Huntington Beach Police Searching For Missing Man

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - Police are asking for the public's help to find a 53-year-old man who went missing today in Huntington Beach.

Scott Hargan was last seen at about 7:25 a.m. near Bolsa Chica Street and McFadden Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Hargan is white. He stands 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs an estimated 150 pounds, police said. Hargan has blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Huntington Beach police at 714-960-8825 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855- 847-6227.