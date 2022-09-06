ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Beach Police Searching For Missing Man

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nc97G_0hjNsLQF00

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - Police are asking for the public's help to find a 53-year-old man who went missing today in Huntington Beach.

Scott Hargan was last seen at about 7:25 a.m. near Bolsa Chica Street and McFadden Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Hargan is white. He stands 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 150 pounds, police said. Hargan has blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Huntington Beach police at 714-960-8825 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855- 847-6227.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
LYNWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Police: Body Found in Menifee Park, No Signs Foul Play

A man was discovered dead in a Menifee park Wednesday, but police said there were no signs of foul play. The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was located at about 8 a.m. adjacent to a tennis court at Wheatfield Park, in the 30600 block of Menifee Road. According...
MENIFEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Brown
L.A. Weekly

Child Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Rosita Street [Santa Ana, CA]

7-Year-Old Boy Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash on 7th Street. The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m., just north of 7th Street. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the child at the intersection. Responding officers located the child in the roadway with serious injuries. Eventually, paramedics transported the...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited

Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
TUSTIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#Mcfadden#Blue Eyes Brown
mynewsla.com

Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes

A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BELLFLOWER, CA
HeySoCal

Woman reported missing, last seen in Bellflower

Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bellflower. Catherine Buenaventura was last seen on Aug. 30 in the 17000 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Artesia (91) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Buenaventura is Hispanic,...
BELLFLOWER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newsantaana.com

A 7-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle near Rosita Elementary School

SANTA ANA, CA – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8:50 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes in the area of 700 N. Rosita Street (Near Rosita Elementary School) Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and members of the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.
SANTA ANA, CA
L.A. Weekly

James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]

69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
IRVINE, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy