ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Woman dead in pedestrian crash in Greenville

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXl94_0hjO0Zhz00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian Monday night in Greenville.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. near the corner of South Academy Street and North Calhoun Street, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 55-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Wilson.

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wspa.com

1 dead in Greenville Co. crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville County late Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Master Trooper Gary Miller said the crash happened on SC Hwy 8 near Garrison Road, just south of Piedmont around 10:30 p.m. Miller said the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 SUV. […]
EASLEY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: 1 injured in Greenville Co. hit-and-run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit-and-run Saturday night that injured a pedestrian. Police said the crash happened on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road. Officers responded to the scene due to the significance of the pedestrian’s injuries. According to the police, the vehicle that fled was […]
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Coroner: 1 dead in early-morning Oconee Co. crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster woman died Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Oconee County. The crash happened on Highway 11 near the intersection of South Union Road and Greer Road around 9:45 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was driving on Greer Road...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Accidents
Greenville, SC
Accidents
County
Greenville County, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies in Pickens County crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman who died at the hospital after being involved in a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30 on Pelzer Highway at Tinsley Drive. They said a Honda sedan was traveling west when it traveled...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Pickens Co., coroner says

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died almost two weeks after a crash that happened in Pickens County. According to troopers, the crash happened on Tuesday, August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers say the driver of a Honda sedan...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating hit and run in Greenville that left one injured

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian significantly injured on Saturday night. Officers said a man was hit by a car on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road sometime on Saturday night. The driver then...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dead following house fire in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Donalds. The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said investigators responded to a fire at Highway 184 East around 5:15 p.m. A man was found unresponsive inside the home according to investigators. The coroner’s office identified the man as Theodore Parker Jr., 58, of […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WSPA 7News

2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dead after hitting box truck head-on, troopers say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a head-on crash in Piedmont Sunday night. Around 10:30 p.m., a driver in a pickup truck was heading east on Highway 8 when it went over the center line and ran into a box truck head-on, according to troopers.
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Fatal Abbeville Co. house fire

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says one man is dead after a fire in Donalds. The Coroner’s Office says the man was identified as 58-year-old Theodore Parker Jr. Officials say he was found unresponsive and life-saving measures that were attempted were unsuccessful. The...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy