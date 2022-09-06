ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases

EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lebanon Fire District battles 6-acre brush fire

LEBANON, Ore. — Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022), the Lebanon Fire District was dispatched to a large natural cover fire on Brewster Road near the Grant Street bridge. First responding crews found approximately 6 acres of mixed grass, brush, and tree fire as well as homeless encampments...
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

Willamette National Forest implements forest-wide open fire restrictions

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service announced that open fire restrictions are in effect on the Willamette National Forest beginning Thursday September 8th. According to the Forest Service, a red flag warning will also be in places across the Cascades in anticipation of strong east winds on top of hot and dry conditions.
EUGENE, OR
Lane County, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Fire task forces return to Coburg

Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces will be returning to the Coburg Fire Station in about an hour to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay...
COBURG, OR
KVAL

Benton County announces total burn restriction

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Smoky skies possible Friday and Saturday in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Linn County warns of possible power outages this weekend

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is assisting with area utility companies with alerting residents of possible outages starting Friday due to weather. According to the Sheriff's Office, the National Weather Service has forecast weather conditions beginning Friday that may result in an extreme risk of fire danger in both CPI and Pacific Power service territories.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

EWEB to enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs for McKenzie Valley customers

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to forecasted weather conditions creating extreme fire danger, in consultation with local emergency managers and fire officials, EWEB will enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in their McKenzie Valley service territory. Power outages will start as soon as 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Outages will...
VIDA, OR
KVAL

Wildfire threat grows as winds change Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — The winds of change are on their way. Strong easterly winds are expected to develop over the Cascades and throughout Western Oregon late Thursday night. East winds will last through Friday evening. The easterly wind direction can increase the wildfire threat across the region. These winds...
OREGON STATE

