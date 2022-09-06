GREENE COUNTY Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization has multiple events coming up that you won't want to miss!. We've told you about "Autism Rocks and Rolls Corp." before. It's a podcast hosted by Sam Mitchell -- he is a teenager living with autism. Mitchell uses his platform to take the stigma off of autism and create an inclusive environment for all.

