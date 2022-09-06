Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Linton and Sullivan ready for 106th football meeting
This Friday Linton and Sullivan will collide on the football field for the 106th time. The Arrows lead the all-time series 51-43-1, but the Miners have won three straight in the series. This years game has a little extra hype surrounding it with Linton being #1 in 2A.
WTHI
Purdue ready to face FCS opponent in Sycamores
This Saturday Purdue will host Indiana State on the gridiron. The matchup marks the sixth meeting between the two schools. The Boilers are 5-0 all-time versus the Sycamores.
WTHI
ISU Purdue preview
This Saturday Purdue will host Indiana State on the gridiron. The matchup marks the sixth me…
WTHI
TH North-TH South players ready for Victory Bell game
This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will renew their rivalry on the football field. The Victory Bell will be up for grabs between the 2-1 Braves and the 1-2 Patriots. North won the Victory Bell last year, South had won it the previous three seasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
ISU names Grand Marshal for 2022 homecoming parade
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced Freda Luers will be the Grand Marshal for this year's homecoming parade. The university says she touched the lives of countless students during her 27 years on campus. Most recently, she served as the director of the Office of Campus...
WTHI
Rick's Rallies
This weeks top plays for Rick's Rallies come from Sullivan's Parker Mischler and Jacie Wilson. Along with Eastern Greene's Evan Rogers and the Sycamores Rylan Cole.
WTHI
Terre Haute organization announces name change
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Arc of Vigo County has a big change to share. It's changing its name to show how its mission has grown. Now, it's the Arc of the Wabash Valley, as the organization serves people in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Fountain counties as well.
WTHI
Vincennes man sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking drugs from California to Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man was sentenced to federal prison time after he was convicted of drug trafficking. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Christopher Wrought will spend over 11 years in prison. Wrought entered a guilty plea after he was busted for trafficking meth. Police in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
WTHI
Cameron Cheuvront Scholarship 6 pm
"He meant everything to me." Family of 16-year-old killed in Vermillion County crash to create scholarship in his name. Here's how you can help them. Relatives of a 16-year-old North Vermillion student who was killed in a crash last spring are launching a scholarship in his memory.
WTHI
Vigo County Schools are seeing a bit of relief from nationwide teacher shortages
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Teacher shortages are impacting school districts across the country. In Indiana, there are at least 1500 full-time positions that still need to be filled. But one Wabash Valley School District is seeing a bit of relief. Marie Theisz is a history teacher a Terre Haute...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
DNR launches investigation after drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a death in Sullivan County. This is after a man drowned at Sullivan Park and Lake. Divers were called to the beach area shortly before 4:00 Monday afternoon. Officials say a swimmer went underwater but failed to return to the...
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute restaurant reopens under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular restaurant is celebrating its re-opening in downtown Terre Haute. J Gumbo's is under new ownership. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The menu offers authentic Louisiana specialties. You can stop in for lunch Monday thru Thursday and...
WTHI
Officials identify the man who died in Labor Day drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
WTHI
VCSC updates security protocol
'Your child is going to be even safer,' - VCSC updates its security protocol at schools. Vigo County School Corporation updates its security protocol for the 2022-2023 school year. Here's what's changed and how parents are responding...
WTHI
Autism Rocks and Rolls Corp. gears up for busy fall season - find out what's coming up
GREENE COUNTY Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization has multiple events coming up that you won't want to miss!. We've told you about "Autism Rocks and Rolls Corp." before. It's a podcast hosted by Sam Mitchell -- he is a teenager living with autism. Mitchell uses his platform to take the stigma off of autism and create an inclusive environment for all.
WTHI
Speed limits set for Old Wheatland Road
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll want to pay close attention the next time you travel on Old Wheatland Road in Knox County. On Tuesday, Knox County Commissions approved placing a new speed limit on two different sections of roadway. Commissioners have received several complaints over the last year about...
WTHI
New information released in Parke County murder investigation
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
WTHI
Police catch wanted Terre Haute murder suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested a wanted man in a murder case. Police arrested Richard "Tony" Sandlin just before 9:00 Wednesday night. Police arrested Sandlin in northern Vigo County, near Gallagher Road and Rio Grande Avenue. Sandlin was wanted for questioning after Donald...
Comments / 0