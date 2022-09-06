The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. As Heather would say, there is simply too much news! This week, the Rascals talk about the Bears revealing what their sports / entertainment complex would look like in Arlington Heights. Do the Rascals think that tax dollars should be used to finance the new project? The Rascals try to get to the bottom of what’s going on with the Chicago City Council. Why are so many alders leaving? Is this a referendum on Mayor Lori Lightfoot? Sen. Darren Bailey is highlighting crime in his effort to unseat Gov. JB Pritzker. Will this tactic work? Eric believes he is going to get crushed by Pritzker in November. And what do the Rascals make of a judge ordering a special master to review documents the FBI took from former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago? Is Trump going to run again in 2024? Brandon and John have a disagreement! Also joining the Rascals this week is special guest Shakeia Taylor, Deputy Senior Content Editor for the Tribune, who talks about the most exciting team in Chicago sports…the Chicago Sky! If the Sky can get past this round, what are the chances they win another championship? Shakeia breaks it all down. Go Sky!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO