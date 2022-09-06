ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

Alpacas of the Southwest on display

KINGMAN – Come celebrate Alpaca Farm Days 17th Annual Alpacas of the Southwest on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet the alpacas, kids...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City electric, water update￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City continued to hand out free cases of water at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, until 8 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Sept. 7. WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will also be at Community Park passing out food, while supplies last, to those impacted by the power and water outage. More than 300 vehicles have gone through the water and food distribution event.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mohave County, AZ
Cars
Kingman, AZ
Lifestyle
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Mohave County, AZ
Lifestyle
Kingman, AZ
Cars
City
Kingman, AZ
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
thestandardnewspaper.online

Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼

KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

County fair Sept. 15 – 18￼

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 15 – 18 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Admission is by the day: parking $5 (cash only); seniors over 65, veterans and first responders $5; adults $10, children ages 5 – 12, $5; under age 5, free.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday

BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
ABC 15 News

17-year-old, 69-year-old killed in boating incidents near Lake Havasu, Colorado River area

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 17-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman both died in separate boating incidents at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the holiday weekend. According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl went underwater Monday when a boat capsized on Lake Havasu due to extremely high winds. Several other people also went underwater after the boat capsized but were able to escape the water.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Desert#Vehicles#Doctor Drive Now
thestandardnewspaper.online

Cooling stations set up in Mohave Valley, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City ￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Power outages in various areas of the county continue today due to electrical system damage from Sunday’s thunderstorm. Extreme heat conditions today and the following days will pose potentially serious health problems for some residents, especially the elderly and those with existing health issues, who are without working air conditioning or fans.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
AZFamily

Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a small western Arizona town late last week was found dead in his jail cell just two days later. Justin James Jarvy, 33, was being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers found Jarvy in his cell with bedding tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvy was the only person in the cell, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City power service update

BULLHEAD CITY – Approximately 2,000 households within Bullhead City are still without power. Fox creek neighborhood, the area around Montana Wash Road, and Laredo Village are expected to have electric service restored later today. Some streets within the Palo Verde Meadows neighborhood, and some streets north of Ramar Road are without power.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Oatman going high-tech with QR codes

OATMAN – In the 1980s, visitors to Oatman enjoyed a walking tour of the town with signage that included history and images. Bobby Mursick, president of the Oatman Chamber of Commerce, and his board are bringing it back with a tech twist: QR codes!. The eight stations will be...
OATMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Highway 95 paving projects underway￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

About 2,000 households in Bullhead City still without power

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — About 2,000 households in Bullhead City were still without electricity Tuesday after a weekend wind storm toppled about 50 power poles. City officials said the Fox Creek neighborhood, the area around Montana Wash Road and Laredo Village were expected to have power restored by Tuesday afternoon.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy