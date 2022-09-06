Effective: 2022-09-08 07:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall may lead to brief minor localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Teton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 330 PM MDT At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Shaw, or 18 miles west of Great Falls, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, pea size hail, and a period of heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Reduced visibility in heavy rain may make travel difficult. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Ulm, Malmstrom Afb, Sand Coulee, Tracy, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and Sun River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 12 HOURS AGO