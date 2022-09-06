ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says

Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Florida: How to watch Week 2 matchup

Before the 2022 season began, Kentucky Wildcats fans knew just how important UK’s Week 2 matchup with the Florida Gators would be. The stakes have heightened considerably since the Gators unexpectedly knocked off 7th ranked Utah last Saturday. Now, Billy Napier has the nation’s attention just four quarters into...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky basketball’s new home uniforms unveiled

The Kentucky Wildcats have not been to the Final Four since 2015, which coincidentally is one of the last seasons that the checkerboard was used in moderation on the basketball uniforms. This was prior to the infamous pattern being featured very prominently on the sides of the jersey and shorts,...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Jordan Wright cleared to play

The 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will have Jordan Wright available to play Saturday vs. the 12th-ranked Florida Gators. Wright, a sixth-year senior, was held out of Kentucky’s opener due to an eligibility issue as the school awaited a ruling from the NCAA. Thankfully, Wright has received clearance to play and...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Thursday Headlines: Remembering Guy Morriss

Former Kentucky Wildcats Football coach Guy Morriss passed away this week at the age of 71. Morriss began his tenure in 1997 as assistant head coach and offensive line coach under Hal Mumme, and then after Mumme’s resignation, took over head coaching duties. For this writer who is 27...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Woman caught trying to enter Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s home; here’s what we know

University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari. University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Ramon Jefferson reportedly has a torn ACL

The Kentucky Wildcats football team received some bad news on Tuesday night as the team prepares to head to Gainesville later this week. Matt Jones of KSR is reporting that running back Ramon Jefferson will likely be out for the season after tearing his ACL in the season opener against Miami (OH) on Saturday night. Jones announced the report via Twitter.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested Emily Williams outside the gate...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY

