Fentanyl being used as a weapon against U.S. citizens

No one knows exactly when the war began.

It began so subtly that no one noticed. Many still don’t know we’re at war even though the death count is rising alarmingly. The federal government admits we have a problem but seems to be unaware that there’s an undeclared war being waged against the U.S., even though they know people are dying every day and are collecting data on the deaths.

Maybe they don’t care or they’re so complacent they’re unable to see the danger.

At first the deaths were attributed to accidents. But the deaths continued to increase year after year among teenagers and young adults. The earliest data I could find at the CDC’s National Center on Health Statistics goes back to the year 2000, but even then there were over 760 deaths, so the war must have begun earlier than 2000, and deaths have increased every year since.

Deaths in 2020 alone were 56,516 people, 5.9 times higher than deaths in 2015, and over 71,000 in 2021.

When terrorists attacked the World Trade Centers on 9/11, 2,977 people died and the U.S. went to war.

In the current war, more than 124,000 people have died and nothing has been done – no declaration of war, no national outcry for justice, no united voice from out government. The government has taken some steps but their effort is not equal to the challenge – definitely not an adequate response to the undeclared war that’s killing so many of our citizens.

Both the enemy and their weapon have been known for over two decades. The weapon is an insidious poison that is highly addictive and often deadly with a singe use. And the enemy has begun to hide it in lethal doses in otherwise benign products that are available to our kids on the Internet, or disguised as rainbow chalk used by children for sidewalk art.

The weapon is Fentanyl; the enemy is China; their accomplices are the drug cartels in Mexico.

According to Rep. Michael McCall of Texas, there is currently enough Fentanyl in the U.S. already to kill the entire population seven times over, and more is flooding across the southern border in cars and trucks and back-packs every day.

China is the source of the chemicals it takes to manufacture Fentanyl. The drug cartels in Mexico assemble the chemicals and distribute the finished product to the US. And our young people die.

There is no doubt in my mind that China is at war with the U.S. and will do anything to surpass us on the world stage, short of sending troops against us.

It is time for the U.S. to wake up to the fact that war has been thrust upon us and take steps to protect our citizens, not necessarily a declaration of war, but certainly more than they’re doing now.

Jack Blanton is a resident of Gastonia.