ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Linton and Sullivan ready for 106th football meeting

This Friday Linton and Sullivan will collide on the football field for the 106th time. The Arrows lead the all-time series 51-43-1, but the Miners have won three straight in the series. This years game has a little extra hype surrounding it with Linton being #1 in 2A.
LINTON, IN
WTHI

TH North-TH South players ready for Victory Bell game

This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will renew their rivalry on the football field. The Victory Bell will be up for grabs between the 2-1 Braves and the 1-2 Patriots. North won the Victory Bell last year, South had won it the previous three seasons.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Indiana State
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTHI

ISU names Grand Marshal for 2022 homecoming parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced Freda Luers will be the Grand Marshal for this year's homecoming parade. The university says she touched the lives of countless students during her 27 years on campus. Most recently, she served as the director of the Office of Campus...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Rick's Rallies

This weeks top plays for Rick's Rallies come from Sullivan's Parker Mischler and Jacie Wilson. Along with Eastern Greene's Evan Rogers and the Sycamores Rylan Cole.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute organization announces name change

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Arc of Vigo County has a big change to share. It's changing its name to show how its mission has grown. Now, it's the Arc of the Wabash Valley, as the organization serves people in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Fountain counties as well.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#American Football#College Football
WTHI

Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
MARSHALL, IL
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Cameron Cheuvront Scholarship 6 pm

"He meant everything to me." Family of 16-year-old killed in Vermillion County crash to create scholarship in his name. Here's how you can help them. Relatives of a 16-year-old North Vermillion student who was killed in a crash last spring are launching a scholarship in his memory.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHI

DNR launches investigation after drowning in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a death in Sullivan County. This is after a man drowned at Sullivan Park and Lake. Divers were called to the beach area shortly before 4:00 Monday afternoon. Officials say a swimmer went underwater but failed to return to the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Popular Terre Haute restaurant reopens under new ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular restaurant is celebrating its re-opening in downtown Terre Haute. J Gumbo's is under new ownership. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The menu offers authentic Louisiana specialties. You can stop in for lunch Monday thru Thursday and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

VCSC updates security protocol

'Your child is going to be even safer,' - VCSC updates its security protocol at schools. Vigo County School Corporation updates its security protocol for the 2022-2023 school year. Here's what's changed and how parents are responding...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Speed limits set for Old Wheatland Road

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll want to pay close attention the next time you travel on Old Wheatland Road in Knox County. On Tuesday, Knox County Commissions approved placing a new speed limit on two different sections of roadway. Commissioners have received several complaints over the last year about...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New information released in Parke County murder investigation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Police catch wanted Terre Haute murder suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested a wanted man in a murder case. Police arrested Richard "Tony" Sandlin just before 9:00 Wednesday night. Police arrested Sandlin in northern Vigo County, near Gallagher Road and Rio Grande Avenue. Sandlin was wanted for questioning after Donald...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy