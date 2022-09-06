Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases
EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
Fire officials expand Cedar Creek Fire closure for firefighter and public safety
WESTFIR, Ore. — Due to rapid fire growth, the closure order for the Cedar Creek Fire has expanded. This closure includes several roads, trails and areas including but not limited to:. Roads: Forest Road 2417, Forest Road 1934, and Forest Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east...
Lebanon Fire District battles 6-acre brush fire
LEBANON, Ore. — Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022), the Lebanon Fire District was dispatched to a large natural cover fire on Brewster Road near the Grant Street bridge. First responding crews found approximately 6 acres of mixed grass, brush, and tree fire as well as homeless encampments...
Willamette National Forest implements forest-wide open fire restrictions
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service announced that open fire restrictions are in effect on the Willamette National Forest beginning Thursday September 8th. According to the Forest Service, a red flag warning will also be in places across the Cascades in anticipation of strong east winds on top of hot and dry conditions.
Fire activity prompts increase in evacuation levels for Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An increase in fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning east of Oakridge prompted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to raise evacuation levels Tuesday night. The fire has burned more than 18,000 acres and is 12% contained. About 850 fire personnel are battling the...
Lane Electric Cooperative to enact Public Power Safety Shutoff beginning Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to the extreme risk of wildfire in their service territory and continued forecast of potentially strong winds, Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The shutoff will continue through the evening of Saturday, September...
GO NOW: Increased evacuation level announced for areas around Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW)...
Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
Over 12,000 people across 6 counties will face power shut-offs, Pacific Power says
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
Fire task forces return to Coburg
Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces will be returning to the Coburg Fire Station in about an hour to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay...
Benton County announces total burn restriction
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
Smoky skies possible Friday and Saturday in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
McKenzie River Clinic plans to rebuild and expand where former facility stood
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — " It was the most traumatic experience I've ever lived though, to just have a town burn down overnight and to just have all resources gone." says Shawn Dufault Medical Assistant and Volunteer Firefighter. Two years after the Holiday Farm Fire burned the McKenzie River...
Linn County warns of possible power outages this weekend
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is assisting with area utility companies with alerting residents of possible outages starting Friday due to weather. According to the Sheriff's Office, the National Weather Service has forecast weather conditions beginning Friday that may result in an extreme risk of fire danger in both CPI and Pacific Power service territories.
EWEB to enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs for McKenzie Valley customers
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to forecasted weather conditions creating extreme fire danger, in consultation with local emergency managers and fire officials, EWEB will enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in their McKenzie Valley service territory. Power outages will start as soon as 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Outages will...
Wildfire threat grows as winds change Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — The winds of change are on their way. Strong easterly winds are expected to develop over the Cascades and throughout Western Oregon late Thursday night. East winds will last through Friday evening. The easterly wind direction can increase the wildfire threat across the region. These winds...
Eugene nonprofit supports mothers dealing with degraded air quality
EUGENE, Ore. — With all the wildfire smoke the area has seen lately, it has led to health concerns - especially for people who are most vulnerable. Nurturely is a local non-profit that gives pregnant women and mothers a place to go when the air quality is bad. Their...
