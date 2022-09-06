Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
paininthepass.info
Fire Crews Quickly Extinguish Vehicle Fire In The Cajon Pass On Tuesday Morning
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck caught fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass Wednesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department were getting calls of a silver Nissan Titan on fire. The vehicle was located about two miles after Kenwood Avenue, about 8:30am on Tuesday September 6, 2022.
paininthepass.info
This Week Roadwork With New Lane Pattern On Interstate 15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave 59 miles of Interstate 15 traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County.
Evacuations ordered near Big Bear as Radford Fire spreads to 200 acres with 0% containment
Evacuations are being ordered near Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to 200 acres and threatens homes.
etxview.com
Gun scare at Lakeview creates double lockdown in Victorville
VICTORVILLE -- It's barely the start of the academic year and two Victorville schools had to go into a lockdown because a student reported seeing a person with a gun on campus at Lakeview Leadership Academy. The call came in to the Victorville Police Department right after 9:45 Thursday morning,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
vvng.com
Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a parked car in Victorville. It happened just before 11:00 am, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, near a vacant corner house at the intersection of Victor Street and Rodeo Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that someone in...
Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino
A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
thestandardnewspaper.online
Water fatalities reported over holiday
PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in stolen vehicle allegedly drives on wrong side of I-10 Freeway and later crashes through fence
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 10 Freeway and later crashed through a chain link fence, causing property damage, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 4 at about 2:44 a.m., deputies from...
L.A. Weekly
Barbara Chavez Dead, Shannon Gene Milligan Arrested after Red Light Crash on Maple Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Fleeing Driver Strikes and Kills Fontana Woman near Foothill Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m., near Foothill Boulevard on August 21st. According to reports, Shannon Gene Milligan was fleeing the scene of a previous collision when he ran a red light at the intersection. There, he struck a Honda...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Update: Big Bear Fire Burns 600+ Acres, Evacuations Ordered
A brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest has burned over 646 acres as of Tuesday afternoon. The Radford Fire stared on Labor Day around 1 p.m. at Barton Flat between Big Bear Lake near Highway 38. It was spotted by a Forest Service Helicopter while doing lightning reconnaissance.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Officer-involved shooting under investigation￼
NEEDLES, Calif. – A officer-involved (OIS) shooting fatality is under investigation in Needles, California. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s office reports the deadly incident occurred following a routine traffic stop at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. A news release indicated that two officers determined that a passenger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Radford Fire grows to 917 acres as it approaches Big Bear; new evacuations ordered
New evacuations were ordered Tuesday as the Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino mountains continued to grow. The fire erupted a short distance from Big Bear Lake Monday afternoon, and by about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the blaze was 917 acres in size and 2% contained, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted. The evacuation orders […]
vvng.com
Woman found dead outside bathroom at Richardson Park in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed a woman was found deceased at Richardson Park in Adelanto on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at about 11:40 am, on September 6, 2022, in the area of Air Expressway and Delicious Street, near the Adelanto City Hall. Sheriff’s officials along with...
California teen dies after being pulled from under pontoon boat; 6-foot waves reported at Lake Havasu
Three boats sunk and authorities rescued "multiple boaters" as a big storm struck Lake Havasu on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). A female teenager from California died in one of the incidents.
Fontana Herald News
Man who was standing in traffic lanes is arrested for allegedly resisting officer in Fontana
A 37-year-old man who was standing in traffic lanes was arrested for allegedly resisting a peace officer in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 3 at about 5 a.m., a deputy sheriff from the Fontana Station observed a pedestrian standing in traffic lanes on...
Wildfire prompts evacuations near Big Bear
A wildfire erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest Monday, prompting the evacuation of homes and other structures just a short distance from Big Bear Lake. The Radford Fire was estimated to be 200 acres in size with no containment as of 7:15 p.m., officials with the San Bernardino National Forest tweeted. The San Bernardino […]
Fontana Herald News
Two teenagers are arrested in connection with armed robbery in San Bernardino
Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug 25 at about 10:15 p.m., when the victim told police he arranged a meeting with one of the suspects to sell a necklace. The victim arrived and was robbed at gunpoint by the two men.
Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
Comments / 0