House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
Rick and Morty Reveals There Will Be No More Access to Portals
Rick and Morty has really changed everything with Season 6 of the series as its big premiere has revealed that there will no longer be any portals to use for the foreseeable future! The end of the fifth season saw Evil Morty using the remaining portal fluid left in the Citadel to free himself from the Central Finite Curve created by the Ricks. It was teased with that finale that the titular duo would no longer have access to the portals they had been using through the series thus far, and the Season 6 premiere confirmed that this is indeed going to be the case.
Watch The 'House Of The Dragon' Season 1, Episode 4 Promo
Birth, love, murder, marriage, and betrayal? From episodes two to three, HBO’s House of the Dragon series has seriously taken flight, and the game of thrones within House Targaryen is only getting more and more heated. To get a sneak peek into how the power struggle is unfolding, you don’t have to sit on the edge of your seat for long. Now, you can watch the House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 4 promo to see exactly how the flames of conflict are being fanned. Before you continue reading, be warned — there are spoilers ahead.
House of the Dragon quietly introduced a major, Littlefinger-style character in episode 3
House of the Dragon’s big conflicts have certainly taken centre stage so far. Viserys is caught between two – and potentially more – heirs, while the Crabfeeder has diverted attention to the Narrow Sea. House of the Dragon’s third episode, though, has quietly introduced a major character...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals Daemon as “King” and Rhaenyra in Trouble
House of the Dragon Episode 3 revealed that young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) finally has a little brother, meaning her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) has the male heir he’s long desired. While Viserys swears to Rhaenyra she will ascend the Iron Throne, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is telling daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) that the realm will never accept a queen. Instead, her little two-year-old son Aegon will be king. Elsewhere Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) chopped the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in half and Seasmoke arrived on the scene. But what’s going to happen next? Lets see what HBO’s promo for House of the Dragon Episode 4 teases…
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke
House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
Marvel's Blade Reboot Begins Filming Soon
The Daywalker is returning. Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot will soon begin filming, with the latest reports suggesting it will begin rolling cameras within the next month. A new production listing on the KFTV (via Cosmic Circus) website says the Mahershala Ali-starring slasher is set to begin filming on October 5th, lasting just a couple of months before wrapping on January 28, 2023.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
She-Hulk Star Teases Comic Characters We Haven't Seen in the Trailers
The first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have been filled with appearances from Marvel characters, including veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as comic characters making their live-action debut. We've already seen plenty of Bruce Banner and Wong, and have already been introduced to newcomers like Titania. Thanks to the trailer, we even know that Daredevil will be appearing in the show. It appears, however, that there are still even more surprising characters on the way.
Emilia Clarke Talks About Whether She’s Interested In Doing A Game of Thrones Spin-off Based on Daenerys
To the shock of many, The Hollywood Reporter revealed in June that Jon Snow would get a new spinoff, with the show focusing on the character following the events that transpired after the series finale. Kit Harrington is confirmed to return to the role that made him a household name, though there’s no word on when the show will debut. To recall, Snow ultimately learned that his name was Aegon Targaryen, which could’ve seen the Targaryen claim the Iron Throne. However, Snow never betrayed Daenerys until the mad queen abruptly murdered an entire village to claim the throne for herself finally.
The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club
Lisa Simpson has her heart set on the ultimate princess transformation. After meeting some of Disney's most notorious villains, Lisa is surprised to learn being bad just might be more fun.
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 4 Images: Legal Magic
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 4, "Is This Not Real Magic?" After working her legal magic in Emil Blonsky's (Tim Roth) high-profile parole case, superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) next trick is to make magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro) disappear. Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sees Sorcer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), Master of the Mystic Arts, file suit against the so-called "magician"-slash-charlatan and former student of Kamar-Taj who uses its sacred teachings in his shows at L.A.'s Magic Castle. Because misuse of the Mystic Arts endangers people — like Sopranos-spoiling party girl Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) — Wong wants to make an example of Donny Blaze and set a legal precedent to prevent unlicensed persons from practicing the Mystic Arts.
A quick Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail hints at a dark truth about the Stranger
A minor The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail could be hinting that the Stranger is more sinister than he appears. Spoilers ahead for the new Prime Video show!. At the end of episode 1, the Stranger crash lands on Middle-earth in a meteor, resulting in a huge crater of fire. The Harfoot Nori finds him, and in episode 2, she accidentally falls right onto that fire. Rather than suffering a horrible injury, though, Nori discovers that the fire doesn't burn.
Daredevil Star Rosario Dawson Breaks Silence on Series Return to Disney+
Daredevil is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once more. After appearing in the DefendersVerse world of shows, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock appeared for a single scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Soon, he'll have an extended appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and shortly after that, he'll get his own 18-episode Disney+ series in Daredevil: Born Again. Both Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return for the series, seemingly suggesting the character's initial series that first appeared on Netflix is the same continuity as the rest of the Marvel Studios franchise.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Revealed by Netflix
Knives Out was released back in 2019 and became an instant classic. Mystery fans instantly fell in love with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, and the movie earned writer/director Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Later this year, Netflix is releasing the highly-anticipated follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie will see the return of Craig with a whole new cast of characters. Fans were recently treated to some fun photos from the movie, but we've yet to get a trailer. However, it looks like a new teaser is coming tomorrow!
Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History Images Reveal Nic Cage Connection
History lesson: which treasure does Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nic Cage) use to read a hidden message on the Declaration of Independence in National Treasure? Along with Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), the treasure hunter and cryptologist uses a Benjamin Franklin invention giving him "the vision to see the treasured past": an ocular device with multi-colored x-ray lenses. Revealing a secret clue on the back of the Declaration, the glasses lead the trio to Trinity Church, and ultimately the location of the long-lost Templar treasure.
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
