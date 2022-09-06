ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in armed carjacking in Fresno’s Tower District after brief chase

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Fresno police arrested a 19-year-old man Monday afternoon in southeast Fresno after locating a Lexis that was taken at gunpoint early Sunday morning in the Tower District.

Lt. Leslie Williams said the car was taken from the victim about 2:40 a.m. from Olive Avenue and Broadway Street. Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, officers located the Lexis at Iowa Avenue and Eighth Street. The suspect in the car ran through several yards in an attempt to escape, but was located by the police helicopter and a police dog. He was taken into custody, while protesting to police that the party responsible for the crime had escaped.

Williams said detectives were working to determine if the man arrested was responsible for the carjacking.

