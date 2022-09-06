Read full article on original website
WTHI
Linton and Sullivan ready for 106th football meeting
This Friday Linton and Sullivan will collide on the football field for the 106th time. The Arrows lead the all-time series 51-43-1, but the Miners have won three straight in the series. This years game has a little extra hype surrounding it with Linton being #1 in 2A.
WTHI
TH North-TH South players ready for Victory Bell game
This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will renew their rivalry on the football field. The Victory Bell will be up for grabs between the 2-1 Braves and the 1-2 Patriots. North won the Victory Bell last year, South had won it the previous three seasons.
WTHI
ISU defense ready to face Purdue offense led by O'Connell
The Indiana State defense was incredible in their season opening win over North Alabama. The Sycamores defense had eight sacks and two turnovers. This Saturday the ISU defense will face a much tougher challenge at Purdue. The Boilers are led by one of the top quarterbacks in college football this season in Aiden O'Connell.
WTHI
Purdue ready to face FCS opponent in Sycamores
This Saturday Purdue will host Indiana State on the gridiron. The matchup marks the sixth meeting between the two schools. The Boilers are 5-0 all-time versus the Sycamores.
insidethehall.com
Indiana ranked preseason No. 6 by Lindy’s Sports
The preseason top 10 from the annual Lindy’s Sports college basketball preview magazine is bullish on Indiana. The Hoosiers are the highest ranked Big Ten team in the annual publication that will hit newsstands soon at No. 6 nationally. The only other Big Ten team in the top ten is Michigan at No. 7.
wamwamfm.com
2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court
Meet your 2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court!. Front Row: (Senior Homecoming Representatives) Macy Niehaus, Elle Stowers, Ellie Matteson, Emma Kenworthy, Sydney Melton. Back Row: (Freshman) Ayla Owens, (Sophmore) Jasara Turner, (Junior) Canaj Ajradinoska. The Washington Hatchets will take on the Pike Central Chargers on September 16, 2022 at 7:00...
WTHI
ISU Purdue preview
This Saturday Purdue will host Indiana State on the gridiron. The matchup marks the sixth me…
Indiana basketball: Hoosiers land highest seed in Big Ten in updated ESPN Bracketology
Is Indiana basketball back to relevance? Joe Lunardi, ESPN’s resident “bracketologist”, placed the Hoosiers as the highest seed of all eight Big Ten teams in his latest ESPN Bracketology update. As we approach less than nine weeks from the 2022-23 college basketball season tips off, Indiana basketball...
WISH-TV
Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
Weekend storms on the way in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
WISH-TV
Indiana softball coach gets 30 years for molesting girl, 13
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams. A St. Joseph County judge sentenced Michael Feltz to 40 years in prison Friday but suspended 10...
Best Campsites in Indiana
With summer winding down, there’s no doubt we’re trying our best to soak up the last days of the season. Lucky for you, Indiana has some of the best campsites in the midwest as well as the entire country. From world-class hiking to stellar fishing, all in all, the state is ideal for a quick weekend trip or a more extended outdoor retreat.
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
WISH-TV
Gordon Ramsay to open steakhouse at southern Indiana casino
ELIZABETH, Ind. (WISH) — Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay will open a steakhouse at Caesars Southern Indiana casino and hotel, according to a news release issued Thursday. Gordon Ramsay Steak will be his first Indiana restaurant. The casino says on social media the restaurant will open in late...
Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
WTHI
ISU names Grand Marshal for 2022 homecoming parade
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced Freda Luers will be the Grand Marshal for this year's homecoming parade. The university says she touched the lives of countless students during her 27 years on campus. Most recently, she served as the director of the Office of Campus...
WTHI
Toyota looking to fill positions in Princeton for new SUV lines
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton, Indiana, is looking to add new members to its team. Toyota says it's currently looking to hire new Industrial Automation Maintenance Team Members. A job listing from Toyota says it's looking to fill those positions with the addition of its two all-new SUV lines...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana’s Archaeology Month highlights unique, ancient civilizations
Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
