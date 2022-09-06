Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 90s to lower 100s. * WINDS...West 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme fire weather conditions expected today. Any new or existing fires will likely be extremely difficult to impossible to contain.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Washington Central Cascades .Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades. * Winds: East 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 28 percent Friday. 17 to 25 percent Saturday. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The east winds will be strongest across elevations of 3000 feet or higher.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following areas, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 07:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall may lead to brief minor localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Teton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 330 PM MDT At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Shaw, or 18 miles west of Great Falls, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, pea size hail, and a period of heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Reduced visibility in heavy rain may make travel difficult. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Ulm, Malmstrom Afb, Sand Coulee, Tracy, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and Sun River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 13:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains Tonight through Friday evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Preliminary snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible between 9000 and 10000 feet, and 5 to 10 inches between 10000 and 11000 feet. Isolated amounts around a foot of snow possible above 11000 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains, around and north of Powder River Pass. * WHEN...Tonight through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could become slick late tonight into Friday morning, and then again Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions. Also, very low visibilities at times could be very disorientating.
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
Hiker who disappeared in flash flooding at Zion National Park is found dead
The body of a hiker who vanished during a flash flood in Utah’s Zion National Park last week was found Monday, officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was found in the Virgin River near Court of the Patriarchs, a group of sandstone cliffs in a southeast section of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains, Fall River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Gusty thunderstorms will impact portions of Butte, Meade, Custer, Lawrence, western Oglala Lakota, Fall River, Pennington, southeastern Weston and east central Crook Counties through 700 PM MDT At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Antelope Butte to 3 miles southwest of Crow Peak to near Deerfield Reservoir to 13 miles south of Redbird. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs, Lead, Custer, Hill City, Edgemont, Rapid Valley, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Box Elder, Dewey, Summerset, Black Hawk, Oglala, Deadwood, Whitewood, New Underwood and Johnson Siding. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 103. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 206 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
2 earthquakes shake Pinnacles National Park east of Monterey
Pinnacles National Park was rattled by two earthquakes that hit within the same hour Thursday morning. A magnitude 4 earthquake and a magnitude 2.5 earthquake were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Glynn FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following county, Glynn, and including the City of Brunswick. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several roads in the Brunswick area have been reported as being flooded by Glynn County 911/Dispatch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1047 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brunswick. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 94. For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Terrebonne and northwestern Lafourche Parishes through 630 PM CDT At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raceland, or near Thibodaux. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Schriever, Gray, Raceland and Bayou Cane. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 14:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie; Southern Highlands; Western Twin Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST... WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 421...424...AND 426 * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.
