ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Industrial grade, hand forged tools made right here in #YesWV… meet Warwood Tool

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kSHb_0hjNuyTe00

Nearly a decade before West Virginia’s statehood, a small business in what would become Ohio County began supplying products to Civil War soldiers. Since its inception, Warwood Tool has supplied products in every war and the town of Warwood, West Virginia, sprung up around the business.

Warwood Tool is a family owned and operated business. In 168 years of operation, the company has only changed ownership seven times. Family is still a focus at the company where President Chris Azur and Chief Operating Officer Rob Taylor (featured in the video above) prioritize and honor the traditions and skilled labor of the employees present, and owners past.

The hard working, highly skilled employees at Warwood Tool are one of the reasons the business continues to say “Yes to West Virginia”. The tools that these employees help create serve many industries throughout the state and the nation, as well as other countries around the world. Everything from forestry, oil and gas, construction, and even firefighting benefit from tools created by Warwood Tool.

“We are lucky to have a business like Warwood Tool in our state,” said Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the WV Department of Economic Development. “This business, so full of history and such a staple for so many years, employs hardworking West Virginians and provides necessary products to so many industries.”

Warwood Tool continues to say #YesWV because of the people, and we hope they’ll continue to do so for many years to come.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

West Virginia Hive To Play Pivotal Role in Creating Economically Diverse Jobs as Part of ACT Now Coalition Grant

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive is poised to play a pivotal role in creating hundreds of economically diverse jobs as part of the recently-announced $62.8 million award to the Appalachian Climate Technologies(ACT) Now Coalition, led by the Coalfield Development Corporation to boost 21 coal-impacted counties in southern West Virginia.
BECKLEY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia makes CNN underrated destinations list

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — CNN Travel published their most underrated travel destinations in the United States, and West Virginia made the list. The article said West Virginia’s historic towns and places like Harper’s Ferry, the trailhead for the Appalachian Trail, and the site of John Brown’s 1859 raid on the U.S. arsenal make the state […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Ohio County, WV
Government
County
Ohio County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

West Virginia Chamber Releases New Polling Information on Key Issues

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is releasing new polling information on the feelings of West Virginia voters heading into the 2022 Midterm Elections. The survey, conducted by North Star Opinion Research, talked to 600 respondents with a partisan breakdown as follows: Republican (251), Democrat (137), Independent (184).
EDUCATION
wfxrtv.com

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers?. The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Carmichael
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia graduate has transcripts blocked after school closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, […]
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Citizens Bank of West Virginia Named to Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation

ELKINS, WV – Citizens Bank of West Virginia has been recognized for the third consecutive year in American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In a recent issue, American Banker ranked Citizens 44th on its prestigious nationwide list, the highest in West Virginia and the only bank headquartered in this region of the state to make the list. In 2021, the bank ranked 64th on the Top 200 list.
ECONOMY
travelawaits.com

10 Backwoods West Virginia Cabin Rentals To Enjoy Fall Foliage

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Though its peaks are by no means the highest, West Virginia is America’s most mountainous state. Composed entirely of valleys, watersheds, and Appalachian mountains, one cannot go far in West Virginia without coming upon steep slopes blanketed in trees. Where there are slopes, there are vistas and, in this part of the world, when fall arrives, the hilly woodland is chromatically transformed into a veritable feast of color.
TRAVEL
wvpublic.org

Medical Cannabis Advocates Concerned By Proposed THC Cap

West Virginia’s medical cannabis program is designed to treat a specific list of chronic and terminal conditions, but a proposed limit could significantly curb the plant’s strength. On September 8, the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board will hear a proposal to cap the THC in the state’s medical cannabis...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginians
Lootpress

Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,052 New WV Business Registrations for August of 2022

The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,052 new businesses statewide during the month of August according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. Mingo County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through August with a total of 24 new business registrations, a 2.67% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Pocahontas, Lincoln, Calhoun and Hancock County also experienced notable growth during the month.
ECONOMY
WTRF

West Virginia Governor declares national hunting and fishing days

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared national hunting and fishing days. Gov. Justice has declared in a proclamation that September 10 and 11 are national hunting and fishing days in West Virginia. The Governor said ‘Hunting and fishing are a great way to really appreciate the natural beauty that...
HOBBIES
WSAZ

Frontier offering reward in copper thefts

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Fall rafting season set on West Virginia’s Gauley River

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The fall rafting season on West Virginia’s Gauley River gets started this week. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin lowering Summersville Lake to its winter level through releases at the Summersville Dam starting Friday. The weekly releases will continue through Oct. 16.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WVDOT is seeking public input into amendments to five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input into Amendment 10 to the 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan. The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is a financially constrained document that is required to show planned Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal...
TRAFFIC
InsideClimate News

A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania—Randall Yoxheimer, chairman of the locally elected board of supervisors here, has seen economic development proposals come and go, but the latest one—a $1.1 billion chemical recycling plant for plastic waste—has left him, and even some scientists, perplexed. Announced in April, the plant would use...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy