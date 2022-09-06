Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver, homeless coalition search for shelter for displaced hotel residentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
It’s HOT in Denver, record-breaking hotClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
Grant adds mental health co-responders to Denver fire department, park rangersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Public art will adorn Central Park green spacesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Market cooldown? Number of Denver homes for sale jumps, but prices don’t dropMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
College Football News
Colorado vs Air Force Prediction, Game Preview
Colorado vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Colorado (0-1), Air Force (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
herosports.com
Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field
Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cuindependent.com
Boulder band The Rocky Coasts make their Dillon Amphitheater debut
Local indie surf-rock band The Rocky Coasts made their Dillon Amphitheater debut playing an extended two-hour setlist the evening of Sept. 6. Tuesday’s performance marks a monumental step in The Rocky Coasts’s success. The band has already been invited back to perform at the amphitheater in the summer of 2023.
Did Denver make the list of best or worst state capitals to live in?
Every state has one - a capital city - but some are better to live in than others.
douglas.co.us
Apply now to be a Colorado Master Gardener
Are you the green thumb your friends go to for gardening advice? Consider making it official by becoming a Colorado Master Gardener with training from Colorado State University. Colorado Master Gardener applications are open Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. Apply at cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the Douglas County...
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver
Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.
Denver Used Car Dealership, Famous for Commercials, Closes After 40 Years
After four decades in Denver, one of the most-popular used car dealers has stopped operation. Their commercials were legendary. The company started out in 1982, and moved to the location everyone knew them for in 1992. Here we are, 30 years after that, that we find they've closed those doors on Federal Boulevard.
coloradopolitics.com
GOP secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson backed by former election officials of all stripes
Surrounded by former Colorado election officials from across the political spectrum, Republican secretary of state nominee Pam Anderson on Wednesday unveiled a list of reforms intended to restore public trust in elections at a campaign event in Denver. "It's a wonderful feeling to stand up here with so many of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sentinelcolorado.com
Omicron boosters now available in Colorado
DENVER | COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available to eligible Coloradans, following approval from federal health officials last week. Gov. Jared Polis received his vaccine, which is designed to combat the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant, Wednesday at a community vaccination site at Ball Arena in Denver. “I...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Joe O’Dea is no man of the West
Editor: Joe O’Dea, a candidate for US Senate here in Colorado portrays himself as a ‘Man of the West,’ in his TV ads, galloping across the plains and through an arena on a horse. But ANY ‘Man of the West’ would know how to put down a hat after removing his headcover. Sorry, Joe, you are no “Man of the West.”
Estes Park Trail Gazette
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
Denver breaks high temperature record on Tuesday
DENVER — Denver set a record for high temperature Tuesday when it hit 98 degrees at 3:20 in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for Sept. 6 was 97 degrees, set in 2020. If Denver hits 100 degrees, it would be the latest date ever on record that the city has reached the triple digits.
A 40-degree Temperature Swing is Coming to Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat-out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well. And if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process. If...
thorntonweather.com
Leaf peeping 2022: When and where to see the fall colors
This time of year many folks start thinking about heading to the hills west of Denver in search of gold – fall foliage gold. Where to go? Below are five of ThorntonWeather.com’s favorite ones near Denver – plus a few further out and some bonus ideas. After that, we will tell you where you can find a great website that provides regular updates on viewing conditions.
iheart.com
Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped
A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown
Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
Comments / 1