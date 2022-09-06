Read full article on original website
Alpacas of the Southwest on display
KINGMAN – Come celebrate Alpaca Farm Days 17th Annual Alpacas of the Southwest on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet the alpacas, kids...
19 Year Old Andy Espinoza Killed In Rollover Crash In Bullhead City (Bullhead City, AZ)
Authorities are currently investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened in Bullhead City, on Sunday. A 19-year-old was killed in this accident. According to the Bullhead City Police, the deceased [..]
AZFamily
St. Mary’s sends food, water to families impacted by storm in Bullhead City
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a damaging storm last Sunday knocked out power for most of Bullhead City and surrounding communities, a valley-based food bank is providing food for those in need. On Tuesday, St. Mary’s Food Bank dispatched a refrigerated tractor-trailer truck packed with more than 20,000 pounds of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City electric, water update￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City continued to hand out free cases of water at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95, until 8 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Sept. 7. WestCare, Food for Families and St. Margaret Mary’s Food Bank will also be at Community Park passing out food, while supplies last, to those impacted by the power and water outage. More than 300 vehicles have gone through the water and food distribution event.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rancho Santa Fe Interchange could exceed budget; Sunbelt has not submitted environmental assessment￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin has engaged a consulting firm to provide an updated cost estimate for the Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and Parkway Project. Foggin didn’t identify the firm, but indicated during the September 6 council meeting that he felt it necessary to get a better grasp on possible expenditure due to inflation.
thestandardnewspaper.online
County fair Sept. 15 – 18￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 15 – 18 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Admission is by the day: parking $5 (cash only); seniors over 65, veterans and first responders $5; adults $10, children ages 5 – 12, $5; under age 5, free.
Mohave Daily News
Storm brings chaos to already busy holiday
BULLHEAD CITY — The Labor Day weekend was shaping up like a typical holiday weekend in the Tri-state. Sunday night's storm that knocked out power to much of the region turned an already hectic weekend into complete chaos, coming at a time when thousands of visitors were in the Tri-state enjoying the lakes, river, casinos and other local attractions.
ABC 15 News
17-year-old, 69-year-old killed in boating incidents near Lake Havasu, Colorado River area
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — A 17-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman both died in separate boating incidents at Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over the holiday weekend. According to the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old girl went underwater Monday when a boat capsized on Lake Havasu due to extremely high winds. Several other people also went underwater after the boat capsized but were able to escape the water.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cooling stations set up in Mohave Valley, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City ￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Power outages in various areas of the county continue today due to electrical system damage from Sunday’s thunderstorm. Extreme heat conditions today and the following days will pose potentially serious health problems for some residents, especially the elderly and those with existing health issues, who are without working air conditioning or fans.
12news.com
Northwestern Arizona communities still experiencing power outages after storm
Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and other communities are still without power in some locations after weekend storms. Trisha Hendricks has an update for Sept. 6.
Storm leaves Bullhead City residents without power for nearly 24 hours
Thousands are still without power in Bullhead City, Arizona. Power has been restored to Northern and Southern parts of Bullhead City as well as areas close to Silver Creek and Arriba.
Bullhead City residents asked to conserve water after thunderstorm
Many neighborhoods in Bullhead City, Ariz. remained without power on Monday morning after a thunderstorm knocked out power to the entire city over the weekend.
12news.com
Over 22,000 without power in Bullhead and Lake Havasu cities due to storm damage
After heavy windstorms, almost half of Bullhead City is without power. Thousands in Lake Havasu City are facing outages as well.
AZFamily
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a small western Arizona town late last week was found dead in his jail cell just two days later. Justin James Jarvy, 33, was being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers found Jarvy in his cell with bedding tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvy was the only person in the cell, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City power service update
BULLHEAD CITY – Approximately 2,000 households within Bullhead City are still without power. Fox creek neighborhood, the area around Montana Wash Road, and Laredo Village are expected to have electric service restored later today. Some streets within the Palo Verde Meadows neighborhood, and some streets north of Ramar Road are without power.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Oatman going high-tech with QR codes
OATMAN – In the 1980s, visitors to Oatman enjoyed a walking tour of the town with signage that included history and images. Bobby Mursick, president of the Oatman Chamber of Commerce, and his board are bringing it back with a tech twist: QR codes!. The eight stations will be...
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread power, water outages in Bullhead City
Severe thunderstorm damage caused a city-wide power outage in Bullhead City.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Highway 95 paving projects underway￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
2 men rescued from flash flood in Golden Valley, Ariz.
Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities.
Fox5 KVVU
About 2,000 households in Bullhead City still without power
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — About 2,000 households in Bullhead City were still without electricity Tuesday after a weekend wind storm toppled about 50 power poles. City officials said the Fox Creek neighborhood, the area around Montana Wash Road and Laredo Village were expected to have power restored by Tuesday afternoon.
