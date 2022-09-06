Here is our look at week three in local Northern Kentucky football:. Newport Central Catholic (2-1) at Walton-Verona (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Really interesting game here with the visiting Class 1A Thoroughbreds coming off two straight impressive wins not to mention defensive efforts – at Holmes and at Cincinnati Roger Bacon. But the Class 2A Bearcats are an unbeaten 3-0 with impressive wins over Scott and Holy Cross. Whoever wins this one is setting themselves up for a nice playoff run although NewCath has never lost to Walton-Verona in their five-game series. Both defenses have been performing well. The team that can get its offense going is the one you have to like here and with its Kolton Smith (416 yards, two TD) to Luke Runyon (11 catches, 172 yards) combo, with Demetrick Welch running for nearly 100 yards a game, you would think the Breds have a better shot at doing that. But never count out the Bearcats. This is a solid program.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 HOURS AGO