1 killed in double shooting at 16th, Oakley in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Around 6:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of 16th and Oakley for a reported double shooting.

Officers then received a second call in the 5600 block of E. 17th St.

Police found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The victim was then taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition. A second victim also showed up at the hospital by a private vehicle.

The first victim later died from their injuries at the hospital later identified as 31-year-old Tristan Jeffery. The second victim is stable.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

