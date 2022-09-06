ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Bob G. Barnett

By Cullman Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Bob G. Barnett, 78, of Cullman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022.  He was born June 27, 1944, to John & Myrtle Powell Barnett.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barnett family.

Mr. Barnett is preceded in death by his parents; his wives: Mae Barnett and Linda Barnett; brother: Bud; sister: Ruby; granddaughter: Ramona.

Survivors include his daughters: Laney Sparks, Tracy (William) Powell, Michelle (Patrick) Tye, Gina (John) Driver; sister: Joyce Lancaster; grandchildren: Toby, Holly, Krystin, Kamren, Blake, Isaac, Caleb, Kimberly, Jordan, Justin, Robert, Dallas; several great-grandchildren; and a host of fur babies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joseph Richard Hathcote

Joseph Richard Hathcote, 80, of Hanceville passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Nov. 17, 1941. He is survived by his wife: Betty Bishop Hathcote; daughters: Jo Ann (Greg) Caudle and Vicky (Terry) Bradford; brother: Bobby (Francis) Tucker; sister: Nyoka (Peter) Hogan and Dian Scott (Ken) Alloway; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother: Olean McLeroy Tucker; son: Kelvin Hathcote; and brother: Denie (Pam) Tucker. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 6 – 8p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert D. Pace

Funeral Service for Robert “Bob” D. Pace, age 95, of Eva, will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Etha Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 – 3 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Pace passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born June 4, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, to Frank and Lula Pace. He proudly served with the 82nd Airborne during World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife: Lyda Pace; and his parents. Survivors include his children: Beverly Busby, Donna Miller, Robert D. Pace II, and Roy Pace; grandchildren: Jason (Leigh) Busby, Crystal (Kavin) Gibson, Kelly (Brent) Finley, Robbie Pace, and Tina Pace; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
EVA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edward C. Shelton

Edward C. Shelton, age 89 of Hanceville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at NHC Healthcare Center in Moulton. He was born on April 10, 1933, in Cullman, Alabama to Collis V. Shelton and Jeaner Murray Shelton. He is preceded in death by his wife: Virginia Shelton; parents: Collis and Jeaner Shelton; brothers: James, Ronald and Billy Edwards; brother-in-law: Bob Metzler. He is survived by his children: Gary (Candi) Shelton, Mike (Joanne) Shelton, Stephen Shelton, Teresa (Brian) Brooker, Karen (David) Clark and Regina (Conrad) Klein. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the graveside of Shelton Grove Cemetery. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shelton Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pauline Augusta Barbara Phillips

Funeral Service for Pauline Augusta Barbara Phillips, age 97, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. John Bussman officiating; interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Phillips passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born Feb. 16, 1925, to George Wolf and Christine Voelkel Wolf. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: William V. Phillips; and sons: Joseph W. Phillips and John D. Phillips. Survivors include her son: Jeffrey Phillips; grandchildren: Amanda (Halbert) Johnston, Emily (Patrick) Hefley, Joshua (Yolanda) Phillips, and Luke Phillips; great-grandchildren: Ariana Johnston, Noah Johnston, Emma Phillips, Cosmo Phillips, and Paisley Phillips; and daughter-in-law: Cassie Phillips.
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
City
Kimberly, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Beverly Drake Brasher

Funeral Service for Beverly Drake Brasher, age 59, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Phillip Robinson officiating; interment in Flint Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Brasher passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 31, 1962, to Harwood H. and Jo Ann Drake. She was preceded in death by her son: Cade Brasher; sister: Kimberly Drake; grandparents: Neal and Atla Drake and Arthur and Myrtle Brooks; uncle: James Brooks; uncle: Charles Brooks; aunt: Liz (Sonny) Stewart; and uncle: Billy Lee. Survivors include her husband: Marty Brasher; daughter: Shacara (Matt) Hollingsworth; grandchildren: Drakelyn Hollingsworth and Parker Hollingsworth; parents: Harwood H. and Jo Ann Drake; uncles: Claude (Martha) Drake and Marlin (Susan) Drake; aunts: Francis Brooks, Betty Brooks, and Connie Lee; and a host of cousins, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dewitt Talmadge Johnston

Dewitt Talmadge Johnston, age 81, passed away at his residence after an extended illness on Sept. 6, 2022. He was born to Floyd and Verla Calvert Johnston on Jan. 14, 1941. He worked for Drummond Coal Co. for 32 years before retiring, then he worked for Cullman County Sanitation for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Steve Johnston; brothers: Francis “Pete” and Mancel Johnston; sisters: Delora Carnes, Venora Sams, Melba Park, Ella Jean Sadberry. Survivors are his wife of almost 60 years: Annie Leathers Johnston; grandson: Travis Johnston (Tanya and Kallie); daughter-in-law: Carroll Lee (Eric); brother: Larry Dewayne (Dave) Johnston; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be Sept. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Kinney Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Hackney officiating. Interment will be at Ryan’s Creek Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Gideon’s International for Bibles in memory of Talmadge.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kay D. Watson Townsend

Kay D. Watson Townsend, 61 of Double Springs, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 5, 2022. She was born Aug. 20, 1961, in Cullman, Alabama. Kay loved to sing, she had a beautiful voice. She sang in numerous churches in Winston and surrounding counties. She loved the Lord and her family. Kay cut hair for 15 years and worked as a Dispatcher for the Winston and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and was Assistant Director of Winston County 911 for 16 years. Kay is survived by her husband of 39 years: Ed Townsend; son: Nicholas Townsend (Jessica), sister: Phyllis Watson; nieces: Kellie Watson-Smith and her husband Russ, and Kim Hale and her husband Tim; nephew: Keith Watson; great niece: Savannah Hale; and great nephew: Colby Watson. She was preceded in death by her son: Caleb Townsend; parents: Basiel and Florene Watson; and brother: Jimmy Watson. A private service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. She was interred at Nesmith Church Cemetery.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Benjamin Colquett Reddick

Benjamin Colquett Reddick, age 57, died peacefully on Sept. 4, 2022, at his mother’s home in Cullman, AL, after a long illness. He was surrounded by loving family. Ben was born on Feb. 3, 1965, the youngest of five children of Ernest and Joan Reddick. He was known for his kindness, sense of humor, quick smile, generous spirit, and passion for soccer. Ben attended Cullman High School his freshman year, transferring for his final three years to The McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN, where he distinguished himself in both academics and soccer. Selected for the TSSCA (Tennessee Secondary Soccer Coaches Association)...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Myrtle Powell#Cullman Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Johnny Ray Jones

Funeral service for Johnny Ray Jones, 70, of Cullman will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Etha Cemetery, Bro. Jason Vinson officiating. Visitation will be from 9 – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Jones passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6th, 2022, at CRMC.  He was born June 2, 1952, to Luther E. & Jewel Hagamore Jones.  Johnny worked at McGriff Tire Company for 42 years.  He was a loving husband and father and adored his grandkids and great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother: Jimmy Jones; and a sister: Martha Smith. Survivors include his wife of 49 years: Juanita Jones; son: Jonathan Ray (Samantha) Jones; daughter: Sonya (Jerry) Burtis; brothers: Alton Jones, Raburn (Jenny) Jones, Franklin (Rachel) Jones, Donald Jones; grandchildren: Emily (Takarri) Long, Preston Forrester, Brianna Jones, Jacob Burtis; great-grandchildren: Ambreyel Long, Areyah Long; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sharon Faye Edgemon

Sharon Faye Edgemon, age 78, passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 31, 2022, at Atlanta Medical Center. She was born in Holly Pond, AL on Thursday, Dec. 23, 1943, to the late Jack Huffman & Mamie Wisener Huffman. She is the widow of John Ed Edgemon, Jr., who passed away in January of 1995. Sharon retired as a customer service agent with USF Dugan and was a member of Abundant Life Church. Sharon is survived by her daughters and sons in law: Cindy & Bud Smith of Locust Grove, Mary Lynn & Mike Overbey of Jackson, and Pamela & Adam Liesmann of...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glenda Thomas

Glenda Etheleen Casey Thomas, 92, died in her home surrounded by family on Sept. 4, 2022. Casey is survived by her brothers: Wade (Catherine) Casey and Horace Casey; three children: Terry Thomas (Mary), Jeff Thomas (Lynda) and Phyllis Thomas; four grandchildren: Lauren Thomas, Matt Thomas (Shondra), Rachel Morgan, and Cara Thomas; and three great-grandchildren; Brantley Kate, Parker Cole, and Fletcher; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. At the young age of seventeen, Casey started her career with the phone company. She retired with thirty-six years of service.  During her early years with the phone company she traveled with...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chriss Eugene Lott

Funeral service for Chriss Eugene Lott, 62, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7th, 2022, at Eastside Baptist Church with interment in Cullman City Cemetery.  Rev. Sam Hollis and Rev. Matt Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lott family. Mr. Lott passed away Sunday, Sept. 4th, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care.  He was born April 11, 1960, to Marvis Eugene & Vernell Freeman Lott.  Chriss worked on the lake for Hoyt Perdue for 24 years.  He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.  His hobbies included rock climbing, skydiving, scuba diving and flying planes. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister: Cheryl Lee. Survivors include his wife of 26 years: Donna Lott; son: Noah Lott, M.D.; daughter: Amanda (Robert) Kelley; brother: Jeff Lott; grandchildren of love: Blake and Karson Battles; family and friends. Pallbearers will be Robbie Lee, Daniel Lee, Chad Lee, Byron ‘Babs’ Freeman, Byron Cornett, Chance Lott.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dessie Fallin

