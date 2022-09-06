Read full article on original website
Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
West Palm man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man
An 82-year-old man accused of shooting a pool maintenance man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.
Man critical after self-inflicted gunshot wound near Wabasso Beach Park
WABASSO BEACH — A man was in critical condition Thursday after deputies said he shot himself while on a surfboard in the water not far from Wabasso Beach County Park. The incident led law enforcement to close the beach for several hours. The shooting was an isolated incident. There...
Local police search for suspect who fatally shot mother of a newborn
BOYNTON BEACH, FL– Authorities are asking for the public’s help regarding the shooting death of a young mother. Iyani Jackson was found shot to death inside of her home along…
NBC Miami
Death Investigation After Reported Confrontation Between Man and Broward Deputies
A death investigation was underway after a reported confrontation between a man and Broward Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning. The encounter happened near a bus stop in the area of Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue around 3 a.m. Few details have been released but Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed that...
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
Hit-and-run crash leaves one pedestrian dead in Jupiter
(JUPITER, Florida)– A man was struck and killed by a car Sunday night and, according to the Jupiter police, the driver fled the scene. The hit-and-run occurred just before midnight…
Police investigating double shooting in Fort Pierce
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Avenue E. Police responded to the scene and found two people shot in a car. Their condition is unknown.
Retired educator makes first appearance for attempted murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired educator and co-founder of a West Palm Beach-based charter school made his first appearance Thursday for attempted murder. Amefika Geuka, 82, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, which is a 25-year minimum sentence if he is charged. This comes...
Deadly Palm Springs crash 'flipped my life upside down,' wife says
Still many unanswered questions into the investigation of a deadly crash in Palm Springs two weeks ago that police said involved alcohol and/or drugs.
17-year-old transported to hospital after shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has been transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound. Tuesday, around 7:37 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting along the 2500 block of Northwest 21st Street. At this...
VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed while entering Florida grocery store with 3 children
A man who was seen violently attacking a woman with three children at a grocery store in North Lauderdale last month remains at large, authorities say.
Was it murder when she shot him? Jurors can't decide in 2018 fatal shooting near West Palm
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a suburban West Palm Beach woman charged with murdering her boyfriend in 2018. Jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on the first-degree murder charge that Barbara James-Tolbert faced in the Sept. 12, 2018, shooting death of Albren Banks. They...
Large street gathering in Indiantown turns deadly
Martin County, FL (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff have reported that a large street gathering in Indiantown turned deadly. A Ft. Pierce man is dead, a second Ft. Pierce man is in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face after gunfire erupts during a street gathering of three hundred people, turning the event into chaos.
Driver in Delray Beach vehicular homicide case given bail under condition of house arrest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 34-year-old man was given bail in his vehicular homicide case after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop and causing a deadly crash in Delray Beach. On Tuesday, Theo James made his first appearance in front of a Palm Beach County judge. It...
Man charged after punching 10-year-old boy, police say
VERO BEACH — A man was jailed after police said he punched his 10-year-old son several times on the arms and in the face earlier this week. The boy – described as having special needs – had multiple bruises on his arms from the incident, reports show.
‘Kids still traumatized’: Father says son among 4 injured at boys’ football game in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported on Monday that four were injured when a shooting interrupted a boys’ little league football game on Sunday night at a Broward County Public School. Willie James Cheatom, Jr., said his 18-year-old son Willie James Cheatom III was...
Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
Suspected drug dealer in Indian River County arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move drugs from city to city
Suspected drug dealer in Indian River County arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move drugs from city to city. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A suspected drug dealer in Indian River County was arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move narcotics from city to city.
'That was alarming': Surveillance video shows Boynton Beach man pickpocketing women at local grocery stores
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man is wanted on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police said he was targeting "unsuspecting victims at...
