ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Williamson County Schools launches online anti-bullying reporting system

By Anika Exum, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwEhz_0hjNz8iA00

Williamson County Schools in August announced a new online bullying reporting method for students and parents.

In addition to other reporting options, incidents can now be reported via an online form.

"Williamson County Schools is committed to creating a safe educational environment for all students," the district stated on a newly created webpage.

Previous coverage:How the widow of Williamson County's longest serving commissioner will remember him

'Making a contribution':Willie Dickerson enters 51st year at Williamson County Schools

"Any WCS student who believes he or she has been subjected to bullying or harassment or who has witnessed instances of bullying is encouraged to report that behavior to school personnel."

The form invites students to share whether they feel safe in school, or feel afraid for the safety of others. They are also asked to recount specific details and the person(s) involved.

This new reporting method comes after district discussions on standardizing student handbooks and efforts to create consistency across district-wide discipline methods. Officials made the commitment last year in response to recommendations from the district's diversity and inclusion consultants following an influx of reports of discrimination incidents, including those involving race, sexuality, and disability, in schools, and related parent and student advocacy.

In early 2021, the district also began piloting a QR code bullying reporting system.

"We have some room to grow in all of those (areas)," Golden said in a May school board meeting following a racist incident at Ravenwood High School. "But I see some growth that we've worked on this year and that we'll be working on this summer so that we have growth toward consistency in the consequences.

"It is about teaching respect...That needs to be an ongoing effort to encourage all of our students and teachers to treat each other with respect."

Comments / 1

Related
murfreesboro.com

Rutherford County Schools is Hiring

Rutherford County Schools needs sub teachers, especially for schools on the Northside of the county. RCS sub provider offers comprehensive training, ongoing support, health benefits, exciting bonus opportunities, flexible scheduling and weekly pay.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

Learning Zone Childcare Center to Open in Smyrna

The Learning Zone will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest child care center at 11 a.m., Sept. 7, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna. Anyone from the community may attend. The 15,656-square-foot center, built by CMK Properties, features 14 classrooms especially designed to serve...
SMYRNA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Williamson County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Williamson County, TN
Nashville Parent

Who’s Attending College Fair, Industry Night

The annual WCS College Fair is two weeks away, and more than 100 colleges and universities are on the attendance list. The fair is an opportunity for Williamson County high school students to talk to university representatives from around the country. There is no cost to attend the event, which will take place at the Ag Expo Center on Tuesday, September 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
belmont.edu

Dr. Darrell Gwaltney, Dean of Belmont’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry, Announces Retirement

Dr. Darrell Gwaltney has announced his plan to retire as Dean of Belmont University’s College of Theology and Christian Ministry (CTCM), effective the end of the Fall 2022 semester. Gwaltney came to Belmont in May 2004 when the University had just under 4,000 students and the School of Religion served about 1,900 students. Today, Belmont’s student body has grown to 8,995 and CTCM serves more than 4,000 students each year, underscoring Gwaltney’s leadership throughout the more than 18 years since he joined Belmont.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Williamson County Schools#Bullying#School Board#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury County constable indicted, arrested at swearing-in ceremony

A newly elected constable in Maury County was arrested last Thursday during his swearing-in ceremony at the Maury County Courthouse. Robert Medina, Constable for the 11th District in Maury County, was indicted last month on two counts of tampering with government records and one count of official misconduct. Medina reportedly provided a false address while filling out Maury County Election Commission paperwork on June 14.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSMV

17-year-old student charged, accused of showing off loaded gun at high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was charged with carrying a gun on school property Tuesday. Metro Police said the 17-year-old Glencliff High School senior was charged after another student sent a tip to a School Resource Officer during lunch. The teen had been allegedly showing off the loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to another student in the cafeteria at that time.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Smyrna murder suspect charged in Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery

A man charged in a Smyrna attempted robbery that resulted in the killing of a another man will also soon be charged in connection to a Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery. Thirty one-year-old Keanthony Williams allegedly robbed the Franklin Road Twice Daily at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 27, just three days before Smyrna Police said that Williams attempted to rob a Stonecrest Boulevard gas station. That attempted robbery resulted in the shooting death of the Smyrna gas station clerk, later identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Metro Council halts funds for out-of-state abortions, bans use of LPRs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Metro Council addressed two potential abortion measures on Tuesday that would help women get the procedure outside of Tennessee. The discussion comes nearly two weeks after Tennessee’s abortion ban was enacted. The city is planning to give $500,000 to Planned Parenthood of Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy