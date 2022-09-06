Effective: 2022-09-08 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-10 12:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...Including the following area, Northeast Prince William Sound near Valdez. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas and roads. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 858 PM AKDT, river gauge reports indicate rises in water levels from heavy rain in the advisory area. Rapid river rises will cause minor flooding. Periods of heavy rain in Prince William Sound region over the past 12 hours are causing small streams to rise rapidly. Water levels at the Solomon Gulch gage near Valdez have risen over 3 feet since noon Thursday and are approaching advisory levels. Other small streams and rivers in the area including the Lowe River are rising rapidly and approaching bankfull or minor flood levels. - Additional periods moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight Thursday with additional stream and river level increases likely through Friday morning. - For Lowe River above Horsetail Falls near Valdez: At 8:15pm the stage was 10.01 feet. Flood Stage is 14.0 feet. - For Solomon Gulch near Valdez: At 8:15pm the stage was 16.84 feet. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. - For Valdez Glacier Stream at Valdez Glacier: At 8:15pm the stage was 17.51 feet.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO