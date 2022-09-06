ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Colorado vs Air Force Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Colorado (0-1), Air Force (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
herosports.com

Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field

Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death

Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
cuindependent.com

Boulder band The Rocky Coasts make their Dillon Amphitheater debut

Local indie surf-rock band The Rocky Coasts made their Dillon Amphitheater debut playing an extended two-hour setlist the evening of Sept. 6. Tuesday’s performance marks a monumental step in The Rocky Coasts’s success. The band has already been invited back to perform at the amphitheater in the summer of 2023.
BOULDER, CO
douglas.co.us

Apply now to be a Colorado Master Gardener

Are you the green thumb your friends go to for gardening advice? Consider making it official by becoming a Colorado Master Gardener with training from Colorado State University. Colorado Master Gardener applications are open Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. Apply at cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cu Boulder#Pac 12#Women S Volleyball#The Cu Events Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
sentinelcolorado.com

Omicron boosters now available in Colorado

DENVER | COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available to eligible Coloradans, following approval from federal health officials last week. Gov. Jared Polis received his vaccine, which is designed to combat the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant, Wednesday at a community vaccination site at Ball Arena in Denver. “I...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Joe O’Dea is no man of the West

Editor: Joe O’Dea, a candidate for US Senate here in Colorado portrays himself as a ‘Man of the West,’ in his TV ads, galloping across the plains and through an arena on a horse. But ANY ‘Man of the West’ would know how to put down a hat after removing his headcover. Sorry, Joe, you are no “Man of the West.”
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver breaks high temperature record on Tuesday

DENVER — Denver set a record for high temperature Tuesday when it hit 98 degrees at 3:20 in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for Sept. 6 was 97 degrees, set in 2020. If Denver hits 100 degrees, it would be the latest date ever on record that the city has reached the triple digits.
DENVER, CO
thorntonweather.com

Leaf peeping 2022: When and where to see the fall colors

This time of year many folks start thinking about heading to the hills west of Denver in search of gold – fall foliage gold. Where to go? Below are five of ThorntonWeather.com’s favorite ones near Denver – plus a few further out and some bonus ideas. After that, we will tell you where you can find a great website that provides regular updates on viewing conditions.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
CBS Denver

Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown

Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy