San Jose mayor blasts PG&E for heat wave power outages
The mayor of San Jose said he is losing faith in PG&E's ability to serve the city during major heat waves after more than 100,000 residents lost power when temperatures soared above 100 degrees this week.
San Jose mayor voices outrage over PG&E power outages at hospitals
SAN JOSE -- Mayor Sam Liccardo threatened legal action Thursday if PG&E did not take immediate action to replace aging equipment that failed during the height of the current historic heat wave, knocking out power to three major hospitals and thousands of residents.The South Bay was the hardest hit by power outages over the last several days of record heat. With San Jose predicted to hit a record-tying 100 degrees on Thursday, more outages could be on the way.But its was the widespread outages on Tuesday night that has Liccardo most concerned."I have deep concerns about the safety of our...
Newsom quashes bill offering more funding for Black students, pledges money next year
THE SPONSOR OF legislation that would have provided $400 million in additional funding to raise the academic achievement of Black students pulled the proposal hours before likely passage Aug. 31, after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised objections. Newsom advisers did not say what those objections were, although four years ago, in...
PG&E warns 290k customers of possible rolling blackouts
(KRON) — For the second straight day, the Pacific Gas and Electric company warned customers about potential rolling blackouts due to high heat straining the power grid. PG&E has notified approximately 297,417 customers about the possible outages, it said in a press release. The rotating outages would impact each customer for 1-2 hours. The outages would […]
Thousands lose power in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
Widespread rolling blackouts averted but PG&E outages still possible due to weather-related issues
Although widespread rolling blackouts have been averted, PG&E power outages are still possible due to weather-related issues.
marijuanamoment.net
San Francisco Lawmakers Unanimously Approve Psychedelics Decriminalization Resolution
San Francisco lawmakers have unanimously approved a measure calling for the decriminalization of psychedelics like psilocybin and ayahuasca. The Board of Supervisors approved the measure, sponsored by Supervisors Dean Preston (D) and Hillary Ronen (D), on Wednesday. While it doesn’t immediately enact changes to criminal justice policy in San Francisco, it urges police to deprioritize psychedelics as “amongst the lowest priority” for enforcement and requests that “City resources not be used for any investigation, detention, arrest, or prosecution arising out of alleged violations of state and federal law regarding the use of Entheogenic Plants listed on the Federally Controlled Substances Schedule 1 list.”
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
Derogatory term officially scrubbed from federal use; 80 California sites get new names
A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced. In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity. The term has been used […]
48hills.org
The state’s local housing goals are nothing more than a farce
In March, the Office of the State Auditor released a report on the implementation of the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, the massive planning process that seeks to add 2.5 million housing units to the state over the next eight years. Most of the major news media in the state ignored...
KTVU FOX 2
Caltrans starts clearing Oakland's Wood Street encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - A major cleanup got underway Thursday as Caltrans crews started clearing Oakland's largest homeless encampment. An army of workers, roughly 200, moved into the Wood Street encampment to begin removing trash, debris and property belonging to unhoused residents. California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene.
berkeleyside.org
Temperatures soar above 100 in Berkeley Hills
Update, 10 p.m. Widespread rolling blackouts were ultimately averted for California’s power grid Tuesday evening even though peak demand hit a new all-time record. Original story, 5 p.m. As the state continues sizzling, temperatures topped out at 96 degrees Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Berkeley and 106 at Berkeley Lab in the hills. Residents were warned to be alert to dangerous heat, elevated pollution and the possibility of rolling blackouts as energy demand threatens to overwhelm California’s power grid.
PLANetizen
Evictions on the Rise Among San Francisco Supportive Housing Residents
Residents of San Francisco’s single-room occupancy hotels (SROs), many of whom depend on the city-funded housing to stay out of homelessness, are getting evicted at higher rates as pandemic-era assistance programs lapse, report Joaquin Palomino and Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the article, at least 114 people were evicted in the last fiscal year, compared to 40 in the previous years. “The Chronicle found that more than half of all evictions were in nine residential hotels, which housed 16% of all supportive housing SRO residents.”
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E says overheating transformers cause outages for 40,000 customers
PLEASANT HILL - The streak of extreme heat in the Bay Area plunged thousands of people into darkness Monday as power outages sent PG&E crews rushing to repair overtaxed transformers that began to fail due to the high temperatures. PG&E said as many as 40,000 customers were without power as...
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine.
California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down
California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
berkeleyside.org
Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley
Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
padailypost.com
Rolling blackouts hit Palo Alto, Redwood City
Update, 7:50 p.m. — Power has been restored to both Palo Alto and Redwood City. The lights came back on in Palo Alto at 7:02 p.m. and at 7:25 in Redwood City. Original story, 6:33 p.m. — Over 3,000 homes and businesses are without power as the state requires PG&E and the city of Palo Alto to use less electricity amid a prolonged and record-breaking heat wave.
