Rick and Morty has really changed everything with Season 6 of the series as its big premiere has revealed that there will no longer be any portals to use for the foreseeable future! The end of the fifth season saw Evil Morty using the remaining portal fluid left in the Citadel to free himself from the Central Finite Curve created by the Ricks. It was teased with that finale that the titular duo would no longer have access to the portals they had been using through the series thus far, and the Season 6 premiere confirmed that this is indeed going to be the case.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO