Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Family speaks out after Donovan Lewis was shot, killed by Columbus police officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Donovan Lewis held a news conference Thursday morning, over a week after the 20-year-old Columbus man was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer. The press conference was held at City Hall. Lawyers said they chose that location as a symbol...
WSYX ABC6
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
WSYX ABC6
2 brothers taken to hospital after diving into pond to save third brother
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers dove into a retention pond Wednesday morning to save their other brother who had driven into it in north Columbus. The incident happened along Busch Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Columbus Division of Fire battalion chief Steve Martin said employees at a nearby...
WSYX ABC6
Donovan Lewis' loved ones talk changes following police shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and close friends of Donovan Lewis stood together with attorneys at City Hall on Thursday. They spoke to Columbus reporters for the first time since his death. Lewis's mother Rebecca Duran held back tears at times. “My goal is justice for Donovan,” Duran, whose...
WSYX ABC6
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
WSYX ABC6
Student arrested after bringing gun, marijuana to school in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun and marijuana to school in east Columbus. Officials said a security officer at Mason Run High School called Columbus police just before noon about a student having a gun and marijuana in his backpack. Darrell...
WSYX ABC6
Man injured in Linden bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was injured in a bar shooting in the Linden area Tuesday night. Officers arrived at Sunrise Bar located on East Hudson Street just before midnight. Police said a 52-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. He is...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council looking for ways to help teen thieves caught up in city car thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City council members now working with community partners to identify problems and find solutions for parents looking to stop their kids from breaking in and stealing cars around Central Ohio. "We need to dig deep to provide resources to the parents who may be...
WSYX ABC6
Warrant provides insight into what was found in apartment where Donovan Lewis was killed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released new video on Thursday of the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis. Lewis was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson who was among the officer serving warrants at a Hilltop apartment. ABC 6/FOX 28 is getting insight into what was found inside...
WSYX ABC6
2 people injured following east Columbus hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a hit-and-run on the east side Tuesday morning. Police said the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and the other person was transported to Nationwide...
WSYX ABC6
Donovan Lewis: New video shows different angle of deadly police shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new body-camera video just released Thursday shows a different angle of the officer shooting death of Donovan Lewis. Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson was one of several officers inside Lewis' apartment as they served a warrant last week. The video shows Anderson firing a single shot into the room where Lewis was in his bed.
WSYX ABC6
Parents urged to talk to kids about water safety after child's drowning over weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is urging parents to talk with their kids about water safety after a 4-year-old girl drowned over the weekend in a neighborhood retention pond. "As peaceful as it looks, there's hidden dangers," Columbus Fire Battalion Steve Martin said. "They need...
WSYX ABC6
Youth-to-Youth Program Helps Teens Manage Mental Health and Stay Drug Free
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WSYX) - It's not your typical after school program. It's about connecting and making long lasting friendships. "I met some great people, and this whole thing has been life changing for me honestly," commented Zion Randall, a student at Fort Hayes High School. Randall is a part of a community based drug prevention and youth leadership program called Youth-to-Youth.
WSYX ABC6
Motorcyclist killed following accident in Hamilton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist has died following an accident in Hamilton Township Thursday morning. The accident happened on Obetz Road at Corsspointe Drive around 8:15 a.m. A Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Obetz Rd., attempting to turn north onto Crosspointe Dr. Officials said the vehicle failed...
WSYX ABC6
Man in critical condition after shooting in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting in Franklinton. Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday near Sullivant and Princeton avenues. The victim was shot in the leg and officers applied a tourniquet before he was...
WSYX ABC6
CCS looking to bring armed officers back to schools, possible school district police force
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new year may come with a new test for Columbus City Schools regarding school safety. Leading up to the first day of school, the district's head of security quit after he told school board members they needed armed officers in the schools. Now, the...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The food truck had Ohio license HGM4766. Anyone with information on...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police chief changes policy, restricts execution of overnight warrants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis, the Columbus Division of Police has changed its policy on serving warrants overnight. Lewis was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson who was among several officers serving warrants at a Hilltop apartment around 2:30 a.m. In a...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard mom expresses concerns after bus driver leaves kindergartener at wrong stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Hilliard mom said she feels thankful her son is safe after a bus driver left him at the wrong stop. “There’s no room for error when you’re dealing with somebody’s life and especially a child’s life," Lindsay Aungst said. According...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
