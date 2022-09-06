LIVE: Knoxville Mayor Kincannon speaks about the movement to save trees at a downtown park

After nearly six years , the city of Knoxville is just about ready to break ground on renovations and to install a $1.25 million sculpture at the Cradle of Country Music Park.

But an attempt to save several trees at the downtown park could halt the already-delayed project for another six months.

The Knoxville City Council will vote Tuesday on a resolution to pause the Public Arts Committee's sculpture project to figure out how to preserve mature trees at the park on the northeast corner of Gay Street and Summit Hill Drive.

In 2018, Knoxville City Council approved roughly $500,000 for the creation of the "Pier 865" sculpture, an interactive piece that features a pavilion with twisting arches. Once built, it will be the city's largest and most expensive piece of contemporary public art.

The project calls for the removal of five mature willow oak trees to accommodate installation. There are plans to plant several indigenous saplings in the area, but some residents think it's not enough.

In the proposed resolution, councilmembers Seema Singh and Amelia Parker urge the city to pause the project, calling out the city's commitments to mitigating climate change, downtown's dwindling canopy cover and the negative effects of heat islands.

"The existing mature trees in the park are 35-40 years old, and their environmental and social benefits cannot be compensated for within the next 35-40 years by planting saplings," the proposed resolution reads.

They suggest pausing the project for six months to modify the plan "to preserve as many of the mature trees in the Cradle of Country Music Park as reasonably possible" with input from the Public Arts Committee, the engineering department, the parks and recreation department and community stakeholders.

A Change.org petition has garnered more than 750 signatures in support of preserving the trees, and activists are planning to show support for the resolution at the city council meeting on Tuesday night.

"While we are in favor of public art, we do not want to lose our trees that currently help to protect the corner of Gay St. and Summit Hill Drive from rising temperatures downtown," petition organizer Julia Roy wrote.

The total cost of the project is $1.25 million, according to a document provided by the city: $500,000 from the city's Public Arts Committee; $500,000 from the city's downtown improvement fund and the parks and recreation department; $167,000 from the state and Visit Knoxville; and $83,000 from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

The City of Knoxville was unavailable for comment until Tuesday when asked for an update on the project on Friday.

David Brace, the city's chief operating officer and deputy to the mayor, told Knox News back in June that prequalified contractors would start bidding on the concrete base portion of the project in June or July.

Arts & Culture Alliance executive director Liza Zenni said then she hoped the sculpture would be assembled by the end of the year.

