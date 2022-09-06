Read full article on original website
kscj.com
KNAPP MURDER TRIAL UNDERWAY IN LE MARS
A JURY WAS SEATED AND THEN OPENING STATEMENTS WERE MADE BY ATTORNEY’S WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY TRIAL OF A MERRILL, IOWA MAN CHARGED IN THE MURDER OF HIS STEP SON, AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGAINST HIS WIFE. 84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY...
kscj.com
DRAMATIC 9-1-1 CALLS PLAYED AT KNAPP MURDER TRIAL
TESTIMONY BEGAN THURSDAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF AN 84-YEAR-OLD MERRILL, IOWA MAN CHARGED IN THE MAY OF 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS STEP SON, AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGAINST HIS WIFE. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JURY HEARD TESTIMONY FROM THE EMERGENCY DISPATCHER THE DAY OF THE ALLEGED CRIMES OF...
Sioux City Journal
In Day 1 of Le Mars murder trial, Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger
LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough. His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN MULTIPLE STATES
A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH A BURGLARY AT A HARDWARE STORE IN STORM LAKE HAS BEEN LINKED TO SIMILAR BURGLARIES ELSEWHERE IN IOWA AND SURROUNDING STATES.
kscj.com
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man charged in series of burglaries in at least four states
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been arrested in Lyon County on suspicion of a series of burglaries, including an incident in Storm Lake in January. Police in Storm Lake say 45-year-old Adam Nelson is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd-degree theft and 3rd-degree burglary in connection with a break-in at Ace Hardware on January 28th where more than $2,800 worth of merchandise was stolen.
kicdam.com
Sioux City Man Charged Following Lengthy Storm Lake Theft Investigation
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sioux man has been formally charged in a Storm Lake theft investigation that began earlier this year. Police were originally called to a local hardware store in late January where there were reportedly signs of forced entry and evidence of more than 25-hundred dollars worth of merchandise being taken.
2 arrested on marijuana-growing charges after Wayne County shooting death
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in rural Wayne County.
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH NEAR WISNER
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING DEATH THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY EVENING IN RURAL WAYNE COUNTY. THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIALLY RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT AROUND 7:15 P.M. AT A RESIDENCE AT 320 Y ROAD, NORTH OF WISNER. DEPUTIES FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND.
Sioux City Journal
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
Sioux City PD provide more info on middle school shooting
Sioux City Police Department provided more details about the incident at North Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
Royal Man Turned Over To Feds On Drug Charge
(Royal, IA) — A man involved in a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in a small northwest Iowa town has been transferred into federal custody. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department located 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck last Friday to arrest him on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. Authorities say Steinbeck barricaded himself in his home in Royal. Steinbeck finally emerged and was arrested at about 11 o’clock Friday night after law enforcement released tear gas into his home. Steinbeck was treated at a local hospital, then held in the Clay County Jail until his transfer into federal custody Tuesday.
Caroll Cole: The serial killer you didn’t know was born in Sioux City
The United States leads the world for the most serial killers, some of which have had ties to Iowa, but did you know that a prolific serial killer was born in Sioux City?
voiceofalexandria.com
George, Iowa pickup driver injured in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for theft of Ho Hos and pop
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him taking $13.69 worth of items from the west Casey’s General Store in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Schuknecht allegedly...
nwestiowa.com
Little Rock man charged for meth and pot
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, in Sibley on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
siouxlandnews.com
16-year-old, 14-year-old charged with assault after firing BBs at North Middle students
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating an incident involving an airsoft gun outside North Middle School Tuesday afternoon. According to an email from district officials to parents and later confirmed by Sioux City Police, a car drove by North Middle School and fired what was believed to be an airsoft gun at a sixth-grade PE class who was walking outside around 1:15 p.m. That "gun" was later determined to be a Splat-r-ball gun which is similar to an airsoft gun.
