UNC basketball offers five-star prospect Trentyn Flowers

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have had five-star forward Trentyn Flowers on their radar for a while now. And on Monday, they made their pursuit official.

Flowers took to Twitter to reveal that he has officially received a scholarship offer from Davis and the Tar Heels. UNC is now the 27th team to offer Flowers in his recruitment as the pursuit is now starting to amp up for the Tar Heels.

The forward is getting ready for his junior season, playing at Combine Academy in Charlotte after transferring from Sierra Canyon in California this past year.

Among the offers that Flowers has include Kansas, Michigan, USC, Tennessee, Memphis, Illinois and Florida among others. Duke has also shown interest but has yet to offer.

Flowers is ranked No. 6 overall in 2024, the No. 2 small forward and the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings .

