Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says
Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Florida: How to watch Week 2 matchup
Before the 2022 season began, Kentucky Wildcats fans knew just how important UK’s Week 2 matchup with the Florida Gators would be. The stakes have heightened considerably since the Gators unexpectedly knocked off 7th ranked Utah last Saturday. Now, Billy Napier has the nation’s attention just four quarters into...
aseaofblue.com
UK basketball 2022-23 SEC schedule released; game time for Champions Classic set
The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats basketball schedule continues to come into focus. Coming into today, we already knew most of the non-conference games and all of the SEC opponents. Now, the SEC has announced the full league schedule. In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky basketball’s new home uniforms unveiled
The Kentucky Wildcats have not been to the Final Four since 2015, which coincidentally is one of the last seasons that the checkerboard was used in moderation on the basketball uniforms. This was prior to the infamous pattern being featured very prominently on the sides of the jersey and shorts,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aseaofblue.com
Jordan Wright cleared to play
The 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will have Jordan Wright available to play Saturday vs. the 12th-ranked Florida Gators. Wright, a sixth-year senior, was held out of Kentucky’s opener due to an eligibility issue as the school awaited a ruling from the NCAA. Thankfully, Wright has received clearance to play and...
WLKY.com
LOOK: Kentucky basketball gets new uniforms, and something is noticeably absent
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bye, bye checkerboards. The University of Kentucky men's basketball team has new home uniforms and they just dropped photos of the new design on Tuesday. The biggest change is the absence of the checker pattern, which has been around for more than a decade now, and was somewhat controversial.
aseaofblue.com
Thursday Headlines: Remembering Guy Morriss
Former Kentucky Wildcats Football coach Guy Morriss passed away this week at the age of 71. Morriss began his tenure in 1997 as assistant head coach and offensive line coach under Hal Mumme, and then after Mumme’s resignation, took over head coaching duties. For this writer who is 27...
Lunardi Projects Kentucky as No. 1 Seed in Latest Bracketology
College football is now entering Week Two of the 2022 season, but that doesn't mean college hoops is taking a backseat. ESPN's March Madness guru Joe Lunardi has returned with an early September edition of Bracketology, and he currently predicts the Kentucky Wildcats to enter the tournament ...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxlexington.com
No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky crew breaks down the Cats’ first win and the showdown in Gainesville
The Kentucky Wildcats opened the 2022 college football season with a 37-13 win over Miami (OH). They’ll now open SEC play Saturday with a major showdown vs. the No. 12 Florida Gators in Gainesville. On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon, the...
Woman caught trying to enter Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s home; here’s what we know
University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari. University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.
aseaofblue.com
Ramon Jefferson reportedly has a torn ACL
The Kentucky Wildcats football team received some bad news on Tuesday night as the team prepares to head to Gainesville later this week. Matt Jones of KSR is reporting that running back Ramon Jefferson will likely be out for the season after tearing his ACL in the season opener against Miami (OH) on Saturday night. Jones announced the report via Twitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former UK Football Coach Guy Morriss passes away at 71
Former UK Football Coach Guy Morriss has passed away at age 71. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017.
WKYT 27
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
WKYT 27
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
foxlexington.com
‘SOS From Your SOS’: How poll workers are being recruited in Kentucky
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Election season is coming up, but the number of poll workers is down. Across Kentucky, poll workers are needed and so Secretary of State Michael Adams is doing something about it. Adams has renewed his partnership with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
foxlexington.com
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
WKYT 27
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
Comments / 2