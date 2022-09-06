ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

San Jose mayor voices outrage over PG&E power outages at hospitals

SAN JOSE -- Mayor Sam Liccardo threatened legal action Thursday if PG&E did not take immediate action to replace aging equipment that failed during the height of the current historic heat wave, knocking out power to three major hospitals and thousands of residents.The South Bay was the hardest hit by power outages over the last several days of record heat. With San Jose predicted to hit a record-tying 100 degrees on Thursday, more outages could be on the way.But its was the widespread outages on Tuesday night that has Liccardo most concerned."I have deep concerns about the safety of our...
KRON4 News

PG&E warns 290k customers of possible rolling blackouts

(KRON) — For the second straight day, the Pacific Gas and Electric company warned customers about potential rolling blackouts due to high heat straining the power grid. PG&E has notified approximately 297,417 customers about the possible outages, it said in a press release. The rotating outages would impact each customer for 1-2 hours. The outages would […]
California Government
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
marijuanamoment.net

San Francisco Lawmakers Unanimously Approve Psychedelics Decriminalization Resolution

San Francisco lawmakers have unanimously approved a measure calling for the decriminalization of psychedelics like psilocybin and ayahuasca. The Board of Supervisors approved the measure, sponsored by Supervisors Dean Preston (D) and Hillary Ronen (D), on Wednesday. While it doesn’t immediately enact changes to criminal justice policy in San Francisco, it urges police to deprioritize psychedelics as “amongst the lowest priority” for enforcement and requests that “City resources not be used for any investigation, detention, arrest, or prosecution arising out of alleged violations of state and federal law regarding the use of Entheogenic Plants listed on the Federally Controlled Substances Schedule 1 list.”
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
48hills.org

The state’s local housing goals are nothing more than a farce

In March, the Office of the State Auditor released a report on the implementation of the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, the massive planning process that seeks to add 2.5 million housing units to the state over the next eight years. Most of the major news media in the state ignored...
KTVU FOX 2

Caltrans starts clearing Oakland's Wood Street encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - A major cleanup got underway Thursday as Caltrans crews started clearing Oakland's largest homeless encampment. An army of workers, roughly 200, moved into the Wood Street encampment to begin removing trash, debris and property belonging to unhoused residents. California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene.
berkeleyside.org

Temperatures soar above 100 in Berkeley Hills

Update, 10 p.m. Widespread rolling blackouts were ultimately averted for California’s power grid Tuesday evening even though peak demand hit a new all-time record. Original story, 5 p.m. As the state continues sizzling, temperatures topped out at 96 degrees Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Berkeley and 106 at Berkeley Lab in the hills. Residents were warned to be alert to dangerous heat, elevated pollution and the possibility of rolling blackouts as energy demand threatens to overwhelm California’s power grid.
PLANetizen

Evictions on the Rise Among San Francisco Supportive Housing Residents

Residents of San Francisco’s single-room occupancy hotels (SROs), many of whom depend on the city-funded housing to stay out of homelessness, are getting evicted at higher rates as pandemic-era assistance programs lapse, report Joaquin Palomino and Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the article, at least 114 people were evicted in the last fiscal year, compared to 40 in the previous years. “The Chronicle found that more than half of all evictions were in nine residential hotels, which housed 16% of all supportive housing SRO residents.”
Robb Report

California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down

California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
berkeleyside.org

Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley

Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
padailypost.com

Rolling blackouts hit Palo Alto, Redwood City

Update, 7:50 p.m. — Power has been restored to both Palo Alto and Redwood City. The lights came back on in Palo Alto at 7:02 p.m. and at 7:25 in Redwood City. Original story, 6:33 p.m. — Over 3,000 homes and businesses are without power as the state requires PG&E and the city of Palo Alto to use less electricity amid a prolonged and record-breaking heat wave.
