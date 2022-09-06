Read full article on original website
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northwestern WildcatsThe LanternEvanston, IL
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
Queen Elizabeth in Chicago
Chicago Tribune reporter and friend of the show Kori Rumore joins John Landecker on tonight’s program to tell us about hew new article about the late Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Chicago. Check out her article here.
How renting your home could be an option instead of selling
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to explain why renting your home out could be more beneficial to you. To learn more about what Amy and her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
Wintrust Business Minute: Bidding war among Chicago renters and the impact of climate change
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A bidding war has broken out among Chicago renters. Block Club Chicago says apartments in neighborhoods like Lakeview and West Town are renting for $500 or more over their listed rates and properties are being snapped up within hours of being posted online.
This Week in Chicago History: King Tut, Garrett’s Popcorn, and The Bears
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the debut of the King Tut exhibit, The Bears’ new mascot, the opening of Garrett’s Popcorn, and more.
Chicago business says it can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' due to noise
CHICAGO - The Salt Shed, the new music venue at the old Morton Salt facility along the Elston Industrial Corridor, kicked off its inaugural summer concert series this past month to the delight of outdoor music lovers. But — there is a nearby production house with a very rich Chicago...
What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?
The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: What’s the deal with the extreme weather around the world?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been more extreme heat and flooding around the world. Also, Tom gives you this week’s forecast and if this weekend will be a wet one. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Signs of COVID, How Long Are You Contagious
While new omicron-specific booster shots are underway across the Chicago area, health experts say the virus is still very much circulating. That has led some to question their symptoms and how long they could be spreading a potential infection. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
The 20 Best Places To Get Tacos In Chicago
The only thing better than the taste and texture of tacos is their versatility. They’re perfect for any type of meal and with a range of different options, any crowd of friends too. With more and more places offering vegetarian-friendly options alongside your stalwart classics, you’ve got a wide variety of tacos to choose from all packed with proteins and tasty toppings. With a large Mexican population and a world-renown food scene Chicago has a great number of seriously good taquerias and here we’ve compiled the best of the bunch. Based on our own experiences at Secret Chicago, our audience’s most popular choices, and a scrupulous assessment of setting and prices, we’ve filtered through the noise to gather the most unique, reliable, and affordable places to grab tacos in Chicago. From small corner taquerias to upscale restaurants, here are 20 of the best tacos around the city worth trying:
Extremely Local News: Chicago can expect 50 new pickleball courts
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. 50 New Pickleball Courts Coming To Chicago By 2025 As Interest In The Sport Skyrockets: Pickleball has taken off nationwide, but Chicago only has four courts dedicated to the sport, while other courts must be shared with tennis and offer limited playing time, a local enthusiast said.
The Mincing Rascals 9.7.22: Bears new stadium, City Council exodus, and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA playoffs
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. As Heather would say, there is simply too much news! This week, the Rascals talk about the Bears revealing what their sports / entertainment complex would look like in Arlington Heights. Do the Rascals think that tax dollars should be used to finance the new project? The Rascals try to get to the bottom of what’s going on with the Chicago City Council. Why are so many alders leaving? Is this a referendum on Mayor Lori Lightfoot? Sen. Darren Bailey is highlighting crime in his effort to unseat Gov. JB Pritzker. Will this tactic work? Eric believes he is going to get crushed by Pritzker in November. And what do the Rascals make of a judge ordering a special master to review documents the FBI took from former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago? Is Trump going to run again in 2024? Brandon and John have a disagreement! Also joining the Rascals this week is special guest Shakeia Taylor, Deputy Senior Content Editor for the Tribune, who talks about the most exciting team in Chicago sports…the Chicago Sky! If the Sky can get past this round, what are the chances they win another championship? Shakeia breaks it all down. Go Sky!
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/6/22: Strong labor market, Chicago startup creating meat in a lab, and Pops for Champagne turns 40
Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to break down Friday’s August jobs report and why he believes the labor market is very strong and what that means to the health of the economy. Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to...
140-year-old Pullman House to add coffee shop upon re-opening
CHICAGO — The Pullman House at the corner of 111th Street and South Saint Lawrence has been in the Chicago community for over 140 years. When the mansion reopens sometime next month, it will do so with the Pullman Club Coffee Shop opening up inside of it as well. A mansion that once belonged to […]
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia
BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
