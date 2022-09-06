Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
PCSD looks for missing, vulnerable 70-year-old woman
According to the department, 70-year-old Nancy Prentice was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of North Camino Central.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life following a crash at the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and the other driver involved remained on...
After several animal attacks in Tucson, local animal experts give safety tips
Local animal experts and hikers give advice on how to stay safe from wildlife in your backyard and on the trails.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
L.A. Weekly
Paul Blackledge Dies in Crash on Dusty Rocks Lane [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (September 8, 2022) – Friday night, Paul Blackledge died following a single-vehicle collision on Dusty Rocks Lane. The crash happened on September 2nd, at around 9:15 p.m., at Sandario Road and Dusty Rocks Lane. According to reports, police believe that Blackledge somehow became unconscious while behind the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12news.com
Dog and his two hikers rescued from Romero Pass
TUCSON, Ariz. — A dog named Whiskey and his two hikers are home safely after being airlifted from Romero Pass by the Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Search and Rescue teams. The trio had been suffering from heat exhaustion and were unable to walk out of the area on...
Arizona woman dies at Grand Canyon during backpacking trip
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A 59-year-old Arizona woman died over the Labor Day weekend during a backpacking trip through the Grand Canyon, officials say. Delphine Martinez of Window Rock passed away Sunday after she became disoriented while hiking down Thunder River Trail, which is about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.
Lost Montana Hikers With Nothing But a Lighter Survived on Frog Legs Before Rescue
When the worst thing you can imagine happens, you gotta survive. These lost Montana hikers made it out alive by eating frog legs. Lasting as long as you can until rescue arrives is priority number one when you become lost in the outdoors. No one wants to be in that situation, but if you are there are ways to prepare, and then again, you will likely have to go off instinct.
Hiker dead, 5 others rescued after group ran out of water, got lost amid triple-digit temperatures in Arizona
A hiker died Monday and five others were rescued after the group ran out of water and got lost on trails amid scorching triple-digit temperatures in Arizona. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday at 1:25 p.m. for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
A doctor died in Arizona this week after getting lost and running out of water while hiking in Cave Creek. Six people suffered "heat emergencies" on Monday while hiking in "extreme heat" near the Spur Cross Trailhead, according to a series of social media posts from the Scottsdale Fire Department.
1 Man Hospitalized Following A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Arizona state troopers, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday in Tucson. The officials stated that a pickup truck rolled over and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
21-Year-Old Kendra Roberts Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian was critically injured in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The officials have reported that multiple vehicles were [..]
The good and bad news about city water cuts in Arizona
PHOENIX — First, the bad news. The Southwest's megadrought is not going anywhere. And that means Arizona's water problems aren't going anywhere either. The good news: it probably won't affect municipal water supplies for a long time. “If I had to bet money on it," said Sarah Porter, director...
20-Year-Old Hiker Dies, Others Rescued After Getting Lost on Arizona Trail
Like countless adventurers all across the country, a group of six young Arizona residents decided to spend Labor Day in the great outdoors. Specifically, they planned a hike of Spur Cross Trail near Cave Creek. Spur Cross is known as a moderately challenging hike, but because of its relatively short length, it takes an average of just two hours to complete.
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?
As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.
Outsider.com
555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 9