weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 13:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains Tonight through Friday evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Preliminary snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible between 9000 and 10000 feet, and 5 to 10 inches between 10000 and 11000 feet. Isolated amounts around a foot of snow possible above 11000 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains, around and north of Powder River Pass. * WHEN...Tonight through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could become slick late tonight into Friday morning, and then again Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions. Also, very low visibilities at times could be very disorientating.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains, Fall River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Gusty thunderstorms will impact portions of Butte, Meade, Custer, Lawrence, western Oglala Lakota, Fall River, Pennington, southeastern Weston and east central Crook Counties through 700 PM MDT At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Antelope Butte to 3 miles southwest of Crow Peak to near Deerfield Reservoir to 13 miles south of Redbird. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs, Lead, Custer, Hill City, Edgemont, Rapid Valley, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Box Elder, Dewey, Summerset, Black Hawk, Oglala, Deadwood, Whitewood, New Underwood and Johnson Siding. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 103. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 206 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...80s to low 90s this evening. 95-105 Wednesday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25-35 mph this evening. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph WEdnesday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Washington Central Cascades .Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades. * Winds: East 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 28 percent Friday. 17 to 25 percent Saturday. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The east winds will be strongest across elevations of 3000 feet or higher.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville. Target Area: Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Saint Simons Island, or near Darien, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. Simons Island, Country Club Estates and Boys Estate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following areas, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Meagher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 19:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Northwest Deserts FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * WINDS...North 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Teton County through 345 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mystic Falls, or near Old Faithful, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Old Faithful around 310 PM MDT. Kepler Cascades and Scaup Lake around 315 PM MDT. Craig Pass and Shoshone Lake around 320 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Grant Village and Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...90 to 95. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Terrebonne and northwestern Lafourche Parishes through 630 PM CDT At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raceland, or near Thibodaux. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Schriever, Gray, Raceland and Bayou Cane. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 94. For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Trout River; Western Duval A gusty shower will impact portions of northeastern Duval County through 130 AM EDT At 1246 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower over Craig Field, or near Unf, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Arlington, Neptune Beach, Oceanway, Craig Field, San Pablo, Fort Caroline and Tallyrand. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 22:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Blaine AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BLAINE COUNTY * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. * WHERE...Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ`s Twin Falls Regional Office at (208)736-2190.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 22:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Grant; Hamlin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DEUEL...NORTHEASTERN HAMLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Altamont, or 7 miles north of Clear Lake, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1036 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported at Castlewood. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clear Lake, Gary, Goodwin, Revillo, La Bolt, Claremont Colony, Altamont, Albee, Bemis, Bullhead Lake, Moritz, Tunerville, School Lake and Lake Alice. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
