ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Dessie Fallin

By Holly Pond Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Dessie Fallin, 79, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022. She was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on March 18, 1943, to Albert and Ina Hardin Simpson.

Mrs. Fallin worked for thirty-four years at the Oneita sewing factory in Cullman. Dessie was also a member of Holly Pond First Baptist Church.

Her passion was her grandchildren, working in the garden and preparing holiday meals for the family.

Dessie is preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Ina Simpson; and her first husband: Jerald “Jerry” Duncan.

Dessie is survived by her husband of twenty-eight years: Troy Fallin; sons: Chris Duncan (Victoria); stepsons: Donald Fallin (Megan) and Ronald Fallin (Elicia); grandchildren: Eden Duncan, Casey Fallin Beery (Rob), Sean Fallin, Cody Fallin (Callie), Claudia Fallin, Nic Fallin; brothers: Bill Simpson (Sheryl), Alton Simpson, Jerry Simpson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation services for Mrs. Fallin are Tuesday, Sept. 6th from 6- 8 p.m. at the Holly Pond Funeral Home. Funeral services are Wednesday, the 7th at 11 a.m. at the Holly Pond Funeral Home. She will lie in state from 10:30 – 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Holly Pond Cemetery.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fallin family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kay D. Watson Townsend

Kay D. Watson Townsend, 61 of Double Springs, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 5, 2022. She was born Aug. 20, 1961, in Cullman, Alabama. Kay loved to sing, she had a beautiful voice. She sang in numerous churches in Winston and surrounding counties. She loved the Lord and her family. Kay cut hair for 15 years and worked as a Dispatcher for the Winston and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and was Assistant Director of Winston County 911 for 16 years. Kay is survived by her husband of 39 years: Ed Townsend; son: Nicholas Townsend (Jessica), sister: Phyllis Watson; nieces: Kellie Watson-Smith and her husband Russ, and Kim Hale and her husband Tim; nephew: Keith Watson; great niece: Savannah Hale; and great nephew: Colby Watson. She was preceded in death by her son: Caleb Townsend; parents: Basiel and Florene Watson; and brother: Jimmy Watson. A private service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. She was interred at Nesmith Church Cemetery.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Nellie Joyce Williams

Funeral Service for Nellie Joyce Williams, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Joshua Mason and Heath Williams officiating; interment in Hebron Church of Christ Cemetery in Joppa, AL. Visitation will be from 6 -8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Williams passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born May 12, 1942, in Holt, Alabama, to Dexter and Lois Cobbs. She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Scott Williams; sister: Clarine Cobbs; and sons-in-law: Jack Miller and Steve Kennedy. Survivors include her husband: James Max Williams; children: Waynell (James) Mezzell, Regina (Bill) Webber, Rita (Ronnie) Snyder, Joy Harbin, and Doug (Ann) Williams; 24 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; brother: Dennis (Sara) Cobbs; sisters: Rehna (Otto) Boesswetter and Reba (Danny) Skillman; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edward C. Shelton

Edward C. Shelton, age 89 of Hanceville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at NHC Healthcare Center in Moulton. He was born on April 10, 1933, in Cullman, Alabama to Collis V. Shelton and Jeaner Murray Shelton. He is preceded in death by his wife: Virginia Shelton; parents: Collis and Jeaner Shelton; brothers: James, Ronald and Billy Edwards; brother-in-law: Bob Metzler. He is survived by his children: Gary (Candi) Shelton, Mike (Joanne) Shelton, Stephen Shelton, Teresa (Brian) Brooker, Karen (David) Clark and Regina (Conrad) Klein. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the graveside of Shelton Grove Cemetery. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shelton Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Joseph Richard Hathcote

Joseph Richard Hathcote, 80, of Hanceville passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Nov. 17, 1941. He is survived by his wife: Betty Bishop Hathcote; daughters: Jo Ann (Greg) Caudle and Vicky (Terry) Bradford; brother: Bobby (Francis) Tucker; sister: Nyoka (Peter) Hogan and Dian Scott (Ken) Alloway; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother: Olean McLeroy Tucker; son: Kelvin Hathcote; and brother: Denie (Pam) Tucker. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 6 – 8p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in Bethlehem Methodist Cemetery.
HANCEVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Beverly Drake Brasher

Funeral Service for Beverly Drake Brasher, age 59, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Phillip Robinson officiating; interment in Flint Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Brasher passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 31, 1962, to Harwood H. and Jo Ann Drake. She was preceded in death by her son: Cade Brasher; sister: Kimberly Drake; grandparents: Neal and Atla Drake and Arthur and Myrtle Brooks; uncle: James Brooks; uncle: Charles Brooks; aunt: Liz (Sonny) Stewart; and uncle: Billy Lee. Survivors include her husband: Marty Brasher; daughter: Shacara (Matt) Hollingsworth; grandchildren: Drakelyn Hollingsworth and Parker Hollingsworth; parents: Harwood H. and Jo Ann Drake; uncles: Claude (Martha) Drake and Marlin (Susan) Drake; aunts: Francis Brooks, Betty Brooks, and Connie Lee; and a host of cousins, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sharon Faye Edgemon

Sharon Faye Edgemon, age 78, passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 31, 2022, at Atlanta Medical Center. She was born in Holly Pond, AL on Thursday, Dec. 23, 1943, to the late Jack Huffman & Mamie Wisener Huffman. She is the widow of John Ed Edgemon, Jr., who passed away in January of 1995. Sharon retired as a customer service agent with USF Dugan and was a member of Abundant Life Church. Sharon is survived by her daughters and sons in law: Cindy & Bud Smith of Locust Grove, Mary Lynn & Mike Overbey of Jackson, and Pamela & Adam Liesmann of...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pauline Augusta Barbara Phillips

Funeral Service for Pauline Augusta Barbara Phillips, age 97, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. John Bussman officiating; interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Phillips passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born Feb. 16, 1925, to George Wolf and Christine Voelkel Wolf. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: William V. Phillips; and sons: Joseph W. Phillips and John D. Phillips. Survivors include her son: Jeffrey Phillips; grandchildren: Amanda (Halbert) Johnston, Emily (Patrick) Hefley, Joshua (Yolanda) Phillips, and Luke Phillips; great-grandchildren: Ariana Johnston, Noah Johnston, Emma Phillips, Cosmo Phillips, and Paisley Phillips; and daughter-in-law: Cassie Phillips.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dewitt Talmadge Johnston

Dewitt Talmadge Johnston, age 81, passed away at his residence after an extended illness on Sept. 6, 2022. He was born to Floyd and Verla Calvert Johnston on Jan. 14, 1941. He worked for Drummond Coal Co. for 32 years before retiring, then he worked for Cullman County Sanitation for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Steve Johnston; brothers: Francis “Pete” and Mancel Johnston; sisters: Delora Carnes, Venora Sams, Melba Park, Ella Jean Sadberry. Survivors are his wife of almost 60 years: Annie Leathers Johnston; grandson: Travis Johnston (Tanya and Kallie); daughter-in-law: Carroll Lee (Eric); brother: Larry Dewayne (Dave) Johnston; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be Sept. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Kinney Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Hackney officiating. Interment will be at Ryan’s Creek Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Gideon’s International for Bibles in memory of Talmadge.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duncan
Person
Jerry Simpson
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert D. Pace

Funeral Service for Robert “Bob” D. Pace, age 95, of Eva, will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; interment in Etha Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 – 3 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Pace passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born June 4, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, to Frank and Lula Pace. He proudly served with the 82nd Airborne during World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife: Lyda Pace; and his parents. Survivors include his children: Beverly Busby, Donna Miller, Robert D. Pace II, and Roy Pace; grandchildren: Jason (Leigh) Busby, Crystal (Kavin) Gibson, Kelly (Brent) Finley, Robbie Pace, and Tina Pace; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
EVA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Stephen M. Sizemore

Stephen M. Sizemore, 70, passed from this life on Sept. 4, 2022, at his residence in Gardendale, Alabama. He was born March 14, 1952, to John Hullon and Arlene Patricia Hirst Sizemore. No services are planned at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sizemore family. Mr. Sizemore was preceded in death by his parents: John Hullon and Arlene Patricia Hirst Sizemore; sister: Patricia Darlene Sizemore. He is survived by his daughter: Natalie (Kyle) Hope; sisters: Lynne Hodges, Pam Smith (Samantha Claar); two grandchildren: Ollie Kate Hope and Walton Hope; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
GARDENDALE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glenda Thomas

Glenda Etheleen Casey Thomas, 92, died in her home surrounded by family on Sept. 4, 2022. Casey is survived by her brothers: Wade (Catherine) Casey and Horace Casey; three children: Terry Thomas (Mary), Jeff Thomas (Lynda) and Phyllis Thomas; four grandchildren: Lauren Thomas, Matt Thomas (Shondra), Rachel Morgan, and Cara Thomas; and three great-grandchildren; Brantley Kate, Parker Cole, and Fletcher; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. At the young age of seventeen, Casey started her career with the phone company. She retired with thirty-six years of service.  During her early years with the phone company she traveled with...
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

Patricia Ann Abernathy (Sissy) McKerley

Patricia Ann Abernathy McKerley, aka Sissy, age 61 went to be with the Lord and her Momma on September 2, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Weiss Lake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service, Wednesday at Perry Funeral Home Chapel.
GADSDEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneita
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chriss Eugene Lott

Funeral service for Chriss Eugene Lott, 62, of Cullman will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7th, 2022, at Eastside Baptist Church with interment in Cullman City Cemetery.  Rev. Sam Hollis and Rev. Matt Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lott family. Mr. Lott passed away Sunday, Sept. 4th, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care.  He was born April 11, 1960, to Marvis Eugene & Vernell Freeman Lott.  Chriss worked on the lake for Hoyt Perdue for 24 years.  He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.  His hobbies included rock climbing, skydiving, scuba diving and flying planes. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister: Cheryl Lee. Survivors include his wife of 26 years: Donna Lott; son: Noah Lott, M.D.; daughter: Amanda (Robert) Kelley; brother: Jeff Lott; grandchildren of love: Blake and Karson Battles; family and friends. Pallbearers will be Robbie Lee, Daniel Lee, Chad Lee, Byron ‘Babs’ Freeman, Byron Cornett, Chance Lott.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles Glenn Davis

Charles Glenn Davis, 63, of Cullman, passed from this life on Sept. 2, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Feb. 24, 1959, to James Kenneth & Lorrine Marie Knerm Davis. Memorial services are being planned and will be announced at a later date. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis family. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, James Kenneth & Lorrine Marie Knerm Davis. He is survived by his fiancé: Sandra Herd; stepson: Scotty Taylor; granddaughter: Brittney Taylor; sister: Darla; and cousin: Brad (Kellie) Royal; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bob G. Barnett

Bob G. Barnett, 78, of Cullman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 2022.  He was born June 27, 1944, to John & Myrtle Powell Barnett. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barnett family. Mr. Barnett is preceded in death by his parents; his wives: Mae Barnett and Linda Barnett; brother: Bud; sister: Ruby; granddaughter: Ramona. Survivors include his daughters: Laney Sparks, Tracy (William) Powell, Michelle (Patrick) Tye, Gina (John) Driver; sister: Joyce Lancaster; grandchildren: Toby, Holly, Krystin, Kamren, Blake, Isaac, Caleb, Kimberly, Jordan, Justin, Robert, Dallas; several great-grandchildren; and a host of fur babies.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant will open in Cullman in late 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Tennessee-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) will open a Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant in Cullman at the end of 2022. Puckett’s Cullman will be the seventh Puckett’s, along with Tennessee locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge.   “Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has created a great reputation in Tennessee and we are very excited they have chosen Cullman as the site for their first restaurant outside of their home state,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs. “The location on Highway 157 allows them to serve residents in our community but also to target the thousands of travelers...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Regional opening new location in NW Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Construction is set to begin soon on a new, 7,415-square-foot medical office building at the corner of U.S. Highway 31 and Loring Street Northwest. Cullman Regional Medical Group, the hospital’s employed physician and provider team, will open a second location for its primary care clinic in the new building.  “When we invest in projects like this we start by really looking at what services are needed and where,” said Cullman Regional CEO James Clements. “Serving more patients by providing convenient, quality care helps us improve the health of our community and that’s important.”  With population growth in Cullman County up 9% according to the 2020 Census and expectations for continued growth in the region, the new facility is one of several expansion projects Cullman Regional has planned to keep up with that growth. Other projects include the recently completed ER expansion and a 30-bed tower expansion that will be completed in 2023.  A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project, visit www.CullmanRegional.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South

CULLMAN, Ala. –  For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall.    At first, you will notice little change.  The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out.  They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Wesley Mayer Memorial Poker Run scheduled for Sept. 10

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Redline Leather Workz will host a poker run Saturday, Sept. 10, in memory of Hanceville’s Wesley Mayer, who lost his life earlier this summer. Mayer, 32, died July 10 in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 565, where he was riding his Harley-Davidson. The proceeds from the run will go to the mother of Mayer’s daughters for their benefit.   Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Redline, located at 222 Arkadelphia Road NE, in Hanceville, with kickstands up at 11. The last bike is expected to be in at 4 p.m. and the best and worst hands will be...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy