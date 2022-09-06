ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Donovan Lewis' loved ones talk changes following police shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and close friends of Donovan Lewis stood together with attorneys at City Hall on Thursday. They spoke to Columbus reporters for the first time since his death. Lewis's mother Rebecca Duran held back tears at times. “My goal is justice for Donovan,” Duran, whose...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man injured in Linden bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was injured in a bar shooting in the Linden area Tuesday night. Officers arrived at Sunrise Bar located on East Hudson Street just before midnight. Police said a 52-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. He is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people injured following east Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a hit-and-run on the east side Tuesday morning. Police said the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and the other person was transported to Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Donovan Lewis: New video shows different angle of deadly police shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new body-camera video just released Thursday shows a different angle of the officer shooting death of Donovan Lewis. Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson was one of several officers inside Lewis' apartment as they served a warrant last week. The video shows Anderson firing a single shot into the room where Lewis was in his bed.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Youth-to-Youth Program Helps Teens Manage Mental Health and Stay Drug Free

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WSYX) - It's not your typical after school program. It's about connecting and making long lasting friendships. "I met some great people, and this whole thing has been life changing for me honestly," commented Zion Randall, a student at Fort Hayes High School. Randall is a part of a community based drug prevention and youth leadership program called Youth-to-Youth.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Motorcyclist killed following accident in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist has died following an accident in Hamilton Township Thursday morning. The accident happened on Obetz Road at Corsspointe Drive around 8:15 a.m. A Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Obetz Rd., attempting to turn north onto Crosspointe Dr. Officials said the vehicle failed...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man in critical condition after shooting in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting in Franklinton. Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday near Sullivant and Princeton avenues. The victim was shot in the leg and officers applied a tourniquet before he was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The food truck had Ohio license HGM4766. Anyone with information on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
COLUMBUS, OH

