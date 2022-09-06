Read full article on original website
Related
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller’s Next Role Revealed
Top Gun: Maverick is still the talk of the town with its unprecedented success still generating big dollars. The film would not be the success it is if it wasn’t for the performances of its talented cast. It’s, of course, led by megastar Tom Cruise, but Top Gun: Maverick also features an exceptional supporting cast. Another name whose stock has grown since the film’s release is Miles Teller who played Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $700 Million — and ‘Black Panther’ — at Domestic Box Office
Over Labor Day weekend, Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” has reached a milestone it has been projected to hit for months: $700 million in domestic grosses. The film pulled in $7.9 million in ticket sales between Friday and Monday, bringing its total domestic gross to $701 million. In...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ passes ‘Black Panther’ to 5th-highest grossing movie ever
“Top Gun: Maverick” is top five. The high-flying blockbuster on Monday became the fifth-highest grossing movie domestically of all time, moving ahead of Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther.”. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’...
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Gun: Maverick soars to fifth top-grossing film of all time
Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billboard
Here’s the Top-Grossing Film for Each Year From 1977 to 2022
Most Billboard readers have at least a rough idea of the top albums and songs of each year but may be less familiar with the top box-office hits from each year. Fortunately, boxofficemojo.com has that information for each year dating back to 1977. So what do we learn scrolling through...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More
Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
Top Gun’s Jerry Bruckheimer Throws Back To ’86 When Asked About The Possibility Of A Tom Cruise Threequel
Fresh off slugging it with Spider-Man: No Way Home over Labor Day weekend, Top Gun: Maverick has been riding high after crushing Titanic’s box office record. Its success has led to fans calling for a Top Gun threequel. With voices getting louder for a Maverick follow-up, Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer heard the online chatter. Bruckheimer gave a brilliant throwback to 1986 when asked about a possible Tom Cruise threequel.
Anna Kendrick Sets Directorial Debut With True Crime Thriller ‘The Dating Game’
Anna Kendrick is set to make her directorial debut with the true crime thriller The Dating Game from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. Kendrick will also produce and star in the flick, which is from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald and is based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome and funny bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s charming façade was a deadly secret: he was a psychopathic serial killer “I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it,”...
‘Ferris Bueller’ Spinoff About Valet Attendants in the Works
John Hughes’ classic 1986 teen comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is getting a spinoff about two characters who played a small but pivotal role in the original movie. According to Deadline, the new film, titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off, will follow the two titular valet employees who, in the 1986 classic, take Cameron Frye’s father’s red Ferrari for a cross-town joyride while Cameron, Ferris and Sloane Peterson gallivant around Chicago on their day off. Sam and Victor run up the odometer on the prized red Ferrari, forcing Cameron to decide how he’s finally going to confront his father, with whom he has a fraught relationship.
ComicBook
Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films
DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Nightmare Before Christmas director's Netflix movie with Jordan Peele
Netflix has dropped a spooktacular first look at The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick's new movie with Nope's Jordan Peele. Wendell & Wild, which also reunites Peele with Keegan Michael-Key following their successful comedy partnership, is certainly giving us 'This Is Halloween' vibes in its first trailer. The animated...
Labor Day Box Office Shakeup: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is #1, ‘Spider-Man’ #3
“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) regained the #1 position at the Labor Day weekend box office. In fact, as we suggested in our Sunday recap, the top four look to appear to be in a completely new order. Normally, Sunday results are easily projected from Friday-Saturday numbers, but the $3 National Cinema Day promotion meant no one was certain which films benefited most from the low prices. The new order is “Top Gun: Maverick” #1, “Bullet Train” (Sony) #2 (was #4), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) #3 (was #1), “DC League of Pets” (Warner Bros.) #4 (was #3). Exact figures and confirmation of...
IGN
The Search for DC’s Kevin Feige Continues As Producer Dan Lin Reportedly Turns Down the Opportunity
The search for DC's Kevin Feige might never end, as Warner Bros. Discovery's candidate for the job says no. According to a recent CNBC report, The Lego Movie producer Dan Lin won't be taking up the job to be the next head of DC Films and TV, as mentioned by people close to the matter.
Comments / 0