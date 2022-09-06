Woman dead in pedestrian crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian Monday night in Greenville.
The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. near the corner of South Academy Street and North Calhoun Street, according to the Greenville Police Department.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 55-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Wilson.
