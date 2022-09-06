Williamson County Schools launches online anti-bullying reporting system

Williamson County Schools in August announced a new online bullying reporting method for students and parents.

In addition to other reporting options, incidents can now be reported via an online form.

"Williamson County Schools is committed to creating a safe educational environment for all students," the district stated on a newly created webpage.

"Any WCS student who believes he or she has been subjected to bullying or harassment or who has witnessed instances of bullying is encouraged to report that behavior to school personnel."

The form invites students to share whether they feel safe in school, or feel afraid for the safety of others. They are also asked to recount specific details and the person(s) involved.

This new reporting method comes after district discussions on standardizing student handbooks and efforts to create consistency across district-wide discipline methods. Officials made the commitment last year in response to recommendations from the district's diversity and inclusion consultants following an influx of reports of discrimination incidents, including those involving race, sexuality, and disability, in schools, and related parent and student advocacy.

In early 2021, the district also began piloting a QR code bullying reporting system.

"We have some room to grow in all of those (areas)," Golden said in a May school board meeting following a racist incident at Ravenwood High School. "But I see some growth that we've worked on this year and that we'll be working on this summer so that we have growth toward consistency in the consequences.

"It is about teaching respect...That needs to be an ongoing effort to encourage all of our students and teachers to treat each other with respect."