Dessie Fallin, 79, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022. She was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on March 18, 1943, to Albert and Ina Hardin Simpson. Mrs. Fallin worked for thirty-four years at the Oneita sewing factory in Cullman. Dessie was also a member of Holly Pond First Baptist Church. Her passion was her grandchildren, working in the garden and preparing holiday meals for the family. Dessie is preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Ina Simpson; and her first husband: Jerald “Jerry” Duncan. Dessie is survived by her husband of twenty-eight years: Troy Fallin; sons: Chris Duncan (Victoria); stepsons: Donald Fallin (Megan) and Ronald Fallin (Elicia); grandchildren: Eden Duncan, Casey Fallin Beery (Rob), Sean Fallin, Cody Fallin (Callie), Claudia Fallin, Nic Fallin; brothers: Bill Simpson (Sheryl), Alton Simpson, Jerry Simpson; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation services for Mrs. Fallin are Tuesday, Sept. 6th from 6- 8 p.m. at the Holly Pond Funeral Home. Funeral services are Wednesday, the 7th at 11 a.m. at the Holly Pond Funeral Home. She will lie in state from 10:30 – 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Holly Pond Cemetery. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fallin family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ronald Dale Butler

Ronald Dale Butler, age 70 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Sept. 2, 2022, at his residence. Ronald was born on June 13, 1952, in Jasper, Alabama. He attended Old Trinity Missionary Baptist Church and his hobbies included watching TV and taking hikes. Service arrangements will be announced Tuesday at noon. Ronald is survived by his mother: Doris Jewel Smith; sister: Elizabeth (Thomas) Campbell; nephews: Christopher Hassell and Justin Hassell; niece: Jessica Hassell Aaron (T.J.); great nieces: Arayah Faith Hassel and Brianna Elizabeth Hassell; great nephew: Lucas Michael Hassel; and a host of friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, and church family, and his little buddy Remi. He was preceded in death by his father: Leon Odell Butler; grandparents: Nora Baugn and Walker Jack Downey, Lee and Leiala Butler; stepfather: Rudolph Smith; and host of other family.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Timothy Wayne Shickles

Memorial Service for Timothy Wayne Shickles, age 63, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Shickles passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 12, 1959, in Florida to Norris Shickles and Edna Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister: Debbie Edelman. Survivors include his wife: Roberta Shickles; children: Shane Shickles Edelman, Jeremy Shickles, Benita Devaney, and Pamela Romine; brothers: Tommy Shickles and Darrell Fuqua; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vivian Louise Graves

Funeral service for Vivian Louise Graves, 83, of Cullman will be Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Cullman City Cemetery. Mrs. Graves passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was born Sept. 23, 1938. She is survived by her daughter: Debbie (Michael) Marty; son: Randy (Denise) Graves; grandchildren: Varonica (Jared) Donham, Hilarie Marty and Kaleb (Nikki) Graves; great grandchildren: Ethan Donham, Gwyneth Donham and Viviana Marty; sisters: Virginia Teague and Glenda Boatwright; and brothers: Tommy McCluskey, Danny Joe (Sandra) McCluskey, John (Sandra) McCluskey, Larry (Linda) McCluskey, Kenneth (Shelia) McCluskey and Dalton (Kerrie) McCluskey. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ivan McCluskey and Bonnie Speegle McCluskey; her husband of 67 years: Lee Graves; brother: Dale McCluskey; sisters: Eloise Self and Ernestine Young; brothers-in-law: Mack Teague and Charles Boatwright.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chesley Junior Calvert

Chesley Junior Calvert age 92, of Bremen, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty years: Vetra Sinyard Calvert; and his daughter: Sheila Calvert Conley. Mr. Calvert is survived by his daughter: Beverly Graves (Ricky); grandchildren: Tommy Conley (Dorothy), Crystal Conley-Huffer (Brittany), Chet Conley (Jennifer), Raechel Allred (Kody), Jeremiah Calvert, Anthony & Courtney Graves, Nathan Varney; six great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and relatives. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman. The funeral service for Mr. Calvert will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel.
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Clellan Earl Grimmett

Clellan Earl Grimmett, age 86, of Baileyton, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Clellan was born Nov. 20, 1935. A celebration of life visitation for Clellan will be held Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, 1901 2nd Ave NW, Cullman, AL 35055, followed by a celebration of life funeral service at 2 p.m. Clellan will be laid to rest in welcome Baptist Church Cemetery, 3017 County Road 1564, Baileyton, AL 35019.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Threasa Ann Hackney

Threasa Ann Hackney, of Blountsville, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at the age of 73. Ann was born in Blount County, Alabama to Roscoe and Lurline Alldredge Allen on Aug. 27, 1949. Ann and her husband, Wayne, were married for fifty-four years, proving that two people who have absolutely nothing in common can have many years of happiness together. Ann loved to read, dance, and to eat potato chips. She enjoyed movies and television shows, particularly the television series “Murder She Wrote.” Mrs. Hackney enjoyed the mountains, and she loved animals of all kinds, but she had a special...
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy