WVUA 23 Mock Newscast Sign-Up
This page is for University of Alabama students who want to sign up for a mock newscast, no experience necessary. Please click the link below to see available days and times. On the day of your newscast, arrive on time and dress professionally. You will go to the Digital Media Center in Bryant-Denny Stadium which is located by Gate 61. When you arrive, please ask for News Director Kay Norred. If you have any issues, call 205-348-7000.
Beulah Baptist Church donates water to families in Jackson
TUSCALOOSA – Following the water crisis at O.B. Water Plant in Jackson, Miss., a Tuscaloosa church is making sure affected residents have the drinking water they need. Beulah Baptist Church has been collecting water over the past week and took off for Jackson Wednesday morning. They collected more than...
Local church taking water donations to Jackson this week
The gymnasium at Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa is filled with water destined for families in need who live in Jackson, Mississippi. Pastor David Gay said the bottled water drive for Jackson is already a huge success. “Our church is built on community service, and we are always looking for...
Shelton State hosts sickle cell blood drive
TUSCALOOSA – September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the Eta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha has partnered with the American Red Cross to raise awareness and get more blood for those struggling with the disease. The annual Sickle Cell Blood Drive was Wednesday, Sept. 7,...
Major donation pushes Mason’s Place playground expansion forward
TUSCALOOSA -Tuscaloosa’s first all-inclusive playground will soon be getting even better thanks to a donation from the Tuscaloosa Rotary Club. The $25,000 donation, handed to the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority Tuesday, will help expand Mason’s Place, an all-inclusive playground at Sokol Park. This is the first...
Organizations collecting board games for Pickens County first graders
Board games bring families together, even if it’s Monopoly. This year, the Helping Families Initiative in Alabama and 24th District Attorney’s Office are teaming up so families can experience that joy together. The Family First – Board Game Drive is encouraging residents, businesses and churches to donate board...
Fans flock to Tuscaloosa for tailgating and the Tide
The Crimson Tide is back, and fans eagerly flocked to the University of Alabama campus ahead of fall’s first football game Saturday, Sept. 3. Tailgating on the Quad is a long-standing tradition that brings people from across the country to Tuscaloosa. Accommodating that many fans in one place requires a lot of coordination and Gameday Done Right is no stranger to the task. The tailgating company based in Alabama takes care of everything from tents to TVs and catering.
Aliceville hosts discussion with business leaders targeting growth
Aliceville in Pickens County is seeking growth, but that’s not likely to happen if businesses aren’t on board. On Tuesday, business leaders from around the city came together at Aliceville City Hall for a discussion on the area’s future. Although it was the group’s first meeting, the...
Football is back, and Tuscaloosa is feeling the love
For the first time in over a decade, the season opener for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team was inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. On Saturday, Alabama faced off against Utah State and came out ahead with a whopping 55-0 final score. Fans said they’re excited to celebrate the many Alabama traditions...
Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Prosecutors say a man charged with capital murder in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son in rural central Alabama has admitted killing the two. Tallapoosa County authorities made the statement about 37-year-old José Paulino Pascual-Reyes in a court document filed Tuesday.
Water leaks at Hale County courthouse causing health concerns
When it rains, it pours. Right now, that includes inside the Hale County Courthouse in Greensboro. Things are so bad, in fact, that a courtroom floor is covered in chipped plaster, dust and material designed to absorb all the rain flooding the room. Last week, the Hale County Commission hosted...
Wanna help Jackson residents? Here’s where you can take water donations
Interested in helping out our neighbors to the west? Several organizations around West Alabama are stepping up and taking donations destined for Jackson, Mississippi, after the area was inundated with water troubles after major flooding. Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa took off with a truck and a trailer filled with...
Tider Insider: Sept. 6, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s season opening victory over Utah State. We give our main takeaways — which players stood out, what questions were answered, and what questions remain. Then, we break down this week’s opponent: Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. Plus, Alabama...
Freshman Kobe Prentice stands out against Utah State
In Saturday’s matchup against Utah State, Alabama had plenty of new faces make their debuts for the Crimson Tide. The most notable was True Freshman wide receiver Kobe Prentice who started as the Tide’s slot receiver in his first collegiate game. Prentice made an early impact on Saturday...
App helps Bama fans skip lines, get food faster
Tuscaloosa – A food delivery company called ASAP is helping University of Alabama football fans avoid long concession lines. The partnership with ASAP started last year when ASAP slowly launched its mobile ordering program in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The goal of the app is to streamline the concession lines in Bryant-Denny and make it easier for fans to get food quickly and get back to the game.
Red Cross partners with organization in search of sickle cell-compatible donations
The American Red Cross is partnering with the Eta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority this week on raising awareness and finding new blood donors to help those with sickle cell disease. The organization is hosting a Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 1 to...
Northport woman dies in fatal Friday crash
A Northport woman is dead in the wake of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 43 Friday evening. The wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the 217-mile marker, about 15 miles north of Northport in Tuscaloosa County. Alisa J. Swindle, 59, was fatally injured when the vehicle she was...
Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to life in Tuscaloosa County murder case
A 25-year-old woman from San Francisco was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for her part in a kidnapping and murder that happened in 2017 in Tuscaloosa County. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced this week that Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder...
Couple’s evening McDonald’s run ends in employee’s arrest
A Tuscaloosa McDonald’s employee accused of brandishing a gun at customers was captured by police after leading them on a chase that ended after he was injured leaping from the second floor of an apartment complex. Tuscaloosa Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the...
