Wilderness at the Smokies is opening a water coaster that drops riders at 29 mph

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
Wilderness at the Smokies splashed into Sevierville in 2008, bringing waterpark fun in a cabin-like hotel near the Great Smoky Mountains.

Now, the resort is adding new waterpark attractions and amenities for guests to enjoy, with a groundbreaking event on Sep. 15 to introduce each one. Everything is expected to open in 2023. Here's the rundown on what's new!

Switchback Mountain

The headlining attraction called Switchback Mountain is a three-story water coaster featuring three drops (the first of which is a 22-foot drop going 29 mph!), uphill blasts and hairpin turns. It's also the first water slide with Reverse AquaLucent effects, which add colorful patterns inside the tubes.

Forbidden Caverns Lazy River

Another new water attraction, this lazy river sends relaxing tubers into a tunnel with LED lights and kaleidoscopic patterns and mirrors.

Lookout Lagoon

For those looking to get away from the water slides, Lookout Lagoon will be a rooftop pool. This area will include the new Peak Rooftop Bar and Grill, three cabanas and a stage.

Rocky Top Glider

An addition to the Adventure Forest, this Cloud Coaster is an indoor, suspended roller coaster that will interact with other attractions in the area, such as mini golf. It will start at 18 feet in the air and rise to a maximum of 25 feet. It's expected to open in spring 2023.

XD Theater

Planning to open this fall, the XD Theater will be in the Adventure Forest. It seats eight people in a multi-sensory experience using 3D and other visual effects.

Camp Social

Replacing the Thirsty Miner restaurant, this summer camp themed food hall will open by Christmas. The list of restaurants include the Burger Bar, Tacolicious, Lily's Campsite Pizza Bakery, Coffee Canteen and a breakfast buffet.

Grizzly's Grill and Molly's Shake Shoppe

The grill is receiving a makeover and the Shake Shoppe is opening in 2023.

Finally, Wilderness at the Smokies will be adding 12 new villas for guests to rent. The three-bedroom villas have 2,600 square feet of space, sleep up to 12 guests and are fully furnished. The villas will be available in 2023.

#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Themeparks#Ne Great Smoky Mountains#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Wilderness Area#Water Slides#Christmas#Summer Camp#Waterpark#Reverse Aqualucent#Peak Rooftop Bar#The Adventure Forest
