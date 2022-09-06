ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Burton 4H Center releases sea turtle on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Burton 4H Center on Tybee Island says they reach more than 8,000 students and adults each year through their environmental education program. To educate about marine life, they always have one or two sea turtles at the center. And when that turtle’s time is...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District

Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism in the coastal empire is bouncing back, according to recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. It’s making a big difference for one county in particular. Recent numbers show more and more people are choosing to visit Liberty County. Leaders with...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Princess Ball benefiting Operation Kid Forward

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many young girls in our community, for one reason or another, are not able to experience the joy of having a father figure in their life. That’s why one organization created a special night to give these girls a chance to feel like a princess with their very own prince as a chaperone.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Evans Memorial Hospital Blazing New Trails Car Raffle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital has served the greater Claxton area for more than 50 years - and is always looking to add to its services and resources. You can help them do that - and maybe drive away in a new car. There is still time to...
CLAXTON, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend

JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police searching for missing Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New Covid-19 testing kiosks open at Georgia Southern University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 numbers in Chatham County are on the decline. For the first time in months, the county is considered medium risk instead of high-risk for COVID-19. Still, health officials are remaining vigilant- and are still encouraging you to get tested if needed. A new testing option...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Ketel One Brunch Music Series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rocks on the River is continuing their Ketel One Brunch Music Series. Logan Thomas delivers a soulful blend of upbeat songs with sentimental lyrics -- perfect for a laid-back Sunday morning at the Rocks on the River Ketel One Brunch Music Series. You can hear Logan...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah native gets new start on Champions Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - By Labor Day, the PGA Tour season is over. But this year, the holiday brings a new beginning for a Savannah native who has been playing professional golf for more than half his life. This Labor Day, Tim O’Neal arrives in St. Louis and on the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Local church to host fundraising auction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —St Philip AME Church will host its 2022 Wild & Crazy Auction on September 17. The auction will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall located at 613 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. This event is open to the public.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson. They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Statesboro Fire and Police to host 9/11 memorial service

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Fire and Police Departments will host a memorial service on Sunday to honor and remember those who died on September 11, 2001. According to a release, the service will be hosted in front of the headquarters of both departments at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
STATESBORO, GA

