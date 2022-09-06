Obituary: Chriss Eugene Lott

Funeral service for Chriss Eugene Lott, 62, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7th, 2022, at Eastside Baptist Church with interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Rev. Sam Hollis and Rev. Matt Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lott family.

Mr. Lott passed away Sunday, Sept. 4th, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care. He was born April 11, 1960, to Marvis Eugene & Vernell Freeman Lott. Chriss worked on the lake for Hoyt Perdue for 24 years. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. His hobbies included rock climbing, skydiving, scuba diving and flying planes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister: Cheryl Lee.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years: Donna Lott; son: Noah Lott, M.D.; daughter: Amanda (Robert) Kelley; brother: Jeff Lott; grandchildren of love: Blake and Karson Battles; family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Robbie Lee, Daniel Lee, Chad Lee, Byron ‘Babs’ Freeman, Byron Cornett, Chance Lott.