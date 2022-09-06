Obituary: Bob G. Barnett

Bob G. Barnett, 78, of Cullman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022. He was born June 27, 1944, to John & Myrtle Powell Barnett.

Mr. Barnett is preceded in death by his parents; his wives: Mae Barnett and Linda Barnett; brother: Bud; sister: Ruby; granddaughter: Ramona.

Survivors include his daughters: Laney Sparks, Tracy (William) Powell, Michelle (Patrick) Tye, Gina (John) Driver; sister: Joyce Lancaster; grandchildren: Toby, Holly, Krystin, Kamren, Blake, Isaac, Caleb, Kimberly, Jordan, Justin, Robert, Dallas; several great-grandchildren; and a host of fur babies.