy – described as having special needs – had multiple bruises on his arms from the incident, reports show.
Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
