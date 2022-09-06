Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Burton 4H Center releases sea turtle on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Burton 4H Center on Tybee Island says they reach more than 8,000 students and adults each year through their environmental education program. To educate about marine life, they always have one or two sea turtles at the center. And when that turtle’s time is...
eatitandlikeit.com
Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District
Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery. Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city. Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the...
wtoc.com
Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism in the coastal empire is bouncing back, according to recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. It’s making a big difference for one county in particular. Recent numbers show more and more people are choosing to visit Liberty County. Leaders with...
wtoc.com
2022 Princess Ball benefiting Operation Kid Forward
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many young girls in our community, for one reason or another, are not able to experience the joy of having a father figure in their life. That’s why one organization created a special night to give these girls a chance to feel like a princess with their very own prince as a chaperone.
wtoc.com
Evans Memorial Hospital Blazing New Trails Car Raffle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital has served the greater Claxton area for more than 50 years - and is always looking to add to its services and resources. You can help them do that - and maybe drive away in a new car. There is still time to...
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake...
WJCL
Heavy Downpours, Street Flooding Possible: A look at the impacts expected for Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Heavy rain and localized street flooding are possible across the Savannah area Thursday night and continuing on Friday. The threat of thunderstorms may impact outdoor plans heading into the weekend. A stationary front across the Southeast and low pressure near the Gulf Coast will combine to...
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend
JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
wtoc.com
Police searching for missing Savannah teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
What’s happening, Statesboro? Check out Grice Connect’s event calendar
Did you know that here at Grice Connect we offer an event calendar for Statesboro and surrounding areas? Events range from the arts to live music to recreation to educational classes to festivals and beyond. When you view the calendar, you can sort events by date, type, time, or location.
wtoc.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Beaufort Co. forensic pathology suite
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new forensic pathology suite is now complete at the Beaufort County coroner’s office. The new area allows the coroner to be able to perform autopsies locally. The county council approved the half a million-dollar project as part of their $142 million budget in May.
wtoc.com
New Covid-19 testing kiosks open at Georgia Southern University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 numbers in Chatham County are on the decline. For the first time in months, the county is considered medium risk instead of high-risk for COVID-19. Still, health officials are remaining vigilant- and are still encouraging you to get tested if needed. A new testing option...
wtoc.com
Ketel One Brunch Music Series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rocks on the River is continuing their Ketel One Brunch Music Series. Logan Thomas delivers a soulful blend of upbeat songs with sentimental lyrics -- perfect for a laid-back Sunday morning at the Rocks on the River Ketel One Brunch Music Series. You can hear Logan...
wtoc.com
Savannah native gets new start on Champions Tour
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - By Labor Day, the PGA Tour season is over. But this year, the holiday brings a new beginning for a Savannah native who has been playing professional golf for more than half his life. This Labor Day, Tim O’Neal arrives in St. Louis and on the...
WSAV-TV
Local church to host fundraising auction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —St Philip AME Church will host its 2022 Wild & Crazy Auction on September 17. The auction will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall located at 613 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. This event is open to the public.
wtoc.com
Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson. They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of...
WTGS
Statesboro Fire and Police to host 9/11 memorial service
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Fire and Police Departments will host a memorial service on Sunday to honor and remember those who died on September 11, 2001. According to a release, the service will be hosted in front of the headquarters of both departments at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
wtoc.com
Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - An update to a story we brought you two weeks ago - at the time, 350 people on Hilton Head Island had just learned their leases would be ending abruptly and they would be out of a home. Since then, that threat has been...
