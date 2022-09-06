Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Soccer Player of the Week?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Soccer Player of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept. 4 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. We’ll send a free SBLive T-shirt to the winner of the poll! Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

—

Kenny Bae, Lincoln

The junior midfielder scored the winning goal for the Cardinals, coming on a free-kick shot from the left side, in their season-opening 1-0 victory over Summit, which won the 2021 Class 6A state championship.

Omar Barajas, Jesuit

The senior forward tallied two goals to help lead the Crusaders to a 3-1 win over South Salem in a nonleague, season-opening match at South Salem High School.

Angel Castillo, McLoughlin

The junior forward scored all five of the Pioneers’ goals in their 5-0 win over Pendleton in a nonleague match at McLoughlin High School.

Alex Chen, Oregon Episcopal

The senior team captain scored both goals for the Aardvarks in their season-opening 2-0 win over Riverside. He scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Dayton.

Tyler Feeney, Seaside

The junior striker, after taking a quick give-and-go pass from senior teammate Anthony Peon on the right wing, scored the winning goal for the Seagulls in their 1-0 victory at Milwaukie.

Steve Gonzalez, Madras

The sophomore forward scored two first-half goals to help the White Buffaloes get a 3-2 win over Sisters in a nonleague match at Madras High School.

Cole Hersey, Mountain View

The senior defender had an assist and turned in a strong effort on defense, helping the Cougars notch a 3-1 win over Churchill in their season-opening match at Mountain View High School.

Sam Horne, Cascade

The senior forward scored two goals, helping the Cougars post a 4-1 win over Molalla in a match played at Cascade High School.

Kolby Ibarra, North Medford

The junior midfielder scored the only goal of the match, coming in the final 10 minutes, to help the Black Tornado get a 1-0 victory at Phoenix.

Gunder Miller, Lincoln

The junior midfielder scored two goals for the Cardinals in their 2-1 victory over Sunset in a nonleague contest at Buckman Field.

Chris Ochoa, Aloha

The sophomore forward/midfielder scored the winning goal for the Warriors in their 2-1 victory over Liberty in a nonleague match at Liberty High School.

Kevin Ochoa, Ridgeview

The senior midfielder got off to a strong start to the season, scoring a total of three goals for the Ravens in season-opening victories over Springfield and North Salem.

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep

The sophomore forward had a huge week for the Falcons, scoring a total of five goals while also having two assists in matches with Bend, Caldera and Jesuit. Sheffield had three goals and two assists in 30 minutes in the 8-0 victory over Caldera.

Charlie Sherman, Ashland

The senior goalkeeper had nine saves for the Grizzlies in a 1-0 shutout of North Medford in a nonleague match at the Dutch Bros Soccer Complex in Grants Pass.

Vincente Spindola Santoyo, Glencoe

The sophomore defender had assists on both of the Crimson Tide’s goals in the team’s 2-2 tie with Beaverton in a nonleague match at Hare Field in Hillsboro.

Owen Williams, Newberg

The sophomore goalkeeper came up big for the Tigers in their season-opening 2-0 victory at Sprague. Williams had six saves in the contest. One of those saves came on a penalty kick and three others came on one-on-one scoring chances.

Jesse Wright, Stayton

The junior forward scored two goals to help the Eagles post a 4-1 win over Molalla in a season-opening nonleague match at Molalla.