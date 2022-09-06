Obituary: Dessie Fallin

Dessie Fallin, 79, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022. She was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on March 18, 1943, to Albert and Ina Hardin Simpson.

Mrs. Fallin worked for thirty-four years at the Oneita sewing factory in Cullman. Dessie was also a member of Holly Pond First Baptist Church.

Her passion was her grandchildren, working in the garden and preparing holiday meals for the family.

Dessie is preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Ina Simpson; and her first husband: Jerald “Jerry” Duncan.

Dessie is survived by her husband of twenty-eight years: Troy Fallin; sons: Chris Duncan (Victoria); stepsons: Donald Fallin (Megan) and Ronald Fallin (Elicia); grandchildren: Eden Duncan, Casey Fallin Beery (Rob), Sean Fallin, Cody Fallin (Callie), Claudia Fallin, Nic Fallin; brothers: Bill Simpson (Sheryl), Alton Simpson, Jerry Simpson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation services for Mrs. Fallin are Tuesday, Sept. 6th from 6- 8 p.m. at the Holly Pond Funeral Home. Funeral services are Wednesday, the 7th at 11 a.m. at the Holly Pond Funeral Home. She will lie in state from 10:30 – 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Holly Pond Cemetery.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fallin family.