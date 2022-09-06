ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life following a crash at the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and the other driver involved remained on...
TUCSON, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Paul Blackledge Dies in Crash on Dusty Rocks Lane [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (September 8, 2022) – Friday night, Paul Blackledge died following a single-vehicle collision on Dusty Rocks Lane. The crash happened on September 2nd, at around 9:15 p.m., at Sandario Road and Dusty Rocks Lane. According to reports, police believe that Blackledge somehow became unconscious while behind the...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Dog and his two hikers rescued from Romero Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. — A dog named Whiskey and his two hikers are home safely after being airlifted from Romero Pass by the Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) Search and Rescue teams. The trio had been suffering from heat exhaustion and were unable to walk out of the area on...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Arizona woman dies at Grand Canyon during backpacking trip

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A 59-year-old Arizona woman died over the Labor Day weekend during a backpacking trip through the Grand Canyon, officials say. Delphine Martinez of Window Rock passed away Sunday after she became disoriented while hiking down Thunder River Trail, which is about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
Outsider.com

Lost Montana Hikers With Nothing But a Lighter Survived on Frog Legs Before Rescue

When the worst thing you can imagine happens, you gotta survive. These lost Montana hikers made it out alive by eating frog legs. Lasting as long as you can until rescue arrives is priority number one when you become lost in the outdoors. No one wants to be in that situation, but if you are there are ways to prepare, and then again, you will likely have to go off instinct.
MONTANA STATE
KOLD-TV

Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

The good and bad news about city water cuts in Arizona

PHOENIX — First, the bad news. The Southwest's megadrought is not going anywhere. And that means Arizona's water problems aren't going anywhere either. The good news: it probably won't affect municipal water supplies for a long time. “If I had to bet money on it," said Sarah Porter, director...
ARIZONA STATE
