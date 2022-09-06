ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh And The Quarterback Situation, The Defense, Hawaii

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugAMB_0hjNwe8m00

Michigan pounded Colorado State, should pound Hawaii even worse and yet here we are, asking a ton of questions about this U-M team.

So far, the 2022 season feels a lot like the 2021 season. Michigan won in dominant fashion, we some some good things out of pretty much everyone, yet we find ourselves a little confused as to what the ceiling ultimately is for this team. Of course, we're still trying to figure out what's going to happen at quarterback too, even though it feels like it's time for JJ McCarthy.

Plus, we answer the tough questions. Did Cade McNamara start his last game at Michigan? How would we each grade Jesse Minter's first game as U-M's defensive coordinator? How many sacks can this team record each week? How freakin good is Mike Sainristil? All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Hawaii State
Maize n Brew

J.J. McCarthy details plan of attack vs. Hawaii

When Michigan takes on Hawaii on Saturday night they’ll be as highly favored as it gets. Michigan is currently a 51.5-point favorite. Hawaii has had a rough go of it to start the year. They dropped their season opener to Vanderbilt 63-10 and lost to Western Kentucky last week 49-17.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State#American Football#College Football#The Quarterback Situation#U M
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maryland Daily Record

Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man claims $1M Powerball prize

An Inkster man is looking forward to living debt-free after winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Derrick Harrell, 46, matched the five white balls – 06-24-35-37-44 – in the Aug. 24 drawing to win the $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
INKSTER, MI
The Flint Journal

Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
WIXOM, MI
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy